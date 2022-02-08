2022 Feature Win List Week #5: Four Drivers Top the List

(February 8, 2022) — Four drivers sit atop the 2022 TJSlideways.com Feature Win List five weeks into the season. Damion Gardner, Danny Martin Jr. Lachlan McHugh, and Luke Storer sit atop the list with three feature victories.

The TJSlideways.com feature win list is calculated based on victories driver obtain in midget car, sprint car, super modified, and silver crown competition in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

2022 Feature Win List

Updated 02/08/2022 at 7:30 a.m.

1. Damion Gardner – 3

2. Danny Martin Jr. 3

3. Lachlan McHugh – 3

4. Luke Storer – 3

5. Jacob Jolley – 2

6. James McFadden – 2

7. Jason Kendrick – 2

8. Jonathan Allard – 2

9. Luke Oldfield – 2

10. Mark Blyton – 2

11. Max Guilford – 2

12. Michael Pickens – 2

13. Nathan Smee – 2

14. Tom Payet – 2

15. Ben Cartwright – 1

16. Bendon Wedge – 1

17. Blake Bower – 1

18. Blake Iwanow – 1

19. Brad Warren – 1

20. Bradley Wakley – 1

21. Brendan Quinn – 1

22. Brock Webster – 1

23. Buddy Kofoid – 1

24. Callum Williamson – 1

25. Callum Williamson – 1

26. Carson Macedo – 1

27. Chad Pittard – 1

28. Chase Randall – 1

29. Christopher Bell – 1

30. Connor Rangi – 1

31. Daniel Hartigan – 1

32. Daniel King – 1

33. Daniel Pestka – 1

34. Daniel Thomas – 1

35. Daran Humfrey – 1

36. David Eggins – 1

37. Davie Franek – 1

38. Dayne Kingshott – 1

39. Dean Brindle – 1

40. Garen Linder – 1

41. Garet Williamson – 1

42. Grand Anderson – 1

43. Grant Anderson – 1

44. Hayden Pitt – 1

45. Hayden Williams – 1

46. Jack McCarthy – 1

47. James Dahm – 1

48. Jamie Bricknell – 1

49. Jamie Veal – 1

50. Jayden Dodge – 1

51. Jock Goodyer – 1

52. Justin Grant – 1

53. Kaiden Manders – 1

54. Kaleb Sims – 1

55. Marcus Dumesny – 1

56. Mark Smith – 1

57. Matt Egel – 1

58. Matt Smith – 1

59. Matthew Dumesny – 1

60. Matthew Symons – 1

61. Michael Kendall – 1

62. Rhys Heinrich – 1

63. Rico Abreu – 1

64. Rusty Hickman – 1

65. Ryan Furler – 1

66. Sam O’Callaghan – 1

67. Sam Wren – 1

68. Stephen Taylor – 1

69. Tanner Carrick – 1

70. Tanner Thorson – 1

71. Tim King – 1

72. Travis Mills – 1

73. Trent Martin – 1

74. Troy Little – 1