McFadden Wins Kings Challenge

MT. GAMBIER, SA (January 20, 2022) — James McFadden picked up his second feature victory of the week Thursday the Kings Challenge at Borderline Speedway. After waiting out a electrical issue that caused the track lighting to go out McFadden drove his Monte Motorsports owned entry around Lachlan McHugh for the lead. McHugh, Jamie Veal, David Murcott, and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.
Luke Storer won the wingless V6 sprint car feature.
Kings Challenge
Borderline Speedway
Mt. Gambier, South Australia
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. W17-James McFadden
2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
3. A1-Jamie Veal
4. S97-David Murcott
5. N99-Carson Macedo
6. N47-Marcus Dumesny
7. N7-Robbie Farr
8. S52-Matt EgelNTes
10. S63-Ryan Jones
11. NS4-Ian Madsen
12. Q66-Ryan Newton
13. Q33-Callum Walker
14. S16-Joel Heinrich
15. S13-Brock Hallett
16. NT20-Dylan Jenkins
17. S98-Chad Ely
18. S27-Daniel Pestka
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. V33-Luke Storer
2. S86-Kirby Hillyer
3. V97-Blake Walsh
4. S20-Harley Alexander
5. VX14-Harry Ross
6. S35-Mitchell Broome
7. V95-Geoff Cook
8. S15-Hayden Vickers
9. V2-Luke Weel
10. V49-Jake Dooley
11. S17-Rory Button
12. VX41-Aaron Kennett
13. S55-Sharni Pitcher
14. VX2-Robert Whiteside
15. S58-Nate Trewin