USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour posts 33-race 2022 sprint schedule

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – January 8, 2022 – The United Sprint Car has posted a 33-race 2022 schedule of events for the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series for winged sprint cars with over $425,000 in cash and merchandise posted including the year end points fund awarded from March until October. The USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour will take its drivers and teams to fifteen different speedways in four states during the 2022 racing season.

Highlights for the USCS Mid-South Thunder schedule during March 2022 include Rounds #7 and #8 of the 5th Annual USCS Winter Heat Series at Hattiesburg Speedway on March 4th and 5th to open the 2022 regional series schedule. The USCS Winter Heat Series also completes the 12-race USCS Winter Heat Series with Rounds #11 and #12 at North Alabama Speedway on Friday and Saturday, March 18th, and 19th.

Two more highly anticipated weekends for the USCS Mid-South racers fall into April’s schedule with the series again returning to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama for two nights on Friday and Saturday, April 22nd and 23rd during the Talladega 500 NASCAR Weekend events. The USCS Mid-South drivers will be joined by the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series.

On the following weekend, on Friday and Saturday, April 29th and 30th, the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour drivers again join the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series to do battle in the North vs. South Shootout with the Ohio-based National Racing Alliance (NRA) sprint cars.

The 17th Annual USCS Sprint Speedweek kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend with a return to Moulton Speedway in Moulton, Alabama on Friday, May 27th On the following night, Saturday, May 28th the series returns to Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, Arkansas and to a schedule that looks like last season’s Speedweek card with a Sunday, May 29th stop at Old No.1 Speedway in Harrisburg, Arkansas, and closing out the weekend on the Memorial Day Holiday, Monday, May 30th at Lexington 104 Speedway in Lexington, Tennessee before taking two days off for rest and repairs.

On the second weekend of the 17th Annual USCS Sprint Speedweek the series travels to North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama on Thursday, June 2nd. The Speedweek seven race nights-in-nine- days finishes with two-nights in Mississippi at Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Friday, June 3rd for night six before the traditional finale at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Mississippi on Saturday, June 4th.

After two weekends off the USCS Mid-South Thunder drivers return to action at Lexington 104 Speedway on Friday, June 24th to kick off a run of five events in the USCS Firecracker Five summer mini-series on the following night, Saturday, June 25th the USCS Mid-South contingent returns to the high banks of Thunderhill Raceway in Summertown, Tennessee for USCS Thunder on the High Banks II. On the following weekend the series will visit three tracks with July 1st the only date to be announced on the schedule. On Saturday, July 2nd the 2022 tour moves to Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas for Round #4 of the Fireworks and Fast Cars five-race mini-series than concludes at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi with more Fireworks and Fast Cars action on Sunday, July 3rd, the night before the Independence Day National holiday.

The 33-race schedule picks back up on Friday, August 5th with another stop at the familiar confines of the Hattiesburg Speedway where the 2022 USCS Mid-South schedule kicked off. On the following night, the United Sprint Car Series will make its first-ever visit to Pike County Speedway in Magnolia, Mississippi.

The USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour makes its third stop of the season at Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, Tennessee on Friday, August 19th before also seeing its third night of competition at historic Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas to closeout August’s Mid-South action.

The next dates to see action for the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour one of the most anticipated by the racers, race teams and race fans each year when Riverside International Speedway hosts the 15th Annual USCS Flip Flop 50 and USCS Fall Nationals on Friday and Saturday, October 7th, and 8th at the famed ¼ mile Black Gumbo. The event features twin-main events with the first one starting straight-up from the qualifying rounds. The second main event stars completely inverted with the winner of the first main event racing for a substantial bonus posted to win the second main event as well. Always a thriller to say the least.

The 2022 USCS Mid-South Thunder season is set to conclude after two-more events that are the first four events of the USCS Fall Brawl mini-series that begins with the Flip Flop 50 at Riverside International Speedway. The USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series drivers will contest Rounds #2 and #3 at Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Friday and Saturday, October 14th, and 15th before finishing out their 2022 campaign at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama on Friday and Saturday, October 21st and 22nd.

Many of the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour events will be LIVE Streamed via Dirt2Media found at http://www.dirt2media.tv Dirt2Media is a Speed Sport TV affiliate. Just stay tuned, for the dates and times to be announced.

For up-to-date USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series information, please visit http://www.uscsracing.com You may also like and follow USCS Racing on Facebook and @uscsracing on Twitter. Additionally, info on the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Championship schedule and the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series are found in the same locations. If you have questions that you do not find the answers to in these places, please, feel free to call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

2022 USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour

Month/Day/Date Track City/Town

MARCH

FRI 04 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, Ms

SAT 05 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

FRI 18 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

SAT 19 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

APRIL

FRI 22 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL NASCAR Weekend

SAT 23 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL NASCAR Weekend

FRI 29 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN USCS vs. NRA Shootout

SAT 30 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN USCS vs. NRA Shootout

MAY

FRI 27 Moulton Speedway, Moulton, AL

SAT 28 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

SUN 29 Old No.1 Speedway, Harrisburg, AR

MON 30 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN

JUNE

THU 02 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

FRI 03 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

SAT 04 Jackson Motor Speedway, Byram, MS

FRI 24 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN

SAT 25 Thunderhill Raceway Park, Summertown, TN

JULY

FRI 01 TBA

SAT 02 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

SUN 03 Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS

AUGUST

FRI 05 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

SAT 06 Pike County Speedway, Magnolia, MS

FRI 19 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN

SAT 20 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

SEPTEMBER

FRI 02 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN

SAT 03 ECM Speedway, Bremen, AL

SUN 04 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL

FRI 23 TBA or Rain date

SAT 24 TBA or Rain date

OCTOBER

FRI 07 Riverside Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

SAT 08 Riverside Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

FRI 14 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

SAT 15 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

FRI 21 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

SAT 22 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

FRI 28 TBA or Rain date

SAT 29 TBA or Rain date

www.uscsracing.com