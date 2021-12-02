KOFOID’S UPS & DOWNS LEAD HIM TO THE ﻿MOUNTAINTOP OF USAC MIDGETS IN 2021

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 1, 2021)………When posed the question prior to the start of his 2021 season of whether anything less than a USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship would be a disappointment, Buddy Kofoid showed no hesitation in unequivocally acknowledging that fact.

After capturing Rookie of the Year honors in 2020, the Penngrove, Calif. driver elevated his game even more the following year, scoring the series title in his second full season of competition on the strength of six victories in a campaign that saw its share of triumphs and tribulations, including an injury that very easily could’ve derailed what became the 19-year-old driver’s destiny.

The pressure, whether it’s produced by Kofoid himself or thrust upon him, is what he thrives upon. An outlook of “championship and nothing less” gave the uber-talented Kofoid the chip on his shoulder that provided an unwavering edge needed to succeed at the national level.

“I bring that pressure on myself; I guess that’s kind of how I work,” Kofoid acknowledged. “To me, my job was to win the championship and that’s what I was brought on to do. I knew that, and I knew I wouldn’t accept anything less anyway. For me, personally, winning races and winning championships is what keeps you going. I like the pressure and, to me, if you don’t get nervous, that’s not a good thing. You get nervous because you care, and you want to do good, and you put that kind of pressure on yourself when you want to achieve something.”

Returning to the fold with the same crew chief as the previous year – Jarrett Kramer – the same venerable Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports team and high expectations from himself, his peers and the public, Kofoid came flying right out the box with victories in two of the first three events, including February’s daytime opener at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. followed by the biggest charge by any driver during the season, a 16th to 1st performance to win at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway in April.

Adding victories at Bloomington Speedway and Gas City I-69 Speedway in June propelled Kofoid to the Indiana Midget Week title. A solid July saw three more top-ten finishes in four additional starts, which provided Kofoid a sturdy 37-point lead over defending series champion Chris Windom entering the second half of the season. But that’s where things took an unexpected excursion.

A late model crash at Minnesota’s Elko Speedway on July 24 resulted in a broken right wrist and a broken left foot for Kofoid. With an arm cast grooved to fit the curvature of his steering wheel, ala Jim Hurtubise, Kofoid finished 10th his first time out in the body armor at Pennsylvania’s Grandview Speedway. Coupled with Windom’s victory that same night, Kofoid’s point lead was in jeopardy after being sliced down to 13.

Kofoid was forced to acclimate to his new clime inside the racecar, firstly merely discovering a new comfort level in the car. Since he couldn’t close his right hand all the way, the team beefed up the steering wheel with extra padding on one side to make it fatter and easier to grip. Furthermore, the body on the right side of the car was spaced out a bit more in order for him to lift his arm up higher since he had no wrist movement.

“It was frustrating; It was a nuisance; and it hurt,” Kofoid explained. “I made sure that I could race because I wanted that championship, and I accepted the challenges that it was going to bring. I made sure to get a custom, form-fitted cast and tried to take all the right steps to make myself as comfortable as I could. When your wrist movement is taken away, it forces you to chicken wing. With little stuff like that, we did as much as we could to help. It was definitely tough, and I feel like I float my right hand a lot. But when you take it away completely, you realize how much you actually use it.”

While Kofoid didn’t win with the cast, coming as close as second on two occasions at Pennsylvania’s Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway and at South Dakota’s Huset’s Speedway, he continued to perform at a high level with 12 top-tens in 12 starts with the cast, including eight top-five results.

The spectacular run of consistency gave Kofoid the confidence that if he could run halfway decent with the cast, once he returned to normal, he felt like he would perform even better. Akin to running with ankle weights or swinging a fungo bat before going to the real deal, theoretically, everything would seemingly become easier once the medical shackles were released.

Despite that, Kofoid did lose his grip on the point lead following the 4-Crown Nationals at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, falling behind Windom. However, that marked the final race Kofoid had to endure with the cast.

From that point forward, the season took on a new look for Kofoid beginning with the ensuing event in October at Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway, which returned his full confidence despite a less-than-stellar finish that resulted in a dip further back in the point standings behind Windom. While battling for the race lead that night, Kofoid was involved in a kerfuffle that caused him to flip but managed to save face by returning to finish ninth in the final rundown.

At that juncture, Kofoid and team discovered something else that had been shackling their performance.

“We found out in October, after the cast came off, that the car that we had run during the summer months was built with a different kind of chromoly and it ended up not working really well for us,” Kofoid detailed. “We really struggled with it, and once we got rid of that car and back to what all the other cars were like, and what my older car was like, that fixed some of those problems we were having. That started to help get our speed back and getting the cast off helped even more.”

With knowledge of the car issue and now free of pain as he headed out west for the final nine events of the season, Kofoid felt a flip of the switch was coming soon in the Golden State.

“There’s something about home state racing; it does something to you; I don’t know what it is,” Kofoid comprehended. “The start of the western swing was really where it started to click again like it had been the rest of the year.”

Kofoid shot back ahead of Windom and into the point lead with his first victory in five months at Bakersfield Speedway on Nov. 16. However, a rough go in the Hangtown 100 opener at Placerville Speedway demoted Kofoid back to second in the standings, down 13 to Windom. The tables were turned the following night at Placerville as Kofoid took fifth and Windom uncharacteristically spun out on his own while leading the feature.

Kofoid never relinquished the point lead from that point forward, finishing on the podium in each of the final three races, starting with a second on the first night at Merced Speedway. His first career fast qualifying time with the series followed the next night, which was punctuated by a feature victory.

At the finale in Ventura, Calif., Kofoid wrapped up the championship by gaining four points in qualifying after timing in third quick. With house money, he took second place in the Turkey Night Grand Prix feature and celebrated an 89-point advantage in the final standings.

Kofoid became the sixth teenager to win the USAC National Midget driving title, joining Jeff Gordon (1990), Bobby East (2004), Christopher Bell (2013), Spencer Bayston (2017) and Cole Whitt (2008), who was the youngest to win it at age 17.

Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports’ 11th entrant title is a new record, breaking the tie it held with Steve Lewis. Kunz’s previous series entrant championships came in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The 40 races run in 2021 were the most contested by the USAC National Midget division since 49 were held in 1988, 33 years ago.

Kofoid became the sixth driver, and the first in seven seasons, to score the Indiana Midget Week title and the USAC National Midget championship in the same season. He joins Jerry Coons Jr. (2007), Bryan Clauson (2011), Darren Hagen (2012), Christopher Bell (2013) and Rico Abreu (2014) in that category.

For the first time since 1977, three drivers reached six wins or more during a USAC National Midget season: Tanner Thorson (7), Chris Windom (7) and Buddy Kofoid (6). Forty-four years ago, it was Johnny Parsons (10), Rich Vogler (6) and Sleepy Tripp (6).

Kofoid’s mark of 37 top-tens during the 2021 USAC National Midget season was the most since Danny Caruthers in 1971. Kofoid’s mark of 28 top-fives was also historic, with it being the most since Mel Kenyon 1977. All three drivers captured the championship during those respective seasons.

There were five first-time USAC National Midget winners in 2021, tied for the most over the last 13 seasons. Among them were Emerson Axsom, Daison Pursley, Kyle Cummins, Corey Day and Ryan Timms who, at just 15 years, 3 months and 12 days old, became the youngest feature winner in the history of the series with a victory at California’s Placerville Speedway in November.

Chris Windom and Justin Grant each scored the most lucrative victories of the 2021 USAC National Midget season. Windom collected $20,000 at South Dakota’s Huset’s Speedway in September while Grant notched $20 Grand for himself with a victory in November at Placerville. Both races were 100-lappers, the two longest races on the schedule.

Waco, Texas native Chase Randall became the first Texan to capture USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year honors since James McElreath in 1976.

Kyle Larson became the first driver ever to win a USAC National Midget feature on dirt and the NASCAR Cup Series championship in the same season. The Elk Grove, Calif. driver won twice in 2021 with USAC, first at the BC39 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August then again at his home track of Placerville in November.

