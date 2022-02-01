2022 Feature Win List Week #4: Gardner and Martin Shoot to the Top

(February 1, 2022) — Damion Gardner and Danny Martin Jr. took over the top position of the 2022 TJSlideways.com Feature Win List with weekend sweeps of three feature events in their respective series. Gardner won three USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series features at Cocopah Speedway while Martin was victorious three times with the Top Gun Sprint Car Series at East Bay Raceway Park.

The TJSlideways.com feature win list is calculated based on victories driver obtain in midget car, sprint car, super modified, and silver crown competition in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

2022 Feature Win List – Week #4

Updated 02/01/2022

1. Damion Gardner – 3

2. Danny Martin Jr. – 3

3. Jacob Jolley – 2

4. James McFadden – 2

5. Jason Kendrick – 2

6. Jonathan Allard – 2

7. Lachlan McHugh – 2

8. Luke Oldfield – 2

9. Luke Storer – 2

10. Mark Blyton – 2

11. Max Guilford – 2

12. Michael Pickens – 2

13. Nathan Smee – 2

14. Ben Cartwright – 1

15. Bendon Wedge – 1

16. Blake Bower – 1

17. Bradley Wakley – 1

18. Brendan Quinn – 1

19. Brock Webster – 1

20. Buddy Kofoid – 1

21. Callum Williamson – 1

22. Carson Macedo – 1

23. Chad Pittard – 1

24. Chase Randall – 1

25. Christopher Bell – 1

26. Connor Rangi – 1

27. Daniel Hartigan – 1

28. Daniel King – 1

29. Daniel Pestka – 1

30. Daniel Thomas – 1

31. Daran Humfrey – 1

32. David Eggins – 1

33. Dayne Kingshott – 1

34. Garen Linder – 1

35. Garet Williamson – 1

36. Grant Anderson – 1

37. Hayden Pitt – 1

38. Jack McCarthy – 1

39. James Dahm – 1

40. Jamie Bricknell – 1

41. Jamie Veal – 1

42. Jayden Dodge – 1

43. Jock Goodyer – 1

44. Justin Grant – 1

45. Kaiden Manders – 1

46. Kaleb Sims – 1

47. Marcus Dumesny – 1

48. Matt Egel – 1

49. Matt Smith – 1

50. Matthew Dumesny – 1

51. Matthew Symons – 1

52. Michael Kendall – 1

53. Rhys Heinrich – 1

54. Rico Abreu – 1

55. Rusty Hickman – 1

56. Sam O’Callaghan – 1

57. Stephen Taylor – 1

58. Tanner Carrick – 1

59. Tanner Thorson – 1

60. Tim King – 1

61. Tom Payet – 1

62. Travis Mills – 1

63. Trent Martin – 1