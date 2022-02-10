T.J.’s Takeaways from the World of Outlaws Opener at Volusia

If anyone needs a reminder of how good the drivers are with the World of Outlaws sprint car series are, Thursday at Volusia Speedway Park was an excellent reminder. Competing in track conditions that were less than idea, 36 sprint cars bounced their way around the high-speed Volusia Speedway Park with little to no incidents other than some mechanical wear and tear from the racing surface.

Not only were there no major incidents during the rodeo like affair, but the feature also ended up being much better than I anticipated with a compelling race for the lead between Kyle Larson and Donny Schatz. Larson, who mentioned in the post-race interview that he enjoys rough racetracks, bounced his way from sixth to the lead for a moment before Donny Schatz drove back by him for the lead.

All 36 drivers involved deserve a hat tip for the excellent performances while all the crews will have some longer maintenance doing extra bolt checks after the rock and roll affair.