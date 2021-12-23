ASCS Sooner Region Embarking On 21 Events in 2022

By Bryan Hulbert

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (December 22, 2021) Gearing for the tour’s 22nd season, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products has released a 21-race lineup for 2022.

Looking at 14 events in Oklahoma across seven facilities, the tour will also see select events in Kansas (4) and Missouri (3).

Sapulpa’s Creek County Speedway carries the bulk of the tour’s stops. Seven nights in total, the quarter-mile oval will also be the site of the 2nd annual Mickey Walker Classic on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4.

Two dates at the New Tulsa Speedway, including the 2022 season opener, other venues include Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord). Lawton Speedway (Lawton), Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha), Tri-State Speedway (Pocola), and Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina).

Two nights in Kansas at Caney Valley Speedway, other stops include 81-Speedway (Park City) and Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt). Teaming up with the Racinboys.tv ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps in Missouri, Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland) on May 7, and Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon) on April 29 and April 30, fill the card of Show-Me events.

Events with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products offer a $2,000 to win, $300 to start payout. Select events differ with a higher payout and will be posted beforehand.

Events in 2022 will be streamed live on http://www.racindirt.com.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2022 ASCS Sooner Region Schedule:

Date – Track (City, State)

4/1/2022-The New Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, OK)

4/2/2022-81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

4/15/2022-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

4/16/2022-Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

4/29/2022-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

4/30/2022-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

5/6/2022-Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS)

5/7/2022-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

5/29/2022-Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, OK)

6/3/2022-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

6/4/2022-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

6/17/2022-The New Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, OK)

6/18/2022-Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)

7/16/2022-Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, OK)

7/29/2022-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

7/30/2022-Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, OK)

8/26/2022-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

8/27/2022-Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, OK)

9/10/2022-Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

10/28/2022-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

10/29/2022-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

*Subject to change without notice.