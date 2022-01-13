Marcus Dumesny Wins at Lismore Speedway

ALEXANDRA PARADE, NSW (January 12, 2022) — Marcus Dumesny won the World Series Sprintcars feature Wednesday night at Lismore Speedway. Dumesny traded the lead back and forth with Lachlan McHugh during the closing stages of the 30-lap main event with Dumesny coming out victorious. McHugh, Luke Oldfield, Carson Macedo, and Jock Goodyer rounded out the top five.

Jacob Jolley led wire to wire to win the 15-lap wingless v6 sprint car feature.

Lismore Speedway

Alexandra Parade, New South Wales

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. N47-Marcus Dumesny

2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

3. Q17-Luke Oldfield

4. N99-Carson Macedo

5. T22-Jock Goodyer

6. Q66-Ryan Newton

7. S13-Brock Hallet

8. Q7-Aaron Kelly

9. N57-Matt Dumesny

10. Q69-Mick Sauer

11. NS4-Ian Madsen

12. Q91-Taylor Prosser

13. Q4-Brad Ayres

14. Q3-Karl Hoffmans

15. NQ73-Libby Ellis

16. NQ51-Leigh Holman

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 82-Jacob Jolley

2. 42-Seiton Young

3. 80-Trent Martin

4. 9-Warren King

5. 34-Mason Cattell

6. 19-Shane Costello

7. 23-Ray Eggins

8. 33-Errol Campbell

9. 6-Brett Russo

10. 20-Ian Otoole

11. 17-Ben Hull.