Logan Seavey, meanwhile, became the first driver to win the season finales on dirt for all three of USAC’s National divisions. In September, he etched his name as the winner of the final USAC Silver Crown race of the year on dirt at Eldora. In mid-November, he shut down the Arizona Speedway dirt oval for the final time with a triumph in the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season finale, then finished off with a midget win in the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura in late-November. He also captured a score in June during Indiana Midget Week at Lawrenceburg.

Returning to victory lane during the 2021 season were Thomas Meseraull who scored four wins in four different months throughout the year as well as Tyler Courtney who moved into the top-five all-time in terms of USAC National feature victories at Eldora Speedway with his win in the race held the night before the 4-Crown Nationals.

==================================

2021 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Buddy Kofoid

Entrant Champion: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67

Rookie of the Year: Chase Randall (11th)

Most Feature Wins: 7-Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

Laps Led: 217-Buddy Kofoid

Top-Fives: 28-Buddy Kofoid

Top-Tens: 37-Buddy Kofoid

Fast Qualifying Times: 6-Tanner Thorson

Heat Race Wins: 11-Thomas Meseraull

Feature Starts: 40-Emerson Axsom, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

Most Positions Gained in a Feature: Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Buddy Kofoid (16th to 1st) & Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (22nd to 7th)

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Petry Motorsports #15)

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Jun 3: (I) Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Jun 4: (I) Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 5: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Tom Malloy #25)

Jun 6: (I) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Glenn Styres Racing #3G)

Jun 9: (I) Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Corey Day (Clauson Marshall Racing #47BC)

Jun 10: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Jun 11: (I) Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 12: (I) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Jul 13: (M) Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Jul 15: (M) Solomon Valley Raceway – Beloit, KS

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Jul 16: (M) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Jul 17: (M) (F) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Petry Motorsports #15)

Aug 3: (E) Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Aug 4: (E) Action Track USA – Kutztown, PA

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Aug 5: (E) Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, NJ

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Aug 6: (E) Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Bloomsburg, PA

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Aug 7: (E) Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Newmanstown, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Aug. 19: (F) The Dirt Track at IMS – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Kyle Larson (CB Industries #86x)

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Sep 10: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Sep 11: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Sep 12: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson Marshall Racing #7BC)

Sep 25: (F) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Oct 9: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Nov 16: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

WINNER: Ryan Timms (CB Industries #85T)

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Racing #1K)

Nov 20: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Nov 23: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Nov 27: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Tom Malloy #25)

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(I) represents an Indiana Midget Week event

(M) represents a Mid-America Midget Week event

(E) represents an Eastern Midget Week event

(F) represents a race awarding feature points only

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 2586 Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

2 2497 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

3 2372 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

4 2322 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

5 2293 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

6 2214 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

7 1984 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

8 1972 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

9 1892 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

10 1852 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Okla.

11 1488 Chase Randall (R), Waco, Texas

12 1281 Bryant Wiedeman (R), Colby, Kan.

13 1221 Brenham Crouch (R), Lubbock, Texas

14 1124 Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, N.C.

15 1108 Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla.

16 909 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

17 777 Hayden Reinbold (R), Gilbert, Ariz.

18 690 Ryan Timms (R), Oklahoma City, Okla.

19 598 Hayden Williams (R), Auckland, N.Z.

20 581 Chance Crum (R), Snohomish, Wash.

21 529 Taylor Reimer (R), Bixby, Okla.

22 524 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

23 485 Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, Calif.

24 481 Trey Gropp (R), Lincoln, Neb.

25 469 Corey Day (R), Clovis, Calif.

26 349 Sam Johnson, St. Peters, Mo.

27 313 Brian Carber (R), Pipersville, Pa.

28 294 Austin Barnhill (R), Wilmington, N.C.

29 278 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

30 264 Jade Avedisian (R), Clovis, Calif.

31 241 Cole Bodine, Rossville, Ind.

32 196 Travis Buckley (R), Auckland, N.Z.

33 176 Jonathan Shafer (R), Ashland, Ohio

34 144 Jake Neuman, New Berlin, Ill.

35 137 Tyler Thomas, Collinsville, Okla.

36 90 Blake Brannon (R), Morgan Hill, Calif.

37 90 Oliver Akard (R), Fort Myers, Fla.

38 77 Clinton Boyles, Greenwood, Mo.

39 72 Kenney Johnson (R), Bethany, Conn.

40 62 Jacob Denney (R), Galloway, Ohio

41 50 Emilio Hoover (R), Broken Arrow, Okla.

42 40 Blake Spicer (R), Marysville, Kan.

43 40 J.R. Ewing (R), Phillipsburg, Kan.

44 30 Tyler Nelson, Olathe, Kan.

45 30 Mariah Ede (R), Fresno, Calif.

46 20 Ryan Bickett (R), Ramona, S.D.

(R) = USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie of the Year Contender

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 2586 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#67)

2 2497 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#89)

3 2372 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#2J)

4 2322 Petry Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#15)

5 2214 Tom Malloy, El Monte, Calif. (#25)

6 2144 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71K)

7 2138 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19T)

8 1984 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#7x)

9 1972 Petry Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#5)

10 1852 Dave Mac Motorsports, Bixby, Okla. (#08)

11 1488 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19A)

12 1281 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#01)

13 1221 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#97)

14 1124 Bundy Built Motorsports, Mooresville, N.C. (#19m)

15 909 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71)

16 777 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

17 730 Rudeen Racing, Liberty Lake, Wash. (#26)

18 636 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#85T)

19 634 Robert Dalby Motorsports, Chino, Calif. (#4)

20 598 BSL Racing, Auckland, N.Z. (#1NZ)

21 558 Mounce-Stout Motorsports, Collinsville, Okla. (#00)

22 529 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#25K)

23 524 Glenn Styres Racing, Ohsweken, Ont. (#3G)

24 469 Clauson Marshall Racing, Fishers, Ind. (#47BC)

25 442 Hayward Motorsports, Morrison, Ill. (#19)

26 410 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#84)

27 349 Sam Johnson Racing, O’Fallon, Mo. (#72J)

28 298 BSL Racing, Auckland, N.Z. (#7NZ)

29 278 TKH Motorsports, Sweet Springs, Mo. (#21H)

30 241 Clauson Marshall Racing, Fishers, Ind. (#39BC)

31 203 Dave Mac Motorsports, Bixby, Okla. (#17B)

32 176 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#67K)

33 155 Dave Mac Motorsports, Bixby, Okla. (#88)

34 144 Jim Neuman, New Berlin, Ill. (#3N)

35 137 Tyler Thomas Motorsports, Catoosa, Okla. (#91T)

36 111 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#98K)

37 107 Chris Lewis, Jackson, Mo. (#49)

38 97 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Neb. (#4x)

39 90 Brannon Corporation, Morgan Hill, Calif. (#40)

40 90 OMR Motorsports, Fort Myers, Fla. (#41)

41 77 RAMS Racing, Lees Summit, Mo. (#14s)

42 72 Jeff Johnson, Bethany, Conn. (#46)

43 70 RAMS Racing, Lees Summit, Mo. (#4A)

44 69 Team Ripper, Springfield, Ill. (#21KS)

45 62 Petry Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#35)

46 50 Team Ripper, Springfield, Ill. (#21K)

47 40 Terry John, Marysville, Kan. (#4s)

48 40 J.R. Ewing, Phillipsburg, Kan. (#2c)

49 30 Tyler Nelson Racing, Indianapolis, Ind. (#88x)

50 20 Mounce-Stout Motorsports, Collinsville, Okla. (#14H)

51 20 Ryan Bickett, Ramona, S.D. (#17H)

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

(TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1488 Chase Randall (R), Waco, Texas

2 1281 Bryant Wiedeman (R), Colby, Kan.

3 1221 Brenham Crouch (R), Lubbock, Texas

4 777 Hayden Reinbold (R), Gilbert, Ariz.

5 690 Ryan Timms (R), Oklahoma City, Okla.

6 598 Hayden Williams (R), Auckland, N.Z.

7 581 Chance Crum (R), Snohomish, Wash.

