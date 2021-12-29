WESTERN MIDGET RACING UNVEILS 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP TRAIL

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (December 28, 2021) – Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction has unveiled its 2022 schedule, with the stock production powered Midgets slated for 31 races across six different dirt tracks on the West Coast. The season is book ended by visits to Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. with races in California at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway, Marysville Raceway, Antioch Speedway, Petaluma Speedway, and Ventura Raceway also scheduled.

The 2022 Ventura Raceway events are tentative pending confirmation from the fairgrounds later this off season.

WMR heads into the upcoming season on the heels of a thrilling championship fight in 2021, where Brentwood’s Blake Bower narrowly defeated Fresno’s David Prickett for the title in the final event of the season. Drivers competed for over $8,000 in points fund awards and saw many of their events telecast on FloRacing. More than 30 different cars and over 70 drivers appeared throughout the growing campaign. The series hit its high mark with multiple 20 car fields at Ventura Raceway.

The Northern California slate expands with the additional of Chad Chadwick’s Antioch Speedway for four appearances and two races at Dennis Gage’s Marysville Raceway Park. Petaluma Speedway and promoter Rick Faeth will welcome WMR with four visits while John Prentice and Ocean Speedway will see six starts at the Watsonville quarter-mile. Ventura Raceway is scheduled for seven races while the growing contingent of racers at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz., located just north of Phoenix, hosts eight Western Midget Racing events this season. January 29 will be the season opener for WMR from Adobe Mountain. The conclusion of the exciting 31 race season will be at Adobe Mountain’s tight confines on November 12.

2021 was made possible with sponsorship from Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

Car construction details are available at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or find the series on Facebook!

Date

Track

January 29

Adobe Mountain Speedway

February 19

Adobe Mountain Speedway

March 12

Adobe Mountain Speedway

April 1

Ocean Speedway

April 2

Marysville Raceway

April 9

Adobe Mountain Speedway

April 16

Antioch Speedway

April 30

Ventura Raceway

May 7

Adobe Mountain Speedway

May 13

Ocean Speedway

May 14

Petaluma Speedway

June 10

Ocean Speedway

June 11

Antioch Speedway

June 25

Ventura Raceway

July 15

Ocean Speedway

July 16

Petaluma Speedway

July 23

Ventura Raceway

July 29

Ocean Speedway

July 30

Petaluma Speedway

August 12

Ocean Speedway

August 13

Marysville Raceway

August 20

Antioch Speedway

August 27

Ventura Raceway

September 10

Ventura Raceway

September 17

Adobe Mountain Speedway

September 24

Antioch Speedway

October 1

Adobe Mountain Speedway

October 8

Petaluma Speedway

October 15

Ventura Raceway

October 29

Ventura Raceway

November 12

Adobe Mountain Speedway