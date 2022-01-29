Matt Smith Wins 2022 Australia Midget Car Title

BRISBANE, QLD (January 29, 2022) — Matt Smith won the 2022 Australia Midget Car Title Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway. Smith took the lead from Nathan Smee on lap six and drove away for the victory. Kaidon Brown, Travis Mills, Friday night preliminary feature winner Michael Kendall, and Troy Ware rounded out the top five.
Defending Australian Midget Car title winner Carson Macedo had mechanical issues with his car before the feature and was unable to make the start of the main event.
2022 Australia Midget Car Title
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, Queensland
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Qualifying:
1. Q58-Rusty Whittaker, 13.804
2. N70-Matt Smith, 13.863
3. N62-Robbie Farr, 13.868
4. N51-Michael Stewart, 13.932
5. Q35-Michael Kendall, 13.972
6. V10-Travis Mills, 13.981
7. V97-Kaidon Brown, 14.008
8. A1-Carson Macedo, 14.092
9. N14-Nathan Smee, 14.152
10. Q34-Mitchell Rooke, 14.189
11. SA71-Troy Ware, 14.234
12. Q11-Charlie Brown, 14.255
13. Q23-Casey O’Connell, 14.266
14. Q15-Darren Dillon, 14.286
15. Q18-Matt Jackson, 14.299
16. Q22-Scott Farmer, 14.334
17. Q17-Rob Stewart, 14.429
18. Q99-Brock Dean, 14.468
19. Q19-Jesse Harris, 14.487
20. Q43-Brendan Palmer, 14.504
21. N15-DJ Raw, 14.515
22. N32-Daniel Paterson, 14.531
23. Q71-Dylan Menz, 14.536
24. V3-Dillon Ghent, 14.575
25. Q16-Matt O’Neil, 14.612
26. Q81-Brad Dawson, 14.633
27. Q6-Darren Vine, 14.682
28. N26-Jamie Hall, 14.807
29. V10m-Caleb Mills, 14.873
30. Q66-Barry Gibbes, 14.881
31. Q37-Lachy Paulger, 14.885
32. Q57-Bernard Clarke, 14.939
33. Q82-Jack Bell, 15.153
34. Q14-Kody Stothard, 15.192
35. Q42-Glenn Prowse, 15.243
36. N7-Monique Matherson, 15.261
Heat Race #9:
1. N14-Nathan Smee
2. Q71-Dylan Menz
3. Q37-Lachy Paulger
4. Q16-Matt O’Neil
5. Q42-Glenn Prowse
6. V10m-Caleb Mills
7. N32-Daniel Paterson
DQ: Q6-Darren Vine
Heat Race #10:
1. Q11-Charlie Brown
2. Q35-Michael Kendall
3. A1-Carson Macedo
4. Q22-Scott Farmer
5. V3-Dillon Ghent
6. Q43-Brendan Palmer
7. Q99-Brock Dean
8. Q57-Bernard Clarke
9. Q82-Jack Bell
Heat Race #11:
1. N51-Michael Stewart
2. N62-Robbie Farr
3. Q23-Casey O’Connell
4. Q18-Matt Jackson
5. Q15-Darren Dillon
6. V10-Travis Mills
7. Q19-Jesse Harris
8. Q81-Brad Dawson
Heat Race #12:
1. N70-Matt Smith
2. V97-Kaidon Brown
3. Q58-Rusty Whittaker
4. SA71-Troy Ware
5. Q14-Kody Stothard
6. Q17-Rob Stewart
7. Q34-Mitchell Rooke
8. N7-Monique Matherson
9. N26-Jamie Hall
10. N15-DJ Raw
Heat Race #13:
1. Q71-Dylan Menz
2. N14-Nathan Smee
3. Q43-Brendan Palmer
4. Q37-Lachy Paulger
5. Q57-Bernard Clarke
6. Q22-Scott Farmer
7. N32-Daniel Paterson
8. Q11-Charlie Brown
Heat Race #14:
1. A1-Carson Macedo
2. Q35-Michael Kendall
3. Q6-Darren Vine
4. Q99-Brock Dean
5. V3-Dillon Ghent
6. V10m-Caleb Mills
7. Q82-Jack Bell
8. Q16-Matt O’Neil
9. Q42-Glenn Prowse
Heat Race #15:
1. Q58-Rusty Whittaker
2. N70-Matt Smith
3. Q18-Matt Jackson
4. N51-Michael Stewart
5. V97-Kaidon Brown
6. Q81-Brad Dawson
7. N62-Robbie Farr
8. Q14-Kody Stothard
9. N26-Jamie Hall
Heat Race #16:
1. V10-Travis Mills
2. SA71-Troy Ware
3. Q23-Casey O’Connell
4. Q34-Mitchell Rooke
5. N7-Monique Matherson
6. Q17-Rob Stewart
7. Q15-Darren Dillon
8. Q19-Jesse Harris
B-Main:
1. SA71-Troy Ware
2. Q11-Charlie Brown
3. Q23-Casey O’Connell
4. Q15-Darren Dillon
5. Q17-Rob Stewart
6. Q81-Brad Dawson
7. N32-Daniel Paterson
8. Q16-Matt O’Neil
9. Q57-Bernard Clarke
10. N15-DJ Raw
11. V3-Dillon Ghent
12. N7-Monique Matherson
13. Q19-Jesse Harris
14. Q82-Jack Bell
15. Q14-Kody Stothard
16. Q6-Darren Vine
A-Main:
1. N70-Matt Smith
2. V97-Kaidon Brown
3. V10-Travis Mills
4. Q35-Michael Kendall
5. SA71-Troy Ware
6. Q99-Brock Dean
7. Q71-Dylan Menz
8. Q43-Brendan Palmer
9. Q37-Lachy Paulger
10. Q17-Rob Stewart
11. Q15-Darren Dillon
12. Q18-Matt Jackson
13. Q22-Scott Farmer
14. Q23-Casey O’Connell
15. N14-Nathan Smee
16. N62-Robbie Farr
17. V10m-Caleb Mills
18. Q11-Charlie Brown
19. Q58-Rusty Whittaker
20. N51-Michael Stewart
21. A1-Carson Macedo
DNS: N32-Daniel Paterson