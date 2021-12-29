WESTERN MIDGET RACING UNVEILS 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP TRAIL

By Steven Blakesley
WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (December 28, 2021) – Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction has unveiled its 2022 schedule, with the stock production powered Midgets slated for 31 races across six different dirt tracks on the West Coast. The season is book ended by visits to Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. with races in California at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway, Marysville Raceway, Antioch Speedway, Petaluma Speedway, and Ventura Raceway also scheduled.
The 2022 Ventura Raceway events are tentative pending confirmation from the fairgrounds later this off season.
WMR heads into the upcoming season on the heels of a thrilling championship fight in 2021, where Brentwood’s Blake Bower narrowly defeated Fresno’s David Prickett for the title in the final event of the season. Drivers competed for over $8,000 in points fund awards and saw many of their events telecast on FloRacing. More than 30 different cars and over 70 drivers appeared throughout the growing campaign. The series hit its high mark with multiple 20 car fields at Ventura Raceway.
The Northern California slate expands with the additional of Chad Chadwick’s Antioch Speedway for four appearances and two races at Dennis Gage’s Marysville Raceway Park. Petaluma Speedway and promoter Rick Faeth will welcome WMR with four visits while John Prentice and Ocean Speedway will see six starts at the Watsonville quarter-mile. Ventura Raceway is scheduled for seven races while the growing contingent of racers at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz., located just north of Phoenix, hosts eight Western Midget Racing events this season. January 29 will be the season opener for WMR from Adobe Mountain. The conclusion of the exciting 31 race season will be at Adobe Mountain’s tight confines on November 12.
2021 was made possible with sponsorship from Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.
Car construction details are available at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or find the series on Facebook!
Date
Track
January 29
Adobe Mountain Speedway
February 19
Adobe Mountain Speedway
March 12
Adobe Mountain Speedway
April 1
Ocean Speedway
April 2
Marysville Raceway
April 9
Adobe Mountain Speedway
April 16
Antioch Speedway
April 30
Ventura Raceway
May 7
Adobe Mountain Speedway
May 13
Ocean Speedway
May 14
Petaluma Speedway
June 10
Ocean Speedway
June 11
Antioch Speedway
June 25
Ventura Raceway
July 15
Ocean Speedway
July 16
Petaluma Speedway
July 23
Ventura Raceway
July 29
Ocean Speedway
July 30
Petaluma Speedway
August 12
Ocean Speedway
August 13
Marysville Raceway
August 20
Antioch Speedway
August 27
Ventura Raceway
September 10
Ventura Raceway
September 17
Adobe Mountain Speedway
September 24
Antioch Speedway
October 1
Adobe Mountain Speedway
October 8
Petaluma Speedway
October 15
Ventura Raceway
October 29
Ventura Raceway
November 12
Adobe Mountain Speedway