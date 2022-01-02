Nunley Holds Off Barnes For Tulsa Shootout Restricted Victory

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, OK (January 1, 2022) – The third race of the night that was settled in the last 100 feet at the 37th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, Oklahoma’s Jett Nunley held off the charge of Jett Barnes for the Restricted A-Class Golden Driller.

Taking off with the lead from the start, Jett Nunley set a rapid pace on the field with Brecken Reese chasing. Into traffic on lap 9, Nunley’s half-stretch advantage vanished as Reese chased the No. 33 through the field. Getting a slower car between himself and the No. 20q, caution lights slowed the action on Lap 11.

Pulling away again on the restart, the race for second saw Jett Barnes taking the spot on Lap 15.

Caution again the following lap, it was Jett versus Jett with Nunley continuing to hold the lead. Staying that way to the white flag, a small slip by Nunley off the second turn presented the chance for Barnes. Pulling under the No. 33, Barnes gave it everything. A few tire taps to the checkered flag, Nunley held on by 0.149-seconds for his first career win.

Jett Barnes crossed second with Garrett Benson rolling to third. Cooper Miller was fourth with Kortland Stephens making up five spots to complete the top five.

Race Results:

37th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Tulsa Expo Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Restricted ‘A’ Class

Top 72 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 6 Qualifying Races

Race 40 (8 Laps): 1. 14X-Braxston Wilson[6]; 2. 22S-Colby Sokol[2]; 3. 4M-Teagen Moles[1]; 4. 63K-Colton Key[8]; 5. 21H-Levi Hinck[3]; 6. 15-Brody Brown[5]; 7. 4A-Hayden Alberson[7]; 8. 23M-Maliki Altis[4]; 9. 1-Hudsyn Truitt[9]

Race 41 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]; 2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[7]; 3. 9D-Degan Lelsz[6]; 4. 35G-Gaige Weldon[8]; 5. 67-Waylon Phillips[2]; 6. E10-Easton Zent[4]; 7. 29-Bristol McCleskey[9]; 8. 88M-Maxon Crabdree[1]; 9. 10R-Ryleigh Whittle[5]

Race 42 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Keegan Osantowski[3]; 2. 73-Chase McDougal[6]; 3. 13C-William Conner[7]; 4. 45A-Eli Adams[9]; 5. 24C-Cale Lagroon[8]; 6. 95R-Ryker Morrow[5]; 7. 95H-Heath Walton[1]; 8. 49-Ace Moore[2]; 9. 63-Jack Thomas[4]

Race 43 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Collin Shain[4]; 2. 55-Jett Barnes[1]; 3. 3-Lathe Griggs[3]; 4. 2-Taylor Mayhew[5]; 5. 2G-Garrett Benson[8]; 6. 24-Kameron Sneed[2]; 7. 37Z-Jacob Zimmerman[7]; 8. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[9]; 9. 4S-Aubrey Jo Sappington[6]

Race 44 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Bradley Cox[1]; 2. 9-Cooper Cottrell[2]; 3. 28-Mick Gile Jr[3]; 4. 15B-Brianna Lawson[5]; 5. 10T-Talin Turner[6]; 6. 9A-Abigayle Lett[9]; 7. 20-Junior Ankiewicz[8]; 8. 4-Jude Allgayer[4]; 9. 7S-Kanon Posey[7]

Race 45 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Chris Counter[2]; 2. 51B-Parker Bupp[4]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[7]; 4. 7-Garyn Howard[8]; 5. 8J-Tanner Johnson[6]; 6. 13G-Elijah Gile[9]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[3]; 8. 29P-Bailee Spitulski[1]; 9. 14K-Kyle Hooper[5]

Race 46 (8 Laps): 1. 45M-Megan Thomas[1]; 2. 43-Parker Perry[2]; 3. 88P-Ayden Parrish[4]; 4. 7K-Kennzzie Brown[3]; 5. 7J-JW Henderson[8]; 6. 87X-Cooper Williams[6]; 7. 23-Journey Hunt[5]; 8. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[9]; 9. 5-Axton Romero[7]

