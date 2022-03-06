Nebraska’s Drueke Wins First Career OCRS Sprint Feature at Meeker

From John Rittenoure

MEEKER, OK (March 5, 2022) – Tyler Drueke traveled a long ways to race his 305 sprint car on Saturday. But the trip was worth it.

The Eagle, Nebraska resident took the lead with 10 laps remaining and went on to win his first career AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car feature during the second day of the Spring Nationals at Red Dirt Raceway.

After a restart on lap 18, Drueke saw his chance to pass Blake Edwards and Sheldon Barksdale for the lead and never looked back.

“I just went around on the outside,” Drueke said of his pass for of the two for the lead.

It was heartbreak for Barksdale who started on the pole and led from the opening lap. Edwards and Res Moran gave chase and the trio stayed 1-2-3 till the yellow waved on lap 18. Edwards shot around Barksdale for the lead on lap 20 then quickly gave way to Drueke on lap 21. Barksdale fell to fourth.

“I was leading those laps and was trying to keep my momentum up and count down the laps but had a little stumble in my motor,” Barksdale said of losing the lead. “The late caution kind of hurt us. If we had not had that caution I felt like we could have kept on maintaining.

“That got me a little tight and the 17e car slid me down in turn 3 and that kind of stacked me up. I tried to cross him over, but it did not play out at the end.”

Still, Barksdale was happy with his overall run.

“We got the motor running better after Friday night and tweaked on the car a little bit and were rolling around the race track a lot better,” explained Barksdale. “We have been struggling here in the last day or so, it was good to have a good run.

“Even though we did not win it, was still a good run from last (Friday) night.”

In the final laps Moran drove around Edwards to finish second. Edwards was third, followed by Barksdale and Danny Wood in fifth.

Oil Capital Racing Series

Red Dirt Raceway

Meeker, Oklahoma

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Jordan Knight[3]

2. 32K-Chris Kelly[2]

3. 22M-Rees Moran[4]

4. 11K-Tyler Knight[5]

5. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[1]

6. 83-Jett Hays[7]

7. 18-Dillon Laden[6]

8. 8X-Austin Shores[8]

DNS: 77-Dean Drake Jr

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 78-Tanner Conn[3]

2. 2-Whit Gastineau[1]

3. 17E-Blake Edwards[5]

4. 31-Casey Wills[2]

5. 33K-JT Kelly[4]

6. $5-Emilee Lowry[6]

7. P78-Kevin Pickard[8]

DNS: 9$-Kyle Clark

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16S-Steven Shebester[5]

2. 7F-Noah Harris[1]

3. 88-Terry Easum[3]

4. 5-Joe Bob Lee[4]

5. 5H-Cameron Hagin[7]

6. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[8]

7. 00-Daniel Shaffer[6]

8. 69-Greg York[2]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Tyler Drueke[2]

2. 1-Johnny Kent[1]

3. 5$-Danny Smith[3]

4. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[5]

5. 7-Shane Sundquist[8]

6. 55W-Danny Wood[6]

7. 22C-Jonathan Beason[7]

8. 938-Bradley Fezard[4]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 5-Joe Bob Lee[2]

2. 18-Dillon Laden[7]

3. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[3]

4. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[1]

5. $5-Emilee Lowry[5]

6. P78-Kevin Pickard[6]

7. 69-Greg York[9]

8. 83-Jett Hays[4]

9. 8X-Austin Shores[8]

DNS: 9$-Kyle Clark

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 31-Casey Wills[2]

2. 5H-Cameron Hagin[1]

3. 55W-Danny Wood[5]

4. 22C-Jonathan Beason[6]

5. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[4]

6. 938-Bradley Fezard[8]

7. 33K-JT Kelly[3]

8. 00-Daniel Shaffer[7]

DNS: 77-Dean Drake Jr

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 16S-Steven Shebester[2]

2. 78-Tanner Conn[4]

3. 2-Whit Gastineau[5]

4. 10-Jordan Knight[1]

5. 12-Tyler Drueke[3]

6. 7F-Noah Harris[6]

7. 17E-Blake Edwards[8]

8. 5-Joe Bob Lee[15]

9. 88-Terry Easum[12]

10. 22M-Rees Moran[10]

11. 55W-Danny Wood[20]

12. 32K-Chris Kelly[7]

13. 1-Johnny Kent[9]

14. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[19]

15. 5H-Cameron Hagin[18]

16. 18-Dillon Laden[17]

17. 7-Shane Sundquist[11]

18. 11K-Tyler Knight[14]

19. 5$-Danny Smith[13]

20. 31-Casey Wills[16]