8 529 Taylor Reimer (R), Bixby, Okla.

9 481 Trey Gropp (R), Lincoln, Neb.

10 469 Corey Day (R), Clovis, Calif.

11 313 Brian Carber (R), Pipersville, Pa.

12 294 Austin Barnhill (R), Wilmington, N.C.

13 264 Jade Avedisian (R), Clovis, Calif.

14 196 Travis Buckley (R), Auckland, N.Z.

15 176 Jonathan Shafer (R), Ashland, Ohio

16 90 Blake Brannon (R), Morgan Hill, Calif.

17 90 Oliver Akard (R), Fort Myers, Fla.

18 72 Kenney Johnson (R), Bethany, Conn.

19 62 Jacob Denney (R), Galloway, Ohio

20 50 Emilio Hoover (R), Broken Arrow, Okla.

21 40 Blake Spicer (R), Marysville, Kan.

22 40 J.R. Ewing (R), Phillipsburg, Kan.

23 30 Mariah Ede (R), Fresno, Calif.

24 20 Ryan Bickett (R), Ramona, S.D.

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

7-Tanner Thorson (Apr 11 at Port City Raceway, Jun 10 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 15 at Solomon Valley Raceway, Jul 16 at Jefferson County Speedway, Aug 5 at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Aug 6 at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway & Sep 5 at Angell Park Speedway)

7-Chris Windom (May 1 at Kokomo Speedway, Jun 12 at Kokomo Speedway, Aug 3 at Grandview Speedway, Sep 11 at Huset’s Speedway, Sep 12 Huset’s Speedway, Sep 25 at Eldora Speedway & Nov 13 at Arizona Speedway)

6-Buddy Kofoid (Feb 6 at Bubba Raceway Park, Apr 10 at Port City Raceway, Jun 4 at Bloomington Speedway, Jun 11 at Gas City I-69 Speedway, Nov 16 at Bakersfield Speedway & Nov 24 at Merced Speedway)

4-Justin Grant (Aug 7 at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway, Nov 12 at Arizona Speedway, Nov 20 at Placerville Speedway & Nov 23 at Merced Speedway)

4-Thomas Meseraull (Feb 8 at Bubba Raceway Park, Jun 3 at Paragon Speedway, Sep 10 at Huset’s Speedway & Oct 9 at Tri-State Speedway)

2-Emerson Axsom (Apr 30 at Kokomo Speedway & Jul 17 at Jefferson County Speedway)

2-Kyle Larson (Aug 19 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway & Nov 19 at Placerville Speedway)

2-Daison Pursley (Jul 13 at Red Dirt Raceway & Aug 4 at Action Track USA)

2-Logan Seavey (Jun 5 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & Nov 27 at Ventura Raceway)

1-Tyler Courtney (Sept 24 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Kyle Cummins (Jun 6 at Tri-State Speedway)

1-Corey Day (Jun 9 at Circle City Raceway)

1-Ryan Timms (Nov 18 at Placerville Speedway)

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE LAPS LED

217-Buddy Kofoid

204-Chris Windom

163-Logan Seavey

134-Tanner Thorson

103-Emerson Axsom

90-Thomas Meseraull

78-Justin Grant

77-Daison Pursley

63-Kevin Thomas Jr.

55-Chase Randall

50-Cannon McIntosh

30-Corey Day & Ryan Timms

29-Kyle Cummins

26-Kaylee Bryson

23-Cory Eliason

20-Zeb Wise

16-Kyle Larson

14-Tyler Courtney

9-Sam Johnson

7-Alex Bright & Jason McDougal

2-Bryant Wiedeman

1-Jonathan Beason

—————————————————————————-

TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

28-Buddy Kofoid

26-Chris Windom

22-Justin Grant

20-Emerson Axsom

14-Daison Pursley & Tanner Thorson

11-Logan Seavey

10-Thomas Meseraull & Kevin Thomas Jr.

8-Cannon McIntosh

3-Brady Bacon, Shane Golobic, Kyle Larson, Jason McDougal & Bryant Wiedeman

2-Spencer Bayston, Tyler Courtney, Brenham Crouch & Corey Day

1-Jade Avedisian, Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Brian Carber, Tanner Carrick, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Cory Eliason, Carson Macedo, Ethan Mitchell, Mitchel Moles, Chase Randall, Ryan Timms & Hayden Williams

—————————————————————————

TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

37-Buddy Kofoid

32-Justin Grant & Chris Windom

30-Tanner Thorson

29-Logan Seavey

28-Emerson Axsom

25-Daison Pursley

23-Kevin Thomas Jr.

20-Thomas Meseraull

17-Cannon McIntosh

12-Jason McDougal & Chase Randall

8-Bryant Wiedeman

7-Shane Golobic

5-Tanner Carrick, Brenham Crouch, Corey Day & Ryan Timms

4-Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins, Cory Eliason, Kyle Larson, Ethan Mitchell, Taylor Reimer & Hayden Williams

3-Brady Bacon, Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Tyler Courtney, Zach Daum, Carson Macedo, Mitchel Moles & Zeb Wise

2-Spencer Bayston, Brian Carber, Chance Crum, Kyle Jones & Joe B. Miller

1-Jade Avedisian, Jonathan Beason, Ryan Bernal, Trey Gropp, Jake Neuman & Hayden Reinbold

—————————————————————————-

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

6-Tanner Thorson

4-Cannon McIntosh

3-Logan Seavey

2-Corey Day, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Chris Windom

1-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Spencer Bayston, Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Shane Golobic, Buddy Kofoid, Carson Macedo, Ethan Mitchell, Mitchel Moles, Chase Randall, Taylor Reimer & Bryan Wiedeman

—————————————————————————-

HEAT RACE WINS: (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension, Inc., Indy Metal Finishing & Indy Race Parts)

11-Thomas Meseraull

9-Emerson Axsom, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid & Tanner Thorson

7-Cannon McIntosh, Daison Pursley, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Chris Windom

5-Ethan Mitchell & Chase Randall

4-Tanner Carrick, Brenham Crouch, Jason McDougal & Bryant Wiedeman

3-Kaylee Bryson & Logan Seavey

2-Cole Bodine, Corey Day, Cory Eliason, Shane Golobic, Carson Macedo, Taylor Reimer, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms & Hayden Williams

1-Austin Barnhill, Jonathan Beason, Alex Bright, Jake Bubak, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Chance Crum, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Chase Elliott, Michael Faccinto, Trey Gropp, Chase Johnson, Colby Johnson, Sam Johnson, Kyle Jones, Max McLaughlin, Aiden Purdue, Caden Sarale & Zac Taylor

—————————————————————————

QUALIFYING RACE WINS

1-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Tyler Courtney, Brenham Crouch, Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh, Kevin Thomas Jr., Bryant Wiedeman & Chris Windom

—————————————————————————

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI-FEATURE WINS

3-Chase Randall & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Emerson Axsom, Brenham Crouch, Shane Golobic, Justin Grant, Daison Pursley & Logan Seavey

1-Chance Crum, Michael Faccinto, Trey Gropp, Carson Macedo, Jason McDougal, Thomas Meseraull, Jace Park, Karter Sarff, Jonathan Shafer, Tanner Thorson, Ryan Timms, Hayden Williams & Zeb Wise

—————————————————————————

C-MAIN WINS

1-Jacob Denney, Dylan Ito, Chance Morton & Logan Seavey

—————————————————————————-

D-MAIN WINS

1-Jacob Denney & Tanner Thorson

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE STARTS

40-Emerson Axsom, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

39-Kevin Thomas Jr.

35-Chase Randall

32-Brenham Crouch & Daison Pursley

29-Bryant Wiedeman

28-Ethan Mitchell

23-Kaylee Bryson

22-Jason McDougal

17-Hayden Reinbold & Ryan Timms

15-Taylor Reimer & Hayden Williams

13-Chance Crum

12-Kyle Cummins & Trey Gropp

11-Tanner Carrick

9-Corey Day & Sam Johnson

8-Brian Carber, Jerry Coons Jr., Zach Daum & Shane Golobic

7-Jade Avedisian, Maria Cofer, Cory Eliason & Carson Macedo

6-Cole Bodine, Kyle Jones, Kyle Larson, Mitchel Moles, Zeb Wise & Kevin Woody Jr.

