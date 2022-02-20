O’Gara Wins at Showtime Speedway

From David Sink

PINELLAS PARK, FL (February 19, 2022) — Camby, Indiana driver Kyle O’Gara captured Saturday nights non-wing sprint car feature at Showtime Speedway in Pinellas Park, Florida. O’Gara made the trip south one week before the “3rd annual Dave Steele World Non Wing Sprint Car Championship 125” next weekend to get tuned up. If Saturday’s performance is any indication, he could be a serious contender for the $5,000 prize next weekend.

Due to the low number of cars as the result of a scheduling conflict, the event distance was cut from 25 laps to 15 laps prior to the feature.

The big storyline leading into Saturday’s event was the close points battle between LJ Grimm and 12-year-old Colton Bettis. The season finale for the 2021 Showtime Speedway sprint car championship was postponed from late in 2021 until Saturday night. Entering the event, Grimm had a slim point lead over Bettis.

Grimm was unable to attend as he was participating in the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series opener. Grimm’s absence, coupled with the second-place finish by Bettis, saw Bettis claim the 2021 Showtime Sprints season championship. It is believed that Bettis is the youngest driver to ever capture a pavement sprint car championship of any kind at the age of 12.

Next up will be the “3rd annual Dave Steele World Non Wing Sprint Car Championship 125” Friday and Saturday February 25-26. Teams from Florida as well as across the country will invade Showtime Speedway next weekend in hopes of bragging rights and a $5,000 payday. The event already has some impressive pre-entries including Kody Swanson, Bobby Santos III, O’Gara, Davey Hamilton Jr., and Shane Butler among others.

Showtime Speedway

Pinellas Park, Florida

Saturday, February 19, 2022

1. 67-Kyle O’Gara

2. 61-Colton Bettis

3. 99x-Tyler Porter

4. 44-Gary Wiggins

5. 6-John Rosploch

6. 3-Travis Bliemeister