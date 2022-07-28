2022 Southern Iowa Speedweek/Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule

Updated 07/28/2022 at 1:10 PM
All times are Central
2022 Knoxville Nationals Daily Event Schedule
Thursday, August 4, 2022
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:00 PM: DIRTvision Broadcast begins.
Friday, August 5, 2022
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:00 PM: DIRTvision Broadcast begins.
Saturday, August 6, 2022
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
9:00-10:00 AM: Yoga on the Lawn at the grass lot next to Sundance Realty
5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.
Sunday August 7, 2022
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
2:00-4:00 PM: KRCO Trivia Night at the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the Grandstands
5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.
Monday, August 8, 2022
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
6:00 PM: the 27th Annual Sage Front Row Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
8:00 PM: Floracing broadcast from the Front Row Challenge begins.
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
3:00-5:00 PM: Knoxville Farmers Market in downtown Knoxville
4:00 PM: KRCO “Bus Ride” Bar Crawl Check in from the Knoxville Raceway ticket office. Bus departs at 5:00 PM.
7:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Queen Contest in Dyer Hudson Hall
7:00 PM: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway
9:00 PM: NOS Energy Drink “Welcome to NOSville” Kick-Off Concert
Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Brandt Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory
9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower
10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens
10:00 AM: “Women in Racing” w/host Lori Cutter & Melinda Russell at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor
10:00 AM-3:00PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown
11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
12:00 PM: SpeedSport Interviews with Ralph Sheheen at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum theater
1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
1:30 PM: “World of Outlaws Sprint Car Racing” Fan Forum with John Gibson and guests at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor
2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open
3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens
3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
5:00 PM: Casey’s General Stores Pizza Party at the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone
6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage
4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands
5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
5:30 PM: Grandstands open
7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:15 PM: Hot Laps
Post-Race: Live music with “The Boys” on the Hercules Tire Entertainment State.
7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.
Thursday, August 11, 2022
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Open
8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory
9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower
9:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum General Membership Meeting (all members welcome) on the second floor
10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens
10:00 AM: “Amatol Speedway” aka the “Atlantic City Boards” Fan Forum with Jim Donnelly at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater
10:00 AM-3:00PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown. .
11:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum VIP Reception w/host Dave Agrabright
11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
12:00 PM: SpeedSport Interviews with Ralph Sheheen at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum theater
1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
1:30 PM: “Sprint Car State of the Union” Fan Forum featuring Larry Boos, Steve Sinclair, and Rex LeJeune at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor
1:30-3:30 PM: Greg Stephens Celebration of Life at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum theater
2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open
3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens
3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
5:00 PM: Jersey Freeze Ice Cream Party at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone
4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands.
5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
5:00 PM: Kyle Larson Champion Pole Unveiling along Fan Walk
5:30 PM: Grandstands open
6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage
7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.
7:15 PM: Hot Laps
Post-Race: Live music with “Punching Pandas” on the Hercules Tire Entertainment State.
Post-Race: 53rd Annual Chicken Feed outside the turn four Pit Shack.
Friday, August 12, 2022 – FVP Preliminary Night
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
8:00 AM: United Trailers Golf Classic at Bos Landen Golf Course registration
8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory
9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower
9:00 AM: Breakfast w/Champions featuring Doug Wolfgang, Sammy Swindell, and Bobby Allen at Celebrate Church
10:00 AM: “Meet the Knoxville Regulars” Fan Forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater hosted by Mike Roberts
10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens
10:00 AM-3:00PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown
11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
12:00 PM: “Meet the All Stars” Fan Forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater hosted by Blake Anderson
1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open
2:00 PM: “Meet Brent Marks” fan forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater hosted by Bruce Ellis
3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens with Face Painting
3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
4:00 PM: Driver autograph session in the Main Show Barn
4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands.
5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
5:30 PM: Grandstands open
6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage
7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.
7:15 PM: Hot Laps
Post-Race: Live music with “After Shock” on the Hercules Tire Entertainment State.
Saturday August 13, 2022
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory
8:00 AM-12:00 PM: Knoxville Farmers Market in downtown Knoxville
10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens
10:00 AM-3:00PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown
11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
11:00 AM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s McKay Group Nationals Parade in downtown Knoxville
11:30 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Action – Second Floor
12:00-2:00 PM: Live Music at Peace Tree Brewing
1:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens
1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open
2:00 PM: SpeedSport Live from the Knoxville Nationals at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Observation Deck
3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage
3:00 PM: Drivers meeting in the Main Show Barn
4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands.
5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
5:30 PM: Grandstands open
6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage
7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com
7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.
7:15 PM: Hot Laps
Post-Race: Winners Toast to the Fans – West Side of the Ticket Office