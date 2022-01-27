World of Outlaws to Implement Fire Suppression System by 2023 Season

From Brian Walker

CONCORD, NC (January 26, 2022) – Series Director Carlton Reimers and Technical Director Tom Devitt have confirmed the first rules bulletin of the year with an on-board fire suppression system becoming mandatory to compete with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series by the beginning of next season.

FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM: By the first event of 2023, fire suppression systems will be required for all World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series competitors. Sprint Car Safety Council members are in the process of working with SFI and manufacturers to develop a set of specifications which is anticipated to be completed by May 2022. It is anticipated that the specifications will include required number of nozzle(s) and their location, minimum 5lb system, bottle construction, type of mounting hardware, etc. It is recommended that anyone considering a sprint car fire suppression system should wait until the SFI specifications are released before making a purchase. If you intend to install a system before the SFI specification is completed, be aware you may be required to update it when the SFI specification is mandatory in 2023.

Series officials have already begun conducting cockpit nozzle tests, while the SFI will begin their research & development on January 26. As previously stated, a specification is expected to be finalized by late spring or early summer. The fire suppression systems will then be mandatory at the 2023 World of Outlaws season opener.

“We’ve had preliminary discussions about this for the last few years, so this has been the goal to get here for some time,” Devitt added. “I brought it up again at Knoxville last year and presented the rule to drivers and teams, and everyone was well receptive of it. We just have to go through the process of refining what exactly the rule will be. The two SFI standards right now don’t fit into a Sprint Car, so we’re creating a new 17.3 specification. It’ll take a bit of time, so that’s why we’re holding off until 2023.”

Titled the “Single Seat Open Wheel Front Engine On-Board Fire Suppression System,” the SFI has already drafted the 17.3 specification with finalization on the rule coming once research and development are complete. Due to the open cockpit nature of a Sprint Car, the SFI 17.3 specification is expected to be tougher to pass than other fire suppression specifications.

Further updates on this system and any other rules bulletin will be announced once finalized. Drivers and teams can view the current World of Outlaws rulebook HERE.

In the meantime, the 2022 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season begins in two weeks with a trip to Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL for the DIRTcar Nationals on February 10-12. Fans unable to attend the event can watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.