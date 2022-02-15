2022 Feature Win List Week #6: Pickens Alone in the Lead

(February 15, 2022) — With a sweep of the midget and sprint car features Saturday at Western Springs Speedway Michael Pickens took over sole position of the top spot on the 2022 TJSlideways.com Feature Win List. Pickens now has four wins during the 2022 season. Jacob Jolley, Jason Kendrick, and Justin Grant all picked up victories over the weekend in the eight way tie for second position with three victories this season.

The TJSlideways.com feature win list is calculated based on victories driver obtain in midget car, sprint car, super modified, and silver crown competition in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

2022 Feature Win List – Week #6

Updated 02/15/2022 at 7:30 a.m. EST

1. Michael Pickens – 4

2. Damion Gardner – 3

3. Danny Martin Jr – 3

4. Jacob Jolley – 3

5. Jason Kendrick – 3

6. Justin Grant – 3

7. Lachlan McHugh – 3

8. Luke Storer – 3

9. Mark Blyton – 3

10. Callum Williamson – 2

11. James McFadden – 2

12. Jonathan Allard – 2

13. Luke Oldfield – 2

14. Max Guilford – 2

15. Nathan Smee – 2

16. R.J. Johnson – 2

17. Tom Payet – 2

18. Adam Greenwood – 1

19. Ben Cartwright – 1

20. Bendon Wedge – 1

21. Blake Bower – 1

22. Blake Iwanow – 1

23. Brad Warren – 1

24. Bradley Wakley – 1

25. Brendan Quinn – 1

26. Brock Webster – 1

27. Buddy Kofoid – 1

28. Carson Macedo – 1

29. Chad Pittard – 1

30. Charles Hunter – 1

31. Chase Randall – 1

32. Christopher Bell – 1

33. Christopher Temby – 1

34. Connor Rangi – 1

35. Daniel Harding – 1

36. Daniel Hartigan – 1

37. Daniel King – 1

38. Daniel Pestka – 1

39. Daniel Thomas – 1

40. Daran Humfrey – 1

41. David Eggins – 1

42. David Gravel – 1

43. Davie Franek – 1

44. Dayne Kingshott – 1

45. Dean Brindle – 1

46. Donny Schatz – 1

47. Drake Edwards – 1

48. Garen Linder – 1

49. Garet Williamson – 1

50. Grand Anderson – 1

51. Grant Anderson – 1

52. Hayden Pitt – 1

53. Hayden Williams – 1

54. Jack McCarthy – 1

55. James Dahm – 1

56. Jamie Bricknell – 1

57. Jamie Veal – 1

58. Jayden Dodge – 1

59. Jock Goodyer – 1

60. Kaiden Manders – 1

61. Kaleb Sims – 1

62. Marcus Dumesny – 1

63. Mark Ruel Jr. – 1

64. Mark Smith – 1

65. Matt Egel – 1

66. Matt Smith – 1

67. Matthew Dumesny – 1

68. Matthew Symons – 1

69. Michael Kendall – 1

70. Rhys Heinrich – 1

71. Rico Abreu – 1

72. Rusty Hickman – 1

73. Ryan Furler – 1

74. Sam O’Callaghan – 1

75. Sam Wren – 1

76. Sheldon Haudenschild – 1

77. Stephen Taylor – 1

78. Tanner Carrick – 1

79. Tanner Thorson – 1

80. Terry McCarl – 1

81. Tim Hutchins – 1

82. Tim King – 1

83. Travis Mills – 1

84. Trent Martin – 1

85. Troy Little – 1

86. Tyler Clem – 1