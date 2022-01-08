Kendrick Wins at Ellenbrook Speedway

BULLSBROOK, W.A. (January 8, 2022) — Jason Kendrick won the Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series feature Saturday night at Ellenbrook Speedway. Daniel Harding, Callum Williamson, Jason Pryde, and Bradley Maiolo rounded out the top five.
Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
Ellenbrook Speedway
Bullsbrook, Western Australia
Saturday, January 8, 2022
Feature:
1. 11-Jason Kendrick
2. 41-Daniel Harding
3. 3-Callum Williamson
4. 14-Jason Pryde
5. 77-Bradley Maiolo
6. 2-Dayne Kingshott
7. 97-Mitchell Wormall
8. 20-Ryan Lancaster
9. 94-Matthew Cross
10. 7-Rod Howe
11. 9-AJ Nash
12. 8-Andrew Priolo
13. 24-Jack Williamson
14. 55-Darren Mewett
15. 79-Kris Coyle