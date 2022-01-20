McFadden Wins Kings Challenge

MT. GAMBIER, SA (January 20, 2022) — James McFadden picked up his second feature victory of the week Thursday the Kings Challenge at Borderline Speedway. After waiting out a electrical issue that caused the track lighting to go out McFadden drove his Monte Motorsports owned entry around Lachlan McHugh for the lead. McHugh, Jamie Veal, David Murcott, and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

Luke Storer won the wingless V6 sprint car feature.

Kings Challenge

Borderline Speedway

Mt. Gambier, South Australia

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. W17-James McFadden

2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

3. A1-Jamie Veal

4. S97-David Murcott

5. N99-Carson Macedo

6. N47-Marcus Dumesny

7. N7-Robbie Farr

8. S52-Matt EgelNTes

10. S63-Ryan Jones

11. NS4-Ian Madsen

12. Q66-Ryan Newton

13. Q33-Callum Walker

14. S16-Joel Heinrich

15. S13-Brock Hallett

16. NT20-Dylan Jenkins

17. S98-Chad Ely

18. S27-Daniel Pestka

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. V33-Luke Storer

2. S86-Kirby Hillyer

3. V97-Blake Walsh

4. S20-Harley Alexander

5. VX14-Harry Ross

6. S35-Mitchell Broome

7. V95-Geoff Cook

8. S15-Hayden Vickers

9. V2-Luke Weel

10. V49-Jake Dooley

11. S17-Rory Button

12. VX41-Aaron Kennett

13. S55-Sharni Pitcher

14. VX2-Robert Whiteside

15. S58-Nate Trewin