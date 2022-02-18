Mark Smith Wins Thursday Night Feature at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (February 17, 2022) — Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania won the opening night feature of the 46th Winter Nationals Thursday at East Bay Raceway Park. The victory was Smith’s second of the 2022 season driving for Terry Witherspoon. Sam Hafertepe Jr. Terry McCarl, Ryan Smith, and Dylan Westbrook rounded out the top five.

East Bay Raceway Park

Tampa, Florida

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 43-Mark Smith

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

3. 24x-Terry McCarl

4. 10x-Ryan Smith

5. 47x-Dylan Westbrook

6. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr

7. 3A-Aj Maddox

8. 8-Aaron Reutzel

9. 24-Danny Martin Jr

10. 66-Danny Smith

11. 24T-Christopher Thram

12. 27-Carson McCarl

13. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr

14. 197-Ryan Harrison

15. 47-Dale Howard

16. 6-Dustin Gates

17. 22-Johnny Gilbertson

18. 82-Garrett Green

19. 97w-Greg Wilson

20. 2P-Ricky Peterson Jr

21. 28F-Davie Franek

22. 10-Paul Colagiovanni Jr

23. 87x-Shone Evans

24. 28-Tim Shaffer