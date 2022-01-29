Matt Smith Wins 2022 Australia Midget Car Title

BRISBANE, QLD (January 29, 2022) — Matt Smith won the 2022 Australia Midget Car Title Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway. Smith took the lead from Nathan Smee on lap six and drove away for the victory. Kaidon Brown, Travis Mills, Friday night preliminary feature winner Michael Kendall, and Troy Ware rounded out the top five.

Defending Australian Midget Car title winner Carson Macedo had mechanical issues with his car before the feature and was unable to make the start of the main event.

2022 Australia Midget Car Title

Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, Queensland

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Qualifying:

1. Q58-Rusty Whittaker, 13.804

2. N70-Matt Smith, 13.863

3. N62-Robbie Farr, 13.868

4. N51-Michael Stewart, 13.932

5. Q35-Michael Kendall, 13.972

6. V10-Travis Mills, 13.981

7. V97-Kaidon Brown, 14.008

8. A1-Carson Macedo, 14.092

9. N14-Nathan Smee, 14.152

10. Q34-Mitchell Rooke, 14.189

11. SA71-Troy Ware, 14.234

12. Q11-Charlie Brown, 14.255

13. Q23-Casey O’Connell, 14.266

14. Q15-Darren Dillon, 14.286

15. Q18-Matt Jackson, 14.299

16. Q22-Scott Farmer, 14.334

17. Q17-Rob Stewart, 14.429

18. Q99-Brock Dean, 14.468

19. Q19-Jesse Harris, 14.487

20. Q43-Brendan Palmer, 14.504

21. N15-DJ Raw, 14.515

22. N32-Daniel Paterson, 14.531

23. Q71-Dylan Menz, 14.536

24. V3-Dillon Ghent, 14.575

25. Q16-Matt O’Neil, 14.612

26. Q81-Brad Dawson, 14.633

27. Q6-Darren Vine, 14.682

28. N26-Jamie Hall, 14.807

29. V10m-Caleb Mills, 14.873

30. Q66-Barry Gibbes, 14.881

31. Q37-Lachy Paulger, 14.885

32. Q57-Bernard Clarke, 14.939

33. Q82-Jack Bell, 15.153

34. Q14-Kody Stothard, 15.192

35. Q42-Glenn Prowse, 15.243

36. N7-Monique Matherson, 15.261

Heat Race #9:

1. N14-Nathan Smee

2. Q71-Dylan Menz

3. Q37-Lachy Paulger

4. Q16-Matt O’Neil

5. Q42-Glenn Prowse

6. V10m-Caleb Mills

7. N32-Daniel Paterson

DQ: Q6-Darren Vine

Heat Race #10:

1. Q11-Charlie Brown

2. Q35-Michael Kendall

3. A1-Carson Macedo

4. Q22-Scott Farmer

5. V3-Dillon Ghent

6. Q43-Brendan Palmer

7. Q99-Brock Dean

8. Q57-Bernard Clarke

9. Q82-Jack Bell

Heat Race #11:

1. N51-Michael Stewart

2. N62-Robbie Farr

3. Q23-Casey O’Connell

4. Q18-Matt Jackson

5. Q15-Darren Dillon

6. V10-Travis Mills

7. Q19-Jesse Harris

8. Q81-Brad Dawson

Heat Race #12:

1. N70-Matt Smith

2. V97-Kaidon Brown

3. Q58-Rusty Whittaker

4. SA71-Troy Ware

5. Q14-Kody Stothard

6. Q17-Rob Stewart

7. Q34-Mitchell Rooke

8. N7-Monique Matherson

9. N26-Jamie Hall

10. N15-DJ Raw

Heat Race #13:

1. Q71-Dylan Menz

2. N14-Nathan Smee

3. Q43-Brendan Palmer

4. Q37-Lachy Paulger

5. Q57-Bernard Clarke

6. Q22-Scott Farmer

7. N32-Daniel Paterson

8. Q11-Charlie Brown

Heat Race #14:

1. A1-Carson Macedo

2. Q35-Michael Kendall

3. Q6-Darren Vine

4. Q99-Brock Dean

5. V3-Dillon Ghent

6. V10m-Caleb Mills

7. Q82-Jack Bell

8. Q16-Matt O’Neil

9. Q42-Glenn Prowse

Heat Race #15:

1. Q58-Rusty Whittaker

2. N70-Matt Smith

3. Q18-Matt Jackson

4. N51-Michael Stewart

5. V97-Kaidon Brown

6. Q81-Brad Dawson

7. N62-Robbie Farr

8. Q14-Kody Stothard

9. N26-Jamie Hall

Heat Race #16:

1. V10-Travis Mills

2. SA71-Troy Ware

3. Q23-Casey O’Connell

4. Q34-Mitchell Rooke

5. N7-Monique Matherson

6. Q17-Rob Stewart

7. Q15-Darren Dillon

8. Q19-Jesse Harris

B-Main:

1. SA71-Troy Ware

2. Q11-Charlie Brown

3. Q23-Casey O’Connell

4. Q15-Darren Dillon

5. Q17-Rob Stewart

6. Q81-Brad Dawson

7. N32-Daniel Paterson

8. Q16-Matt O’Neil

9. Q57-Bernard Clarke

10. N15-DJ Raw

11. V3-Dillon Ghent

12. N7-Monique Matherson

13. Q19-Jesse Harris

14. Q82-Jack Bell

15. Q14-Kody Stothard

16. Q6-Darren Vine

A-Main:

1. N70-Matt Smith

2. V97-Kaidon Brown

3. V10-Travis Mills

4. Q35-Michael Kendall

5. SA71-Troy Ware

6. Q99-Brock Dean

7. Q71-Dylan Menz

8. Q43-Brendan Palmer

9. Q37-Lachy Paulger

10. Q17-Rob Stewart

11. Q15-Darren Dillon

12. Q18-Matt Jackson

13. Q22-Scott Farmer

14. Q23-Casey O’Connell

15. N14-Nathan Smee

16. N62-Robbie Farr

17. V10m-Caleb Mills

18. Q11-Charlie Brown

19. Q58-Rusty Whittaker

20. N51-Michael Stewart

21. A1-Carson Macedo

DNS: N32-Daniel Paterson