5-Brady Bacon, Austin Barnhill & Alex Bright

4-Colby Copeland, Chase Elliott, Michael Faccinto, Jonathan Shafer, Tyler Thomas & Glenn Waterland

3-Spencer Bayston, Jonathan Beason, Ryan Bernal, Travis Buckley, Tyler Courtney, Chad Frewaldt, Jimmy Glenn, Chase Johnson, Jake Neuman, Bryan Stanfill & Brandon Waelti

2-Lance Bennett, Clinton Boyles, Jake Bubak, Steve Buckwalter, Trevor Casey, Eric Heydenreich, Casey Hicks, Kenney Johnson, Michael Markey, Shannon McQueen, Joe B. Miller, Greg Mitchell, Kade Morton, Brant O’Banion, Daniel Robinson, Alex Sewell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jim Vanzant & Aaron Werner

1-Jake Andreotti, Blaze Bennett, Tanner Berryhill, Chase Briscoe, Jacob Denney, Carson Garrett, Tony Gomes, Colby Johnson, Tommy Kunsman, Trey Marcham, Shannon Mausteller, Ace McCarthy, Chase McDermand, Max McLaughlin, Jace Park, Keith Rauch, Matt Rechek, Jack Routson, Tyler Rust, Caden Sarale, Karter Sarff, Stephen Schnapf, Mark Sokol, Carson Sousa, Zac Taylor, Brett Wanner & Jeff Zelinski

—————————————————————————

GSP QUALITY DRIVING PERFORMANCE OF THE RACE:

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Trey Marcham

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Ace McCarthy

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Chris Windom

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Hayden Williams

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Corey Day

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Randall

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Cannon McIntosh

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Jason McDougal

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Kaylee Bryson

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Jake Bubak

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Thomas Meseraull

Aug 5: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Cannon McIntosh

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Aug 7: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Daison Pursley

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Brandon Waelti

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Sep 11: Huset’s Speedway – Shane Golobic

Sep 12: Huset’s Speedway – Chase Randall

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Spencer Bayston

Oct 9: Tri-State Speedway – Tyler Rust

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – Justin Grant

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – Chase Randall

Nov 16: Bakersfield Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway – Carson Macedo

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Justin Grant

Nov 20: Placerville Speedway – Cory Eliason

Nov 23: Merced Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Nov 27: Ventura Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

—————————————————————————

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Tanner Carrick (14th to 8th)

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Daison Pursley (10th to 5th)

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Buddy Kofoid (16th to 1st)

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Chris Windom (13th to 4th)

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Tanner Thorson (17th to 7th)

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (13rd to 3rd)

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (12th to 1st)

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Emerson Axsom (22nd to 11th)

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brian Carber (22nd to 10th)

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant (19th to 8th)

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (22nd to 7th)

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Corey Day (12th to 5th)

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Tanner Thorson (20th to 8th)

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (18th to 9th)

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Justin Grant (13th to 2nd)

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Logan Seavey (17th to 7th)

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Brenham Crouch (22nd to 11th)

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Buddy Kofoid (15th to 2nd)

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (15th to 8th)

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Alex Bright (16th to 6th)

Aug 5: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14th to 6th)

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Kevin Woody Jr. (21st to 15th)

Aug 7: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Kevin Woody Jr. (20th to 11th)

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Emerson Axsom (19th to 5th)

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Brandon Waelti (22nd to 11th)

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Maria Cofer (20th to 12th)

Sep 11: Huset’s Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (16th to 8th)

Sep 12: Huset’s Speedway – Tanner Thorson (18th to 4th)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Hayden Reinbold (20th to 15th)

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (20th to 10th)

Oct 9: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant (17th to 3rd)

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – Chance Crum (23rd to 14th)

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – Chase Randall (23rd to 9th)

Nov 16: Bakersfield Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (22nd to 11th)

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (17th to 9th)

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Justin Grant (24th to 11th)

Nov 20: Placerville Speedway – Tanner Carrick (22nd to 9th)

Nov 23: Merced Speedway – Jason McDougal (14th to 10th)

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Justin Grant (17th to 3rd)

Nov 27: Ventura Raceway – Chase Randall (26th to 12th)

—————————————————————————-

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHERS

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Bryant Wiedeman

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Logan Seavey

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Daison Pursley

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Logan Seavey

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Bryant Wiedeman

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Chase Randall

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chris Windom

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Cole Bodine

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Bryant Wiedeman

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Chase Randall

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Taylor Reimer

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Hayden Reinbold

Aug 5: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Logan Seavey

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Ethan Mitchell

Aug 7: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Jack Routson

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Sep 11: Huset’s Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Sep 12: Huset’s Speedway – Brant O’Banion

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Chance Crum

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Oct 9: Tri-State Speedway – Carson Garrett

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – Kaylee Bryson

Nov 16: Bakersfield Speedway – Brenham Crouch

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway – Tanner Carrick

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Brenham Crouch

Nov 20: Placerville Speedway – Colby Copeland

Nov 23: Merced Speedway – Tanner Carrick

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Maria Cofer

Nov 27: Ventura Raceway – Maria Cofer

—————————————————————————-

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFERS

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Andrew Felker

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Emilio Hoover

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Brenham Crouch

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Noah Harris

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Cole Bodine

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Kaylee Bryson

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Chett Gehrke

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Travis Buckley

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Bryant Wiedeman

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brian Carber

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Chase Randall

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Trey Gropp

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Jason McDougal

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Sam Johnson

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Jake Bubak

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Hayden Reinbold

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Michael Markey

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Dan Bennett

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – J.R. Booth

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Casey Hicks

Oct 9: Tri-State Speedway – Bryan Stanfill

Nov 16: Bakersfield Speedway – Chance Crum

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway – Maria Cofer & Ethan Mitchell

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Ryan Robinson & Mitchel Moles

Nov 20: Placerville Speedway – Chase Randall

Nov 23: Merced Speedway – Jake Andreotti

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Chase Johnson

Nov 27: Ventura Raceway – Matt Mitchell

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURE WINS

1. [111 wins] Mel Kenyon

2. [95 wins] Rich Vogler

3. [78 wins] Bob Wente

4. [63 wins] Bob Tattersall

5. [59 wins] Sleepy Tripp

6. [48 wins] Jimmy Davies

7. [38 wins] Bryan Clauson

8. [35 wins] Tracy Hines

9. [31 wins] Gene Hartley & Chuck Rodee

11. [30 wins] Dave Darland, Mike McGreevy & Johnny Parsons

14. [27 wins] Gary Bettenhausen, Tony Stewart & Tanner Thorson

17. [25 wins] Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones, Kyle Larson & Dave Strickland

21. [24 wins] Billy Engelhart

22. [23 wins] Christopher Bell, Pancho Carter, Tommy Copp, Kevin Olson & Billy Vukovich

27. [22 wins] Tom Bigelow, Bobby East & Shorty Templeman

30. [21 wins] Steve Cannon, Jimmy Caruthers, Rex Easton & Ken Schrader

34. [20 wins] A.J. Foyt

35. [19 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Stan Fox & Jason Leffler

39. [18 wins] Dave Steele

40. [17 wins] Jay Drake & J.J. Yeley

42. [16 wins] Rico Abreu, George Amick, Billy Cantrell, Lee Kunzman, Bobby Olivero & Henry Pens

48. [15 wins] Don Branson & Larry Rice

50. [14 wins] Chuck Arnold, Jack Turner & Leroy Warriner

53. [13 wins] Steve Knepper, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman, Stevie Reeves & Chris Windom

58. [12 wins] Danny Caruthers, Gene Force, Russ Gamester, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Grim & Ron Shuman

64. [11 wins] Kasey Kahne, Jimmy Knight, Bob McLean, Johnny Moorhouse, Bobby Santos & Brad Sweet

