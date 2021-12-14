Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford announces 2022 schedule of events

By Gary Thomas

Hanford, CA – December 14, 2021…Entering its third season under the management of Peter Murphy Racing LLC the Hanford, California based Keller Auto Speedway has released its 2022 schedule of events.

Working closely together with nearby Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, the Keller Auto Speedway will again see an emphasis on special events throughout the campaign. During the course of the season there will be a total of six combo weekends between the two venues.

“We are thrilled with how the schedule turned out and look forward to working with Steve Faria and the team at Thunderbowl Raceway once again,” said Keller Auto Speedway Promoter Peter Murphy. “Our hope is to continue growing the sport down here and we’re excited to partner up on some of these double header weekends, which will include my Classic and a few others. It gives race fans and teams from out of the area an opportunity to come and hit a couple nights of racing at both of our tracks. We look forward to seeing a lot of campers at these shows because we want them to be special events, not just simply standard races.”

The slate kicks-off with the “Dave Helm Memorial” on Saturday February 26th, which honors the late car owner who campaigned the familiar Selma Shell Racing No. 11 for numerous years. A colossal card will make up the event, including the Kings of Thunder Winged 410 Sprint Cars, the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprints and the West Coast Sport Compacts.

The Northern Auto Racing Club Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series is set to take part in three big events at Keller Auto Speedway in 2022. First up will be the “Anthony Simone Classic” on Saturday April 9th, followed by the “Peter Murphy Classic” finale on May 14th and the “Morrie Williams Memorial” on October 8th.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will also compete alongside the NARC Series during the Peter Murphy Classic on May 14th. The SCCT 360s will then headline the 37th annual “Cotton Classic” on Friday October 7th, kicking off a huge double header weekend to finish off the season at the speedway.

The USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprinters are set to compete in a trio of events at Keller Auto Speedway this season, with those occurring on Saturday March 5th, Friday April 1st and the “Spanky Matthews Memorial” on Friday July 8th. All three shows are part of combo weekends with Thunderbowl Raceway, who will also host the wingless 410 warriors.

After a gigantic event this past season the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars return to Hanford for the “Tom Tarlton Classic” on Friday September 16th. One night before that on Thursday September 15th the Kings County Fairgrounds track will also host the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars.

The Central California IMCA Clash will also bring some of the top IMCA Modified, IMCA Sport Mod and IMCA Stock Car drivers in California to Keller Auto Speedway on Tuesday May 3rd. Something new to the schedule this coming season will be the Demolition Derby, held as part of the Morrie Williams Tribute on October 8th.

The Keller Auto Speedway is a 3/8-mile clay oval and is located on the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford, California. The physical address is 801 S. 10th Ave. Hanford, Ca 93230. More info can be found at www.kellerautospeedway.com or by visiting the track Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KingsSpeedwayOfficialSite

………

Keller Auto Speedway 2022 Schedule

Saturday February 26th: Kings of Thunder Winged 410 Sprint Cars, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, IMCA Stock Cars and West Coast Sport Compacts (Dave Helm Memorial)

Saturday March 5th: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Friday April 1st: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSavers and IMCA Stock Cars

Saturday April 9th: Northern Auto Racing Club Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series, Western RacerSavers and Tri-State Pro Stocks (Anthony Simone Classic)

Tuesday May 3rd: IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Stock Cars (Central California IMCA Clash)

Saturday May 14th: Northern Auto Racing Club 410 Sprint Cars plus Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards vs KOT 360s (8th annual Peter Murphy Classic Finale)

Friday June 10th: Western RaceSaver Sprints, IMCA Stock Cars and WRA (Kings County Fair)

Friday July 8th: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars and Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars (Spanky Matthews Memorial)

Thursday September 15th: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars

Friday September 16th: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Western RaceSavers (Tom Tarlton Classic)

Friday October 7th: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards vs Kings of Thunder Winged 360s plus IMCA Stock Cars and Legends of Kearney Bowl (37th annual Cotton Classic)

Saturday October 8th: Northern Auto Racing Club 410 Sprint Cars, So-Cal Dwarf Cars and Demo Derby (Morrie Williams Memorial)