Race 47 (8 Laps): 1. 3C-Cale Coons[3]; 2. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[1]; 3. 27-Kaden Weger[2]; 4. 50-Jackson Beers[4]; 5. 52-Hayden Mabe[6]; 6. 11-Kaley Mahaffey[9]; 7. 6-Brylee Kilmer[7]; 8. 23J-Jace Wren[8]; 9. 15H-Jace Hale[5]

Race 48 (8 Laps): 1. 1K-Kortland Stephens[1]; 2. 21X-Cash Lovenburg[8]; 3. 10-Ray Brewer[4]; 4. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[2]; 5. 29L-Jackson Lauderbaugh[5]; 6. 21D-Dalton Wayne[6]; 7. 126-Autumn Criste[7]; 8. 18Z-Zander Altis[3]; 9. Z71-Evan Nolf[9]

Race 49 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley[7]; 2. 14L-Landon Muehlberger[6]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden[1]; 4. 82H-Hunter Pruitt[5]; 5. 30-Kyler Bearce[3]; 6. 99-Justin Spear[2]; 7. 20S-Shali Buck[4]; 8. 18-Prestin Dalton[8]

Race 50 (8 Laps): 1. 7L-Lucas Johnson[1]; 2. 29K-Levi Kuntz[2]; 3. 2A-Austin Wood[6]; 4. 46-Peyton White[4]; 5. 8L-Logun Lunsford[7]; 6. 00T-TJ Stark[5]; 7. 30P-Blake Pittman[3]; 8. 20K-Skyler Keeney[8]

Race 51 (8 Laps): 1. 11H-Nicholas Harris[1]; 2. 14B-Ethan Burdett[2]; 3. 11D-Dominic White[3]; 4. 8-Jase Blevins[5]; 5. 10S-Scout Spraggins[6]; 6. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[7]; 7. 12-Tori Tyer[4]; 8. 21A-Kainan Baker[8]

Race 52 (8 Laps): 1. 5C-Cooper Miller[3]; 2. 5L-Landon Jesina[1]; 3. 7T-Quinn Thurein[6]; 4. 38R-Riley Osantowski[2]; 5. 115-Landon Graham[8]; 6. P24-Aiden Howard[5]; 7. 06-Andres Jones[4]; 8. 69-Jordan Mast[7]

Race 53 (8 Laps): 1. 31B-Braxton Weger[2]; 2. 84-Dalten Maust[1]; 3. 33G-Caden Gotelli[3]; 4. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[5]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese[8]; 6. 10B-Braden Pfeiffer[6]; 7. 3S-Brody Strong[7]; 8. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[4]

Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Saturday night’s A Main)

Race 279 – Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2A-Austin Wood[1]; 2. 33-Jett Nunley[4]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]; 4. 88P-Ayden Parrish[7]; 5. 27-Kaden Weger[9]; 6. 46-Peyton White[11]; 7. 11H-Nicholas Harris[5]; 8. 25S-Justis Sokol[2]; 9. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[12]; 10. 115-Landon Graham[8]; 11. 4M-Teagen Moles[10]; 12. 29K-Levi Kuntz[6]

Race 280 – Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7T-Quinn Thurein[1]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[8]; 3. 14B-Ethan Burdett[6]; 4. B2-Carson Bolden[10]; 5. 2-Taylor Mayhew[9]; 6. 21-Keegan Osantowski[3]; 7. 38R-Riley Osantowski[12]; 8. 7K-Kennzzie Brown[11]; 9. 13-Chris Counter[2]; 10. 35G-Gaige Weldon[5]; 11. 10-Ray Brewer[7]; 12. 21X-Cash Lovenburg[4]

Race 281 – Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 45-Bradley Cox[1]; 2. 55-Jett Barnes[6]; 3. 3C-Cale Coons[3]; 4. 14X-Braxston Wilson[4]; 5. 3-Lathe Griggs[8]; 6. 7-Garyn Howard[5]; 7. 15B-Brianna Lawson[9]; 8. 10T-Talin Turner[11]; 9. 63K-Colton Key[7]; 10. 8L-Logun Lunsford[10]; 11. 29L-Jackson Lauderbaugh[12]; 12. 31B-Braxton Weger[2]

