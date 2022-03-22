USAC Western States and BCRA Midgets Eye Placerville for “Spring Fever Frenzy”

From Lance Jennings

(March 22, 2022) – After Tulare and Hanford rained out, the USAC Western States and Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) Midgets will open their season this Saturday, March 26th, at Placerville Speedway. Promoted by Scott Russell and Kami Arnold, the “Spring Fever Frenzy” will also feature the Sprint Car Challenge Tour winged sprint cars and BCRA Lightning Sprints. Located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, the Pit Gates will open at 2:00PM, the Front Gates open at 3:00PM, with Racing scheduled at 6:30PM. For more information, visit the track’s website at placervillespeedway.com or call 530.344.7592.

For those that cannot travel to the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

Since October 11, 1996, eight USAC Western States Midget events have been held at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds. “The Professor” Jimmy Sills claimed the inaugural victory and “Sugar” Shane Golobic leads all drivers with two Placerville wins. When the series last visited the 1/4-mile oval on July 10th, Austin Liggett took the checkered flags. Dillon Welch set the 1-lap qualifying record of 11.979 on November 19, 2019 and a complete series win list at Placerville is at the bottom of this release.

Blake Bower (Brentwood, CA) earned last season’s championship and rookie of the year honors. Piloting Tony Boscacci’s #9 Orland Public Auto Auction / Mountain Cascade Inc. Spike, Bower had one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, five heat race victories, twelve top-10 finishes, and 26 feature laps led on the year. Blake will be looking to defend his championship with his first win at “Knoxville on the Hill.”

Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, CA) ran second in the chase for the championship and rookie points. Driving Rusty Carlile’s #51 RacePa Motorsports / W.E. Spike, Fuson had two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Award, four heat race wins, nine top-10 finishes, and 41 feature laps led to his credit. The young driver was waiting to get his engine ready and could miss Placerville.

C.J. Sarna (Brea, CA) scored third in the championship point standings. Racing his #20 ZMAX / Final Final Clothing Spike, Sarna had four heat race victories, three Rod End Supply Hard Charger Awards, and eight top-10 finishes in the campaign. The 2007 Co-Rookie of the Year has one series triumph and will have his sights on his first win at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

Austin Liggett (Linden, CA) finished fourth in USAC Western Midget point standings. Piloting the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Spike, Liggett had two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, seven top-10 finishes and 57 feature laps led in the campaign. The 2018 USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion has four career wins and will run a limited schedule.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA) ranked fifth in the chase for the championship. Driving Dean Alexander’s #5K Walker Air Filtration / WFX Spike, Worth had one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 29 feature laps led. The 2019 Rookie of the Year has two career wins and will be looking to add a Placerville trophy to his collection.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Shannon McQueen, Ron Hazelton, Jarrett Soares, David Prickett, Jake Andreotti, Dylan Ito, Randi Pankratz, Kyle Beilman, Colton Raudman, Alex Schutte, Caden Sarale, Matt Streeter, Matt Mitchell, A.J. Bender, and more.

Placerville Speedway is located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California at 100 Placerville Drive. Adult tickets are $25, Military/Senior tickets are $25, Junior Tickets (12-17) are $25, Kids tickets (6-11) are $10, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. Advance tickets can be purchased online and for more event information, visit the track’s website at placervillespeedway.com or call 530.344.7592.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Ammonia Refrigeration Service Inc., AMSOIL, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Hoosier Racing Tire, Rod End Supply, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wireless 101, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC Western States Midget Series.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com. TPs are $25 and Memberships are $150. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15” Long 5” round shell with 3”inlet & 3” outlet), 3615-3030 (15” Long 6” round shell with 3” inlet & 3” outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15” Long 5” round shell with 3”inlet & 3” outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15” Long 6” round shell with 3” inlet & 3” outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.