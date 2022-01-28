Allstar Performance Event List: January 28-29, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 28-39 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, January 28, 2022



Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars Australian Midget Car Title Cocopah Speedway Somerton, AZ USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Latrobe Speedway Latrobe, TAS Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Saturday, January 29, 2022

