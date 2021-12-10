SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY UNVEILS 2022 SCHEDULE

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Building on the momentum of this year’s highly successful 75th anniversary season, Selinsgrove Speedway unveiled an energetic 2022 schedule bolstered by 28 events! Throughout the 2022 motorsports campaign, fans will have the opportunity to see 12 different divisions compete on the Superspeedway of Dirt Track Racing.

Speedway officials will hold a practice day for any division on the 2022 schedule 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

The official season opener is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, featuring the Short Track Super Series modifieds in the Icebreaker 40 along with the 602 crate sportsman modifieds.

The 410 sprint car series kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, with limited late models and roadrunners sharing the racing card. 410 sprint cars will compete in 12 races in 2022, including a doubleheader of winged and wingless 410 sprint cars Thursday, June 16, as part of USAC’s Eastern Storm Tour.

Other 410 sprint car races include the Ray Tilly Classic (April 24), Thursday Thunder (May 26), PA Speedweek Finale (July 3), 76th Anniversary Eve Race (July 19), Summer Championship (July 23), 42nd Jack Gunn Memorial (Aug. 27), National Open Qualifier (Sept. 4), and the Jim Nace Memorial 40th Annual National Open (Sept. 23-24).

The Lelands.com 410 sprint car series point champion will earn a hefty $5,000 bonus.

Super late models make their first of 16 appearances at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, along with the PASS 305 sprint cars in their first of 11 races in 2022. Super late models will take the spotlight in two United Late Model Series events (April 16 and Sept. 4), Ron Keister Memorial (May 14), Thursday Thunder (May 28), 24th Annual Late Model National Open (June 18), 76th Anniversary Eve Race (July 19), and Summer Championship (July 23).

Selinsgrove Ford will be the title sponsor of the super late model division with a lucrative $5,000 bonus going to the 2022 series point champion.

360 sprint cars will be in competition a total of six times, including four winged shows with the United Racing Club (April 30, Kramer Cup June 4, 22nd Annual 360 Open July 9) and Patriot Sprint Tour (Whitcomb Memorial June 11). Two wingless 360 sprint car events on May 21 and Aug. 6 will be sanctioned by the USAC East Coast series.

Among the 11 PASS 305 sprint car races at the track will be a special championship event Sept. 17. Apache Tree Service is returning as the 305 sprint car series title sponsor.

Limited late models will race in eight features next season plus the Lil’ Bob’s Dash for Cash June 18. The roadrunners will be on 15 racing programs with the annual Roadrunner 20 slated for July 23.

Also returning to the track next season will be the Mid-Atlantic modifieds and the pro stocks in the C.W. Smith Memorial June 25. Other special events include the Sand Hill Smash II demo derby May 7 and the return of the Renegade Monster Truck Tour May 28.

Season VIP booth and reserved seat renewals will be mailed after the holidays. The deadline for renewals will be Saturday, March 5, when the speedway holds Race Day at the Dealership at Selinsgrove Ford 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Additional race night promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. For the full 2022 schedule or additional information about Selinsgrove Speedway, please visit selinsgrovespeedway.com. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.