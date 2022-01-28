Allstar Performance Event List: January 28-29, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 28-39 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, January 28, 2022
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Midget Cars
|Australian Midget Car Title
|Cocopah Speedway
|Somerton, AZ
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Latrobe Speedway
|Latrobe, TAS
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Saturday, January 29, 2022
|Adobe Mountain Speedway
|Glendale, AZ
|Western Midget Racing
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Midget Cars
|Australian Midget Car Title
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Cocopah Speedway
|Somerton, AZ
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Westline Speedway
|Whyalla, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Whyalla Speedway
|Whyalla Barson, SA
|World Series Sprintcars