Race 282 – Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 45M-Megan Thomas[1]; 2. 5C-Cooper Miller[3]; 3. 22S-Colby Sokol[5]; 4. 87-Collin Shain[4]; 5. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[6]; 6. 45A-Eli Adams[2]; 7. 24C-Cale Lagroon[7]; 8. 13G-Elijah Gile[10]; 9. 9A-Abigayle Lett[12]; 10. 82H-Hunter Pruitt[9]; 11. 8J-Tanner Johnson[11]; 12. 28-Mick Gile Jr[8]

Race 283 – Qualifier 5 (10 Laps): 1. 1K-Kortland Stephens[1]; 2. 2G-Garrett Benson[7]; 3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[3]; 4. 9-Cooper Cottrell[5]; 5. 51B-Parker Bupp[2]; 6. 5L-Landon Jesina[6]; 7. 11-Kaley Mahaffey[10]; 8. 11D-Dominic White[8]; 9. 52-Hayden Mabe[11]; 10. 8-Jase Blevins[9]; 11. 73-Chase McDougal[4]; 12. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[12]

Race 284 – Qualifier 6 (10 Laps): 1. 7L-Lucas Johnson[1]; 2. 9D-Degan Lelsz[2]; 3. 7J-JW Henderson[7]; 4. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[9]; 5. 13C-William Conner[3]; 6. 43-Parker Perry[5]; 7. 10S-Scout Spraggins[11]; 8. 33G-Caden Gotelli[8]; 9. 84-Dalten Maust[6]; 10. 21H-Levi Hinck[12]; 11. 50-Jackson Beers[10]; 12. 14L-Landon Muehlberger[4]

B-Features (Top 2 advance to the LCQ)

Race 341 – B1 (12 Laps): 1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[1]; 2. 27-Kaden Weger[2]; 3. 35G-Gaige Weldon[6]; 4. 45A-Eli Adams[3]; 5. 63-Jack Thomas[14]; 6. 15B-Brianna Lawson[4]; 7. 30-Kyler Bearce[8]; 8. 95H-Heath Walton[12]; 9. 6-Brylee Kilmer[10]; 10. 33G-Caden Gotelli[5]; 11. P24-Aiden Howard[9]; 12. 06-Andres Jones[11]; 13. 7S-Kanon Posey[13]; 14. 31B-Braxton Weger[7]

Race 342 – B2 (12 Laps): 1. 9D-Degan Lelsz[1]; 2. 2-Taylor Mayhew[2]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[4]; 4. 14L-Landon Muehlberger[6]; 5. 5-Axton Romero[13]; 6. 4M-Teagen Moles[7]; 7. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[5]; 8. 20-Junior Ankiewicz[9]; 9. 66-Jayden Clay[11]; 10. 67-Waylon Phillips[8]; 11. 4-Jude Allgayer[12]; 12. 126-Autumn Criste[10]; 13. 7-Garyn Howard[3]

Race 343 – B3 (12 Laps): 1. 7J-JW Henderson[1]; 2. 21X-Cash Lovenburg[5]; 3. 24C-Cale Lagroon[4]; 4. 13C-William Conner[2]; 5. 38R-Riley Osantowski[3]; 6. 87X-Cooper Williams[8]; 7. E10-Easton Zent[9]; 8. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[12]; 9. 88M-Maxon Crabdree[13]; 10. 3S-Brody Strong[10]; 11. 30P-Blake Pittman[11]; 12. 115-Landon Graham[6]; 13. 50-Jackson Beers[7]

Race 344 – B4 (12 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden[1]; 2. 3-Lathe Griggs[2]; 3. 7K-Kennzzie Brown[4]; 4. 5L-Landon Jesina[3]; 5. 82H-Hunter Pruitt[6]; 6. 23J-Jace Wren[11]; 7. 73-Chase McDougal[5]; 8. 29K-Levi Kuntz[7]; 9. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[10]; 10. Z71-Evan Nolf[12]; 11. 21D-Dalton Wayne[8]; 12. 29P-Bailee Spitulski[13]; 13. 24-Kameron Sneed[9]

