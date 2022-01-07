2022 SCHEDULE RELEASED FOR ACTION SPRINT TOUR FUELED BY PINTY’S

By Tommy Goudge

(January 7, 2021) – The Action Sprint Tour Fueled by Pinty’s Crate Sprint Car series is ready for season five, and series officials are excited to announce a 17-race schedule for 2022. Each race will pay a minimum of $1,000 to the winner, and ten events will be broadcast live on GForceTV.

The schedule includes seven two-day events, which will cut down on travel for race teams and fans alike. The championship winner will again be rewarded with $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2023 Bristol Dirt Race, while 10th place in the championship standings will pay $1,000. Ten Action Sprint Tour events will also feature the Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series, giving fans a chance to see all the best Sprint Car teams in one place.

A new marquee event is one of several highlights on this year’s AST schedule, as the inaugural Canadian Crate Nationals will be held at Ohsweken Speedway on Friday, September 16; the Friday night winner will choose between a $5,000 payday or a brand new fully-converted GM 602 crate engine, while the winner on Saturday night will receive whichever prize is not chosen on Friday. Teams and drivers from all over Ontario, Quebec, and the northeastern United States will be on hand for the new event. Several other AST dates are included on the Ohsweken agenda – including a pair of $2,000-to-win events – as the tour supports all three editions of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals scheduled in 2022, plus the long-awaited dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

The Niagara Region will see plenty of AST racing this season; three races are scheduled at Humberstone Speedway, including a special Canada Day event on Thursday, June 30, and a return to The Fall Classic weekend on September 30 and October 1. Nearby Merrittville Speedway will also host three AST events in 2022, with races scheduled there on June 11, July 16, and August 27.

The tour will head to eastern Ontario for six events in 2022; Brockville Ontario Speedway will host the AST on August 20, followed by a visit to Cornwall Motor Speedway on August 21. Brockville will also host a weekend doubleheader on Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10. Meanwhile, Brighton Speedway’s Labour Day Classic weekend will feature the tour for a second consecutive year, with events scheduled for Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4.

The 2022 Action Sprint Tour is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods. Make sure to visit the official website and social media pages of the Action Sprint Tour Fueled by Pinty’s for news and updates.

2022 ACTION SPRINT TOUR FUELED BY PINTY’S

CRATE SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

(* indicates live broadcast on GForceTV w/Knights of Thunder 360’s)

Saturday, June 11 – Merrittville Speedway

Thursday, June 30 – Humberstone Speedway*

Friday, July 1 – Ohsweken Speedway* ($2,000-to-win)

Saturday, July 16 – Merrittville Speedway

Monday, August 15 – Ohsweken Speedway* ($2,000-to-win)

Tuesday, August 16 – Ohsweken Speedway*

Saturday, August 20 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

Sunday, August 21 – Cornwall Motor Speedway

Saturday, August 27 – Merrittville Speedway

Saturday, September 3 – Brighton Speedway*

Sunday, September 4 – Brighton Speedway*

Friday, September 9 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

Saturday, September 10 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

Friday, September 16 – Ohsweken Speedway* (Canadian Crate Nationals – $5,000-to-win)

Saturday, September 17 – Ohsweken Speedway*

Friday, September 30 – Humberstone Speedway*

Saturday, October 1 – Humberstone Speedway*

ACTION SPRINT TOUR MEDIA

Website: www.actionsprinttour.com

Facebook: ActionSprintTour

Twitter: @ActionSprints

Instagram: @actionsprinttour

YouTube: GForceTV

About the Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s: Founded in 2018, the Action Sprint Tour is a traveling Winged Crate Sprint Car Series based in Ontario, Canada. Action Sprint Tour cars are powered by GM 602 crate engines modified specifically to fit a Sprint Car chassis. Each points-paying event on the 2022 schedule will pay a minimum of $1,000-to-win and $150-to-start, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. The 2022 championship winner will be rewarded with $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2023 Bristol Dirt Race, while 10th place in the championship standings will pay $1,000. The 2022 Action Sprint Tour is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods. Visit www.actionsprinttour.com for more information.