2022 Southern Iowa Speedweek/Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule

All times are Central

2022 Knoxville Nationals Daily Event Schedule

Thursday, August 4, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: DIRTvision Broadcast begins.

Friday, August 5, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: DIRTvision Broadcast begins.

Saturday, August 6, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

9:00-10:00 AM: Yoga on the Lawn at the grass lot next to Sundance Realty

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.

Sunday August 7, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

2:00-4:00 PM: KRCO Trivia Night at the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the Grandstands

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.

Monday, August 8, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

6:00 PM: the 27th Annual Sage Front Row Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

8:00 PM: Floracing broadcast from the Front Row Challenge begins.

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

3:00-5:00 PM: Knoxville Farmers Market in downtown Knoxville

4:00 PM: KRCO “Bus Ride” Bar Crawl Check in from the Knoxville Raceway ticket office. Bus departs at 5:00 PM.

7:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Queen Contest in Dyer Hudson Hall

7:00 PM: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

9:00 PM: NOS Energy Drink “Welcome to NOSville” Kick-Off Concert

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Brandt Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower

10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens

10:00 AM: “Women in Racing” w/host Lori Cutter & Melinda Russell at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor

10:00 AM-3:00PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

12:00 PM: SpeedSport Interviews with Ralph Sheheen at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum theater

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

1:30 PM: “World of Outlaws Sprint Car Racing” Fan Forum with John Gibson and guests at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

5:00 PM: Casey’s General Stores Pizza Party at the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone

6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage

4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

5:30 PM: Grandstands open

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post-Race: Live music with “The Boys” on the Hercules Tire Entertainment State.

7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.

Thursday, August 11, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Open

8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower

9:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum General Membership Meeting (all members welcome) on the second floor

10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens

10:00 AM: “Amatol Speedway” aka the “Atlantic City Boards” Fan Forum with Jim Donnelly at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater

10:00 AM-3:00PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown. .

11:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum VIP Reception w/host Dave Agrabright

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

12:00 PM: SpeedSport Interviews with Ralph Sheheen at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum theater

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

1:30 PM: “Sprint Car State of the Union” Fan Forum featuring Larry Boos, Steve Sinclair, and Rex LeJeune at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor

1:30-3:30 PM: Greg Stephens Celebration of Life at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum theater

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

5:00 PM: Jersey Freeze Ice Cream Party at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone

4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands.

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

5:00 PM: Kyle Larson Champion Pole Unveiling along Fan Walk

5:30 PM: Grandstands open

6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post-Race: Live music with “Punching Pandas” on the Hercules Tire Entertainment State.

Post-Race: 53rd Annual Chicken Feed outside the turn four Pit Shack.

Friday, August 12, 2022 – FVP Preliminary Night

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM: United Trailers Golf Classic at Bos Landen Golf Course registration

8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower

9:00 AM: Breakfast w/Champions featuring Doug Wolfgang, Sammy Swindell, and Bobby Allen at Celebrate Church

10:00 AM: “Meet the Knoxville Regulars” Fan Forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater hosted by Mike Roberts

10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens

10:00 AM-3:00PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

12:00 PM: “Meet the All Stars” Fan Forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater hosted by Blake Anderson

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

2:00 PM: “Meet Brent Marks” fan forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater hosted by Bruce Ellis

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens with Face Painting

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

4:00 PM: Driver autograph session in the Main Show Barn

4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands.

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

5:30 PM: Grandstands open

6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post-Race: Live music with “After Shock” on the Hercules Tire Entertainment State.

Saturday August 13, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: Knoxville Farmers Market in downtown Knoxville

10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens

10:00 AM-3:00PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

11:00 AM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s McKay Group Nationals Parade in downtown Knoxville

11:30 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Action – Second Floor

12:00-2:00 PM: Live Music at Peace Tree Brewing

1:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

2:00 PM: SpeedSport Live from the Knoxville Nationals at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Observation Deck

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

3:00 PM: Drivers meeting in the Main Show Barn

4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands.

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

5:30 PM: Grandstands open

6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post-Race: Winners Toast to the Fans – West Side of the Ticket Office