Race 345 – B5 (12 Laps): 1. 22S-Colby Sokol[1]; 2. 21-Keegan Osantowski[2]; 3. 43-Parker Perry[3]; 4. 10T-Talin Turner[4]; 5. 52-Hayden Mabe[5]; 6. 8-Jase Blevins[6]; 7. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[10]; 8. 10B-Braden Pfeiffer[8]; 9. 29L-Jackson Lauderbaugh[7]; 10. 4S-Aubrey Jo Sappington[13]; 11. 99-Justin Spear[9]; 12. 18-Prestin Dalton[11]; 13. 18Z-Zander Altis[12]

Race 346 – B6 (12 Laps): 1. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[1]; 2. 51B-Parker Bupp[2]; 3. 11H-Nicholas Harris[3]; 4. 8J-Tanner Johnson[7]; 5. 23-Journey Hunt[10]; 6. 15-Brody Brown[8]; 7. 8L-Logun Lunsford[6]; 8. 4A-Hayden Alberson[9]; 9. 1-Hudsyn Truitt[12]; 10. 20K-Skyler Keeney[11]; 11. 10R-Ryleigh Whittle[13]; 12. 13G-Elijah Gile[4]; 13. 84-Dalten Maust[5]

Race 347 – B7 (12 Laps): 1. 10S-Scout Spraggins[3]; 2. 21H-Levi Hinck[6]; 3. 63K-Colton Key[5]; 4. 88P-Ayden Parrish[1]; 5. 13-Chris Counter[4]; 6. 28-Mick Gile Jr[7]; 7. 95R-Ryker Morrow[8]; 8. 14K-Kyle Hooper[13]; 9. 29-Bristol McCleskey[9]; 10. 20S-Shali Buck[10]; 11. 23M-Maliki Altis[12]; 12. 46-Peyton White[2]; 13. (DQ) 21A-Kainan Baker[11]

Race 348 – B8 (12 Laps): 1. 9-Cooper Cottrell[1]; 2. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[2]; 3. 11D-Dominic White[4]; 4. 11-Kaley Mahaffey[3]; 5. 9A-Abigayle Lett[5]; 6. 10-Ray Brewer[6]; 7. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[7]; 8. 49-Ace Moore[12]; 9. 00T-TJ Stark[8]; 10. 37Z-Jacob Zimmerman[9]; 11. 12-Tori Tyer[10]; 12. 15H-Jace Hale[13]; 13. 69-Jordan Mast[11]

LCQ (Top 8 advance to the A-Feature)

Race 351 – LCQ (12 Laps): 1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[1]; 2. 7J-JW Henderson[3]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden[4]; 4. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[6]; 5. 10S-Scout Spraggins[8]; 6. 2-Taylor Mayhew[10]; 7. 27-Kaden Weger[9]; 8. 3-Lathe Griggs[11]; 9. 9-Cooper Cottrell[7]; 10. 21-Keegan Osantowski[12]; 11. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[14]; 12. 21X-Cash Lovenburg[15]; 13. 51B-Parker Bupp[13]; 14. 22S-Colby Sokol[5]; 15. 9D-Degan Lelsz[2]; 16. 21H-Levi Hinck[16]

A-Feature

Race 357 – A Main (25 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley[1]; 2. 55-Jett Barnes[5]; 3. 2G-Garrett Benson[4]; 4. 5C-Cooper Miller[3]; 5. 1K-Kortland Stephens[10]; 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[12]; 7. 7L-Lucas Johnson[11]; 8. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[20]; 9. 7J-JW Henderson[18]; 10. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[17]; 11. 14B-Ethan Burdett[14]; 12. 10S-Scout Spraggins[21]; 13. 45M-Megan Thomas[9]; 14. 3C-Cale Coons[13]; 15. 2A-Austin Wood[6]; 16. 87-Collin Shain[16]; 17. 3-Lathe Griggs[24]; 18. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 19. 27-Kaden Weger[23]; 20. 7T-Quinn Thurein[7]; 21. B2-Carson Bolden[19]; 22. 14X-Braxston Wilson[15]; 23. 2-Taylor Mayhew[22]; 24. 45-Bradley Cox[8]