70. [10 wins] Allen Heath, Doug Kalitta, Brad Kuhn, Steve Lotshaw, Jerry McClung & Chuck Weyant

76. [9 wins] Billy Boat, Chad Boat, Tony Elliott, Justin Grant, Chuck Gurney & Buddy Kofoid

82. [8 wins] Brady Bacon, Merle Bettenhausen, Tony Bettenhausen, Hank Butcher, Kevin Doty, Dan Drinan, Ronnie Duman, Brian Gerster, Kenny Irwin Jr, Eddie Johnson, Michael Lewis, Andy Michner, Logan Seavey & Josh Wise

96. [7 wins] Tommy Astone, Jack Hewitt, Don Horvath, Page Jones, Kenneth Nichols, Larry Patton, Les Scott, Len Sutton & Johnnie Tolan

105. [6 wins] Donnie Beechler, George Benson, Dana Carter, Bob Cicconi, Robby Flock, Nick Fornoro Jr., Arnie Knepper, Thomas Meseraull, Ricky Shelton, Mike Streicher, Dave Strickland Jr., Kevin Thomas Jr. & Roger West

118. [5 wins] Spencer Bayston, Mike Bliss, Lonnie Caruthers, Larry Dickson, Mike Fedorcak, Burt Foland, Mack McClellan, Danny McKnight, Cliff Spalding, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

129. [4 wins] Caleb Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Johnny Boyd, Frank Burany, Russ Congdon, Ray Elliott, Aaron Fike, Danny Frye, Billy Garrett, Mike Gregg, Jim Hettinger, John Heydenreich, Bubby Jones, Levi Jones, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Roger McCluskey, Billy Mehner, Ken Nichols, Jeff Nuckles, Jan Opperman, Michael Pickens, Gary Ponzini, Davey Ray, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Sam Sessions, George Snider, Dale Swaim, Kevin Swindell, Rodger Ward & Zeb Wise

161. [3 wins] John Batts, Gays Biro, Shane Cottle, Allen Crowe, Zach Daum, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Drew Fornoro, Gene Gennetten, Rick Goudy, Bob Hare, Bob Hauck, Jeff Heywood, Bill Homeier, Sam Isenhower, Jim Keeker, Jim McClean, Cannon McIntosh, Warren Mockler, Dave Moses, Earl Motter, Jerry Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Johnnie Parsons, Porky Rachwitz, Johnny Riva, Johnny Roberts, Lowell Sachs, Billy Shuman, Tom Steiner, Bobby Unser & Billy Wease

193. [2 wins] Al Alpern, Sonny Ates, Emerson Axsom, Johnny Baldwin, Jim Beckley, Dean Billings, Alan Brown, Jack Calabrase, Johnny Cofer, Mel Cornett, Cotton Farmer, Terry Farrar, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Bob Hogle, Rick Hood, P.J. Jones, Critter Malone, Jimmy McCune, Jason McDougal, Aaron Pollock, Daison Pursley, Barry Reed, Lloyd Ruby, Joe Saldana, Tom Sellberg, Tony Simon, Danny Stratton, Kody Swanson, Steve Troxell, Don Vogler, Bruce Walkup, Terry Wente, Johnny White, Tommy White & Cole Whitt

230. [1 win] John Andretti, Mario Andretti, Mike Appio, Dick Atkins, Paul Bates, Harry Beck, Bud Bogard, Tony Bonadies, Dan Boorse, Don Boorse, Dwight Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Barry Butterworth, Gary Byers, Larry Cannon, Tyce Carlson, Ed Carpenter, Tanner Carrick, Dane Carter, Billy Cassella, Bill Chennault, Bill Clemons, Roy Cook Jr., Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Ryan Durst, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Joe Gaerte, Bradley Galedrige, Steve Gennetten, Elmer George, Potsy Goacher, Shane Golobic, David Gough, Ron Gregory, Norm Hall, Bob Harkey, Vern Harriman, Scott Hatton, Al Herman, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Ted Hines, Shane Hmiel, Dean Holden, Blake Hollingsworth, Chuck Hulse, Buddy Irwin, Eddie Jackson, Van Johnson, Brent Kaeding, Bud Kaeding, Jimmy Kirk, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kollman, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lang, Greg Leffler, Larry McCloskey, Jim McElreath, Mel McGaughy, John Meyers, J.R. Miller, Travis Miniea, Russ Moynagh, Richard Myhre, Dick Northam, Hank Nykaza, Brian Olson, Danny O’Neill, Jim Packard, Wally Pankratz, Forrest Parker, Gene Pastor, Gary Patterson, Danny Pens, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Richard Powell, Buddy Rackley, Keith Rauch, Dave Ray, Jimmy Reece, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Johnny Rodriguez, Gene Roehl, Jack Runyon, Sam Sauer, Gio Scelzi, Dutch Schaefer, Ryan Scott, Frank Secrist, Jimmy Sills, Jigger Sirois, Lee Smith, Ron Smoker, Ned Spath, J.P. Standley, Graham Standring, Jerry Stone, Tanner Swanson, Buddy Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms, Randy Tolsma, Leo Tucker, Bob Veith, Joe Walter, Eric Wilkins, Mauri Wilson, Doug Wolfgang & Billy Wood

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

1. (93) Mel Kenyon

2. (84) Rich Vogler

3. (77) Jimmy Davies

4. (72) Bob Wente

5. (43) Mike McGreevy

6. (38) Tracy Hines, Dave Strickland & Bob Tattersall

9. (36) Johnny Parsons

10. (33) Chuck Rodee

11. (29) Jimmy Caruthers

12. (28) Tommy Astone & Kevin Olson

14. (27) Parnelli Jones

15. (26) Jason Leffler

16. (25) Gary Bettenhausen

17. (24) Gene Hartley

18. (23) Tanner Thorson

19. (22) Stan Fox

20. (21) Don Branson, Tony Stewart, Shorty Templeman

23. (20) Bryan Clauson, Dan Drinan, Bobby East & Bobby Grim

27. (19) Jay Drake & Kyle Larson

29. (17) Dave Steele & Mike Streicher

31. (16) Rico Abreu, Billy Engelhart, Darren Hagen, Steve Lotshaw & Bobby Olivero

36. (15) Tom Bigelow, Billy Cantrell, Tyler Courtney, Bob McLean & Les Scott

41. (14) Jerry Coons Jr., Dave Darland, Jeff Gordon & Kenny Irwin Jr.

45. (13) George Benson, Jimmy Knight & J.J. Yeley

48. (12) Larry Rice & Josh Wise

50. (11) Brady Bacon, Danny Caruthers, Lonnie Caruthers, Russ Congdon, Tommy Copp, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, Len Sutton, Brad Sweet & Sleepy Tripp

61. (10) George Amick, Pancho Carter, Allen Crowe, Logan Seavey, Billy Vukovich & Leroy Warriner

67. (9) A.J. Foyt, Doug Kalitta, Larry Patton, Stevie Reeves, Dave Strickland Jr. & Jerry Weeks

73. (8) Spencer Bayston, Christopher Bell, Dana Carter, Rex Easton, Russ Gamester, Don Horvath, Kasey Kahne, Sammy Sessions, George Snider & Jack Turner

83. (7) Mike Bliss, Ray Elliott, Allen Heath, Cannon McIntosh, Billy Mehner, Andy Michner, Henry Pens, Lowell Sachs, Kody Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

93. (6) Chad Boat, Burt Foland, Brian Gerster, Mike Gregg, Kyle Hamilton, Lee Kunzman, Jerry McClung, Ron Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Don Vogler, Chris Windom & Billy Wood

105. (5) Merle Bettenhausen, Billy Boat, Steve Cannon, Ray Crawford, Kevin Doty, Ronnie Duman, Aaron Fike, Rick Goudy, Jeff Heywood, Eddie Johnson, Steve Knepper, Brad Kuhn, Andy Linden, Bobby Santos, Chris Shultz, Billy Shuman, Chuck Weyant & Mauri Wilson

