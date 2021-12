2022 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National schedule kicks off in Florida

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – December 21, 2021 – The 26th Anniversary United Sprint Car Series USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour kicks off its 2022 National schedule of 60 events in the warmth of Florida weather at Hendry County Motorsports Park with two nights of early season racing action for winged sprint cars at America’s Southern Most dirt track on Friday and Saturday, February 4th and 5th with the 5th Annual USCS Snow-Free Sprint Car Winternationals. The races also serve as Rounds #1 and #2 of the twelve race USCS Winter Heat Series.

The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour will see action in eight states during the 2022 racing season with most of the traditional stops along the way including the 17th Annual USCS Sprint Speedweek with 7 races over 9 days from Friday, May 27th through Saturday, June 4th. The schedule also includes another 12-race mini series, the USCS Fall brawl to close the season out at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida on Saturday, November 12th.

For USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour schedules, rules and updates please visit www.uscsracing.com. Also for day-to-day postings please like and follow USCS Racing on Facebook and follow @uscsracing on Twitter. If you have questions and need to speak to someone please call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

2022 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour – 26th Anniversary National Schedule

Month/Day/Date/Track City/Town

FEBRUARY

FRI 04 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL

SAT 05 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL

FRI 11 Needmore Speedway, Norman Park, GA

SAT 12 Needmore Speedway, Norman Park, GA

FRI 25 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

SAT 26 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

MARCH

FRI 04 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, Ms

SAT 05 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

FRI 11 Deep South Speedway, Loxley, AL

SAT 12 Deep South Speedway, Loxley, AL

FRI 18 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

SAT 19 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

APRIL

FRI 08 Travelers Rest Speedway, Travelers Rest, SC

SAT 09 Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC

FRI 22 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL NASCAR Weekend

SAT 23 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL NASCAR Weekend

FRI 29 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN

SAT 30 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN

MAY

FRI 13 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

SAT 14 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

FRI 27 Moulton Speedway, Moulton, AL

SAT 28 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

SUN 29 Old No.1 Speedway, Harrisburg, AR

MON 30 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN

JUNE

THU 02 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

FRI 03 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

SAT 04 Jackson Motor Speedway, Byram, MS

FRI 24 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN

SAT 25 Thunderhill Raceway Park, Summertown, TN

JULY

FRI 01 TBA

SAT 02 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

SUN 03 Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS

FRI 08 Boyd’s Speedway, Chattanooga, TN

SAT 09 Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

FRI 15 East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL

SAT 16 East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL

FRI 29 Deep South Speedway, Loxley, AL

SAT 30 Deep South Speedway, Loxley, AL

AUGUST

FRI 05 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

SAT 06 Pike County Speedway, Magnolia, MS

FRI 12 Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA

SAT 13 Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA

FRI 19 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN

SAT 20 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

SEPTEMBER

FRI 02 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN

SAT 03 ECM Speedway, Bremen, AL

SUN 04 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL

FRI 09 Travelers Rest Speedway, Travelers Rest, SC

SAT 10 Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC

FRI 23 TBA or Rain date

SAT 24 TBA or Rain date

OCTOBER

FRI 07 Riverside Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

SAT 08 Riverside Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

FRI 14 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

SAT 15 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

FRI 21 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

SAT 22 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

FRI 28 TBA or Rain date

SAT 29 TBA or Rain date

NOVEMBER

FRI 04 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL

SAT 05 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL

FRI 11 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

SAT 12 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

