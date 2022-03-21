Michael Day Wins Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Feature at Kilgore

KILGORE, TX (March 20, 2022) — Michael Day won the Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series feature Sunday at Lonestar Speedway. Blaine Baxter, Brandon Anderson, John Ricketts, and Blake Mallory rounded out the top five.

Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series

Lonestar Speedway

Kilgore, Texas

Sunday, March 20, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 80-Josh Hawkins[2]

2. 5R-John Ricketts[1]

3. 72-Colby Estes[4]

4. 26-Jacob Harris[5]

5. 24-Tyler Harris[6]

6. 4-Austin Mundie[7]

7. 74E-Claud Estes III[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Michael Day[3]

2. 48-Nathan Moore[1]

3. 7T-Landon Thompson[5]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]

5. 45B-Casey Burkham[7]

6. 63-Chris Williams[2]

7. 69-Chloe Hudson[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 25B-Blaine Baxter[2]

2. 1N-Blake Mallory[5]

3. 13M-Chance McCrary[4]

4. 3Z-Wyatt Howard[6]

5. 74-Daniel Estes[3]

6. 33-Michael Merrell[1]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 91-Michael Day[1]

2. 25B-Blaine Baxter[4]

3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[13]

4. 5R-John Ricketts[19]

5. 1N-Blake Mallory[2]

6. 74-Daniel Estes[12]

7. 7T-Landon Thompson[5]

8. 72-Colby Estes[6]

9. 26-Jacob Harris[11]

10. 48-Nathan Moore[7]

11. 63-Chris Williams[16]

12. 3Z-Wyatt Howard[17]

13. 4-Austin Mundie[15]

14. 24-Tyler Harris[10]

15. 13M-Chance McCrary[9]

16. 45B-Casey Burkham[8]

17. 80-Josh Hawkins[3]

18. 69-Chloe Hudson[18]

19. 33-Michael Merrell[14]

DNS: 74E-Claud Estes III