123. (4) Johnny Anderson, Caleb Armstrong, Sonny Ates, Gary Byers, Dane Carter, Joe Corrigan, Zach Daum, Mike Fedorcak, Robby Flock, Danny Frye, Joe Garson, Shane Golobic, Chuck Gurney, Jim Hettinger, Arnie Knepper, Chuck Marshall, Danny McKnight, Jeff Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Gary Ponzini, Richard Powell, Porky Rachwitz, Ricky Shelton, Tom Steiner, Bruce Walkup, Rodger Ward, Roger West, & Zeb Wise

151. (3) Bob Cicconi, Cole Carter, Don Anderson, Donnie Beechler, Dwight Brown, Hank Butcher, Harry Beck, Jack Calabrase, Larry Dickson, Mario Clouser, Steve Buckwalter, Tony Bettenhausen, Tony Elliott, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Gene Force, Justin Grant, Bob Hare, Ted Hines, P.J. Jones, Greg Leffler, Grier Manning, Mack McClellan, Roger McCluskey, Thomas Meseraull, Ethan Mitchell, Johnny Moorhouse, Kenneth Nichols, Jerry Nuckles, Tim Pangborn, Forrest Parker, Johnnie Parsons, Johnny Roberts, Randy Roberts, Lloyd Ruby, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Tom Sellberg, Dale Swaim, Johnnie Tolan & Dillon Welch

192. (2) Sherman Armstrong Jr., Jack Bates, Gays Biro, Art Bisch, Dan Boorse, Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick, Bill Chennault, Paul Clark, Bob Cortner, Chris Cumberworth, Bob Davison, Corey Day, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Nick Fornoro Jr., Gene Gennetten, Elmer George, Joe Giba, Ron Gregory, Ted Hartley, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Shane Hmiel, Eddie Jackson, Bubby Jones, Dick Jones, Page Jones, Ronnie Kaplan, Johnny Kay, Walt Kennedy, Michael Lewis, Brad Loyet, Carson Macedo, Jim Mahoney, Jim McClean, Sarah McCune, Warren Mockler, Earl Motter, Ken Nichols, Hank Nykaza, Steve Paden, Danny Pens, Michael Pickens, Parker Price-Miller, Daison Pursley, Levi Roberts, Johnny Rodriguez, Joe Saldana, Sam Sauer, Ryan Scott, Jigger Sirois, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Danny Stratton, Russ Sweedler, Buddy Taylor, George Tichenor, Bud Tingelstad, Steve Troxell, Bobby Unser, Billy Wease, Ken Weiland, Cole Whitt & Carl Williams

255. (1) Bobby Allen, Al Alpern, Chuck Amati, John Andretti, Capp Arnold, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Tony Ave, Emerson Axsom, Steve Barth, Dave Bartlett, Todd Barton, John Batts, Jim Beckley, Daniel Bedford, Dick Betts, Nick Bohanon, Tony Bonadies, Johnny Boyd, Alex Bright, Bob Burbridge, Larry Cannon, Roy Caruthers, Billy Cassella, Steve Chassey, Bud Clemons, Johnny Cofer, Duke Cook, Jay Cornell, A.J. Davis, Duke DeRosa, Danny Ebberts, Bob Ellingham, Dean Erfurth, Russ Faucett, Sarah Fisher, Dan Ford, Josh Ford, Danny Frye Jr., Jim Gates, Johnny Gavin, Roy Gillhamer, Roy Graham, Bob Gregg, Mike Groff, Chuck Gurney Jr., Gene Gurney, Butch Haisman, Davey Hamilton, Garrett Hansen, Bob Harkey, Alex Harris, Scott Hatton, Jac Haudenschild, Jim Hemmings, Al Henderson, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hill, Larry Hillerud, Bob Hogle, Shane Hollingsworth, Bill Homeier, Rick Hood, Wally Hostettler, Billy Hughes, Jeff Hunt, Tony Hunt, Gary Irvin, Bob Jesser, Ronnie Johncox, Paul Jones, Jack Jordan, Brent Kaeding, Gary Kanawyer, Jim Keeker, Harry Kern, Jimmy Kirk, Danny Kladis, George Kladis, Clay Klepper, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Buddy Kofoid, Bill Kojis, Bill Kollman, Jim Lauri IV, Buddy Lee, Donnie Lehmann, Bob Lithgow, Eddie Loomis, Jim Bob Luebbert, Dave Lundy, Jim Malloy, Bobby Marshman, Larry McCloskey, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden, Al Miller, J.R. Miller, Stephanie Mockler, Mitchel Moles, Davey Moses, Mike Mosley, Brad Noffsinger, Danny O’Neill, Jan Opperman, Junior Parkinson, Gary Patterson, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Bill Puterbaugh, Jon Rahe, Bill Randall, Chase Randall, Norm Rapp, Keith Rauch, Dickie Reese, Taylor Reimer, Bill Renshaw, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Jack Runyon, John Sarna, Gio Scelzi, Chase Scott, Shane Scully, Roy Seidenstricker, Holly Shelton, Dean Shirley, Tony Simon, C.L. Smith, Bob Spoo, J.P. Standley, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Swindell, Kevin Thomas, Bob Twitty, Al Unser, Don Weaver, Terry Wente, Gene Weyant, Johnny White, Newt White, Bryant Wiedeman, Eric Wilkins & Don Wilson

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER CHAMPIONS

1956: Shorty Templeman, 1957: Shorty Templeman, 1958: Shorty Templeman, 1959: Gene Hartley, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Jimmy Davies, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Bob Wente, 1964: Mel Kenyon, 1965: Mike McGreevy, 1966: Mike McGreevy, 1967: Mel Kenyon, 1968: Mel Kenyon, 1969: Bob Tattersall, 1970: Jimmy Caruthers, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Pancho Carter, 1973: Larry Rice, 1974: Mel Kenyon, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Mel Kenyon, 1978: Rich Vogler, 1979: Steve Lotshaw, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Mel Kenyon, 1982: Kevin Olson, 1983: Rich Vogler, 1984: Tom Bigelow, 1985: Mel Kenyon, 1986: Rich Vogler, 1987: Kevin Olson, 1988: Rich Vogler, 1989: Russ Gamester, 1990: Jeff Gordon, 1991: Mike Streicher, 1992: Stevie Reeves, 1993: Stevie Reeves, 1994: Tony Stewart, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1997: Jason Leffler, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Jason Leffler, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Dave Darland, 2002: Dave Darland, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Bobby East, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Jerry Coons Jr., 2007: Jerry Coons Jr., 2008: Cole Whitt, 2009: Brad Kuhn, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Bryan Clauson, 2012: Darren Hagen, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Rico Abreu, 2015: Tracy Hines, 2016: Tanner Thorson, 2017: Spencer Bayston, 2018: Logan Seavey, 2019: Tyler Courtney, 2020: Chris Windom, 2021: Buddy Kofoid

