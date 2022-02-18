Mark Smith Wins Thursday Night Feature at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (February 17, 2022) — Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania won the opening night feature of the 46th Winter Nationals Thursday at East Bay Raceway Park. The victory was Smith’s second of the 2022 season driving for Terry Witherspoon. Sam Hafertepe Jr. Terry McCarl, Ryan Smith, and Dylan Westbrook rounded out the top five.
East Bay Raceway Park
Tampa, Florida
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 43-Mark Smith
2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr
3. 24x-Terry McCarl
4. 10x-Ryan Smith
5. 47x-Dylan Westbrook
6. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr
7. 3A-Aj Maddox
8. 8-Aaron Reutzel
9. 24-Danny Martin Jr
10. 66-Danny Smith
11. 24T-Christopher Thram
12. 27-Carson McCarl
13. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr
14. 197-Ryan Harrison
15. 47-Dale Howard
16. 6-Dustin Gates
17. 22-Johnny Gilbertson
18. 82-Garrett Green
19. 97w-Greg Wilson
20. 2P-Ricky Peterson Jr
21. 28F-Davie Franek
22. 10-Paul Colagiovanni Jr
23. 87x-Shone Evans
24. 28-Tim Shaffer