Kendrick Wins at Ellenbrook Speedway

BULLSBROOK, W.A. (January 8, 2022) — Jason Kendrick won the Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series feature Saturday night at Ellenbrook Speedway. Daniel Harding, Callum Williamson, Jason Pryde, and Bradley Maiolo rounded out the top five.

Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series

Ellenbrook Speedway

Bullsbrook, Western Australia

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Feature:

1. 11-Jason Kendrick

2. 41-Daniel Harding

3. 3-Callum Williamson

4. 14-Jason Pryde

5. 77-Bradley Maiolo

6. 2-Dayne Kingshott

7. 97-Mitchell Wormall

8. 20-Ryan Lancaster

9. 94-Matthew Cross

10. 7-Rod Howe

11. 9-AJ Nash

12. 8-Andrew Priolo

13. 24-Jack Williamson

14. 55-Darren Mewett

15. 79-Kris Coyle