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET OWNER CHAMPIONS

1956: Ashley Wright, 1957: Lloyd Rahn, 1958: Lloyd Rahn, 1959: Ray Bolander, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Howard Linne, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Robert Shadday, 1964: Willard Coil, 1965: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1966: Don Kenyon, 1967: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1968: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1969: Jack Stroud, 1970: Doug Caruthers, 1971: Doug Caruthers, 1972: Shannon Buick Company, 1973: Doug Caruthers, 1974: Don Kenyon, 1975: Ron Tripp, 1976: Ron Tripp, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Doug & Dana Caruthers, 1979: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1980: Don Kenyon, 1981: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1982: Nick Gojmeric, 1983: Streicher Racing, 1984: Wilke Racing, 1985: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1986: Jonathan Byrd, 1987: Jonathan Byrd, 1988: Wilke Racers, 1989: George & Gary Gamester, 1990: Streicher Racing, 1991: Streicher Racing, 1992: Ralph Potter, 1993: Steve Lewis, 1994: Ralph Potter, 1995: Steve Lewis, 1996: Steve Lewis, 1997: Pete Willoughby, 1998: Steve Lewis, 1999: Steve Lewis, 2000: Steve Lewis, 2001: Steve Lewis, 2002: Steve Lewis, 2003: Steve Lewis, 2004: Steve Lewis, 2005: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2006: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2007: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2008: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2009: RW Motorsports, 2010: Corey Tucker Racing/Keith Kunz Motorsports/BCI, 2011: Corey Tucker Racing/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2012: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2013: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2014: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2015: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2016: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2017: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2018: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2019: Clauson-Marshall Racing, 2020: Tucker-Boat Motorsports, 2021: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1969: Billy Engelhart, 1970: Danny Brown, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Tommy Astone, 1973: Mike Gregg, 1974: Richard Powell, 1975: Larry Patton, 1976: James McElreath, 1977: Lonnie Caruthers, 1978: Tommy Thomas, 1979: Barry Butterworth, 1980: Trevor Boys, 1981: Sherman Armstrong, 1982: Chris Maxson, 1983: John Andretti, 1984: Russ Gamester, 1985: Bobby Allen, 1986: Steve Enlow, 1987: John Meyers, 1988: Jim Keeker, 1989: Jeff Gordon, 1990: Dan Ford, 1991: Doug Kalitta, 1992: Brian Gerster, 1993: Chuck Leary, 1994: David Bridges, 1995: Ryan Newman, 1996: Carl Olsen, 1997: Nick Lundgreen, 1998: Michael Lewis, 1999: A.J. Fike, 2000: Aaron Fike, 2001: Bobby East, 2002: Teddy Beach & Ron Gregory, 2003: Ryan Durst, 2004: Todd Beach, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Bryan Clauson, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Zach Daum, 2010: Daniel Bedford, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Rico Abreu, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Kevin Thomas Jr., 2015: Spencer Bayston, 2016: Carson Macedo, 2017: Tanner Carrick, 2018: Logan Seavey. 2019: Andrew Layser, 2020: Buddy Kofoid, 2021: Chase Randall

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER & TEAM ROSTER:

A

MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (BSL Racing #7NZ)

®OLIVER AKARD/Fort Myers, FL (OMR Motorsports #41)

JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, CA (Pete Davis #00)

JARETT ANDRETTI/Mooresville, NC (RMS Racing #18)

JADE AVEDISIAN/Clovis, CA (CB Industries #84 & CB Industries #86)

EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Petry Motorsports #15)

B

BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports #21H)

®AUSTIN BARNHILL/Wilmington, NC (Dave Mac Motorsports #17B & Sam Johnson Racing #17B)

KEVIN BAYER/Bixby, OK (Kenny & Kevin Bayer #91K)

SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN (CB Industries #84)

JONATHAN BEASON/Broken Arrow, OK (Hard Eight Racing #8J)

BRETT BECKER/Odessa, TX (Brett Becker Racing #2B)

KYLE BEILMAN/Los Angeles, CA (Beilman Motorsports #31)

ROBERT BELL/Colfax, IA (Robert Bell #71B)

BLAZE BENNETT/Parker, CO (Blaze Bennett #10B)

DAN BENNETT/Akron, NY (Dan Bennett #5J)

LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason #10 & Cappy Mason #91)

RYAN BERNAL/Hollister, CA (Matt Wood Racing #87w)

TANNER BERRYHILL/Bixby, OK (Berryhill Family Racing #17)

®RYAN BICKETT/Ramona, SD (Ryan Bickett #17H)

JOEY BISHOP/Camarillo, CA (Bishop Motorsports #45)

COLE BODINE/Rossville, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing #39BC)

J.R. BOOTH/Flemington, N.J. (Shannon Mausteller #5A)

SAGE BORDENAVE/French Camp, CA (MF Motorsports #35x)

BLAKE BOWER/Brentwood, CA (Tony Boscacci #9)

CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (RAMS Racing #14s)

®BLAKE BRANNON/Morgan Hill, CA (Brannon Corporation #40)

GLENN BRATTI/Springdale, AR (Glenn Bratti #24T)

KEVIN BREWER/Owasso, OK (Walrus Racing-Brewer Motorsports #47K)

ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Tom Malloy #25m)

CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing #5B)

KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71)

JAKE BUBAK/Arvada, CO (Patrick Bourke #27B)

®TRAVIS BUCKLEY/Auckland, NZ (BSL Racing #7NZ)

STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Brian Buckwalter #25B)

BOBBY BUTLER/Upper Black Eddy, PA (Glenn Motorsports #12)

C

JORDAN CALENDINE/Peru, IN (Alan Calendine #38)

®BRIAN CARBER/Lewisberry, PA (Hayward Motorsports #19)

TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K & Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #98K)

ROBERT CARSON/Concord, CA (Karen & Howard Segur #99)

TREVOR CASEY/Altoona, IA (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #00 & Casey Racing #2c)

MICHAEL CLARK/Brazil, IN (Michael Clark #8)

MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA (Abacus Racing #57)

JESSE COLWELL/Red Bluff, CA (Jay Mounce & Gavin Stout #14H)

JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Central Motor Sports #85)

COLBY COPELAND/Roseville, CA (Tom Malloy #25m)

SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Danny Stamper #86)

TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing #7BC)

CADE COWLES/Coweta, OK (Gariss Racing #70)

IAN CREAGER/Covington, OH (Tod Creager #36)

®BRENHAM CROUCH/Lubbock, TX (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)

®CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Rudeen Racing #26)

KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing #3G)

D

CONOR DALY/Noblesville, IN (DiaEdge Racing #47D

MASON DAUGHERTY/Lawton, OK (Berryhill Family Racing #97m)

ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Bundy Built Motorsports #9m)

®COREY DAY/Clovis, CA (Clauson Marshall Racing #47BC)

ANDREW DEAL/Caney, KS (Mike Deal #15D)

®JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Petry Motorsports #35)

JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson #21D)

TYLER DOLACKI/Fresno, CA (MF Motorsports #35)

E

®MARIAH EDE/Fresno, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71E)

TYLER EDWARDS/Salina, OK (Dragonfly Aviation #36x)

CORY ELIASON/Visalia, CA (Rudeen Racing #26)

CHASE ELLIOTT/Dawsonville, GA (Paul May Motorsports #9, Kyle Larson Racing #9 & CB Industries #84)

ANTHONY ESBERG/Kelseyville, CA (Anthony Esberg #1x)

THOMAS ESBERG/Kelseyville, CA (Thomas Esberg #8x)

®J.R. EWING/Phillipsburg, KS (J.R. Ewing #2c)

F

MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Marcie Campbell #7J & Graunstadt Enterprises #14)

ANDREW FELKER/Carl Junction, MO (RAB Racing #57A)

SANTINO FERRUCCI/Woodbury, CT (Dave Mac Motorsports #16)

CHAD FREWALDT/Kansas City, KS (Chad Frewaldt #4c & Chad Frewaldt #9F)

BRODY FUSON/Bakersfield, CA (Rusty Carlile #51)

G

RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (R & G, Inc. #46)

RONNIE GARDNER/Corona, CA (Kevin Arnold #43)

CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (Broc Garrett #15x)

NOAH GASS/Mounds, OK (Randy Gass #20G)

CHETT GEHRKE/Broken Arrow, OK (A.J. Felker #37)

KAMERON GLADISH/Indianapolis, IN (Gladish Motorsports #4K)

JIMMY GLENN/Middletown, DE (Glenn Motorsports #7G)

SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing #17w)

TONY GOMES/Modesto, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73x)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing #2J)

RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Racing #81G)

®TREY GROPP/Lincoln, NE (Jay Mounce & Gavin Stout #00 & Team Ripper #21KS)

MAX GUILFORD/Auckland, NZ (Benic Enterprises #3NZ)

H

NOAH HARRIS/Broken Arrow, OK (Jimmy Harris #20H)

RON HAZELTON/Chatsworth, CA (Ron Hazelton #15ws)

ERIC HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (Rich Heydenreich #11)

JOHN HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (John Givens #22)

CASEY HICKS/Westwood, KS (Casey Hicks #5H)

®EMILIO HOOVER/Broken Arrow, OK (Team Ripper #21K)

I

DYLAN ITO/Ventura, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73)

J

SHAWN JACKSON/Bear, DE (Shawn Jackson #7J)

CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (BSL Racing #7NZ & Six8 Motorsports #68)

COLBY JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Del Morris #17K)

KENNEY JOHNSON/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson #46)

KYLER JOHNSON/Quinter, KS (Kyler Johnson Racing #45x)

SAM JOHNSON/St. Peters, MO (Sam Johnson Racing #72J)

CURTIS JONES/Sand Springs, OK (Curtis Jones Motorsports #10x)

KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Tri-Fecta Motorsports #7u)

ROBBY JOSETT/Santa Clarita, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73B)

COREY JOYNER/Concordia, KS (Corey Joyner #11H)

K

BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

TOMMY KOUNS/Lebanon, IN (Tommy Kouns #98)

RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Ron Cox #19)

TOMMY KUNSMAN/Bethlehem, PA (Tommy Kunsman #21)

CARSON KVAPIL/Mooresville, NC (Marc Dailey #2MD)

L

GAGE LANEY/Owasso, OK (Jay Mounce & Gavin Stout #14H)

KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Kyle Larson Racing #1K & CB Industries #86x)

BILLY LAWLESS/Fresno, CA (Lawless Racing #17L)

C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Josh Ford Motorsports #89x)

AARON LEFFEL/Springfield, OH (Team Taylor Racing #11L)

BEAU LEMIRE/Placerville, CA (Lemire Racing #14)

RICKY LEWIS/Ventura, CA (NP Motorsports #1EM)

M

CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA (Tarlton Motorsports #21)

MICHAEL MAGIC/Winder, GA (Mike Magic #4m)

TREY MARCHAM/Newcastle, OK (Trey Marcham #32)

MICHAEL MARKEY/Hanover, PA (Michael Markey #7)

RANDY MAUSTELLER/Bloomsburg, PA (Randy Mausteller #21)

SHANNON MAUSTELLER/Selinsgrove, PA (Randy Mausteller #21m)

ACE McCARTHY/Tahlequah, OK (Jay Mounce & Gavin Stout #00 & MSW Motorsports #00)

CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Chase McDermand #40m)

JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Klatt Enterprises #4, Robert Dalby Motorsports #4, RAMS Racing #4A, Dean Alexander #5T & Hayward Motorsports #19)

CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports #08)

MAX McLAUGHLIN/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports #z8)

SHANNON McQUEEN/Bakersfield, CA (McQueen Racing #7)

THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing #7x)

JOE B. MILLER/Millersville, MO (Chris Lewis #49)

ZAC MILLIKIN/Pryor, OK (Hunt Brothers #3ps)

ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports #19m)

GREG MITCHELL/Parkersburg, WV (Greg Mitchell #001)

MATT MITCHELL/Yorba Linda, CA (J.W. Mitchell Motorsports #37m)

MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Matt Wood Racing #07w)

KALEB MONTGOMERY/Templeton, CA (Woodland Autosports #8w)

JAKE MORGAN/Elk Grove, CA (Luke OB Racing #45)

CHANCE MORTON/Coweta, OK (Blane Morton #7MF)

KADE MORTON/Coweta, OK (Blane Morton #8m)

N

TYLER NELSON/Olathe, KS (Tyler Nelson Racing #88)

JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman #3N)

RYAN NEWMAN/South Bend, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing #6BC)

TERRY NICHOLS/Delano, CA (NP Motorsports #1p)

O

BRANT O’BANION/Norfolk, NE (Aaron McDonald #9)

P

RYAN PADGETT/Anadarko, OK (NP Motorsports #1N, Phil Shapel #84J & Wayne Crow #98)

RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA (Wally Pankratz #8)

JACE PARK/Overland Park, KS (CB Industries #87)

DAYLIN PERREIRA/Hilo, HI (Keliinoi Bros. Racing #8)

AIDEN PURDUE/Clinton, IL (Brian & Deidre Martin #11m & McCreery Motorsports #57D)

DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

R

®CHASE RANDALL/Waco, TX (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19A)

KEITH RAUCH/Thornton, CO (Patrick Bourke #27)

MATT RECHEK/Beaver Dam, WI (Shoestring Racing #38)

TAYLOR REIMER/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #25K & Dave Mac Motorsports #25K)

®HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

DANIEL ROBINSON/Ewing, IL (McCreery Motorsports #57D & RAB Racing #57K)

RYAN ROBINSON/Foresthill, CA (Del Morris #71R)

JODY ROSENBOOM/Rock Rapids, IA (Jody Rosenboom #14)

JACK ROUTSON/Waterman, IL (RAB Racing #57A)

KENDALL RUBLE/Vincennes, IN (Brian & Deidre Martin #11)

TYLER RUST/Haubstadt, IN (Jim Neuman #3x)

S

CADEN SARALE/Stockton, CA (Caden Sarale #32)

KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Karter Sarff Racing #21K)

C.J. SARNA/Palm Desert, CA (C.J. Sarna #20)

JEFF SCHINDLER/Evansville, IN (Brian & Deidre Martin #11)

STEPHEN SCHNAPF/Newburgh, IN (Brian & Deidre Martin #11s)

LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Tom Malloy #25)

ALEX SEWELL/Broken Arrow, OK (Andy Sewell #8)

®JONATHAN SHAFER/Ashland, OH (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

SHAUN SHAPEL/Wichita, KS (Phil Shapel #84s)

MIKE SNIDER/Kelseyville, CA (Lauren Snider #6K)

JARRETT SOARES/Discovery Bay, CA (Steven Soares #12)

MARK SOKOL/Doylestown, PA (Mark Sokol #50)

CARSON SOUSA/Red Bluff, CA (Jay Mounce & Gavin Stout #00)

®BLAKE SPICER/Marysville, KS (Terry John #4s)

ROBBY SPINO/Wallingford, CT (Jim Neuman #3x)

BRYAN STANFILL/Bakersfield, CA (Griffiths Motorsport #75AU)

JEFF STASA/Kingman, KS (SBR Motorsports #91)

KURT STELLHORN/Red Bud, IL (Kurt Stellhorn #17x)

RICKY STENHOUSE JR./Olive Branch, MS (Clauson Marshall Racing #17s)

T

GARY TAYLOR/Snohomish, WA (Mike & Brian Dunlap #32)

ZAC TAYLOR/Green River, WY (Todd Henry #71T)

KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Petry Motorsports #5)

TYLER THOMAS/Collinsville, OK (Tyler Thomas Motorsports #91T)

TOMMY THOMPSON/Ten Mile, TN (Tommy Thompson #3T)

TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T & Dave Mac Motorsports #88)

®RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (CB Industries #84 & CB Industries #85T)

V

JIM VANZANT/Prescott, AZ (Jim Vanzant #3v)

BEN VARNER/Harbor Springs, MI (Gladish Motorsports #25v)

W

BRANDON WAELTI/Sun Prairie, WI (Martin Racing #3w)

BRETT WANNER/Shoemakersville, PA (Jamie Speers #00)

GLENN WATERLAND/Christchurch, NZ (Glenn & Hayley Waterland #11c)

AARON WERNER/Colman, SD (Donovan Peterson Racing #11w)

®BRYANT WIEDEMAN/Colby, KS (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian #01)

BEN WIESZ/Colfax, CA (Colby Wiesz #21w)

®HAYDEN WILLIAMS/Auckland, NZ (BSL Racing #1NZ)

KYLE WILSON/Jenks, OK (Jay Wilson #05)

JEFF WIMMENAUER/New Whiteland, IN (Jeff Wimmenauer #15J)

CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (CB Industries #89)

ZEB WISE/Angola, IN (Matt Wood Racing #37w)

BRENDON WISELEY/Sand Springs, OK (Rick Horn #7w)

KEVIN WOODY JR./Victor, NY (Brian Buckwalter #0, Dave Mac Motorsports #10 & Brian Buckwalter #25B)

BEN WORTH/Coalinga, CA (Dean Alexander #5K)

Y

J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Rick Ware Racing #51)

Z

JEFF ZELINSKI/Joliet, IL (Roger Engstrom #18)

® represents a USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship Rookie