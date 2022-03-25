BRODY ROA MAKES WORLD OF OUTLAWS DEBUT THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

By Scott Daloisio Sports

(Cypress, CA, March 23, 2022) Veteran California racer Brody Roa will make his first-ever appearances in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series this coming Friday and Saturday, March 25th and 26th. The Friday race will be at Central California’s Bakersfield Speedway and Saturday’s event will take place at the “Southern California Home of Major League Sprint Car Racing,” Perris Auto Speedway.

Brody Roa racing with a wing at the February 9th “King of the Wing” race at Keller Auto Speedway. Paul Trevino Photo.

Thus far in his career, the 2016 USAC West Coast Series and 2019 USAC Southwest Series champion has confined nearly all his racing to non-wing cars. However, he threw the wings on one time at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford last year and did so again at the same track last month. The latest foray into the winged world resulted in a ninth-place finish in the “Dave Helm Memorial” King Of The Wing main event.

That first wing event a year ago was on a whim with not a lot of prior planning. This year, the 31-year-old raised a lot of eyebrows when he released a schedule that included seven-winged race dates including this week’s races with the World of Outlaws. This year’s winged efforts are a lot different than the single outing last season. Instead of just testing the waters, the crew is putting a full effort into the winged shows. That was evidenced this past Sunday morning when the team rented Perris Auto Speedway and put in a lot of laps.

“It went better than expected,” Roa stated about his practice session at Perris. “We probably put in 65 laps or so. For most of the day, I just stayed in the car and just kept pushing off. We had some good sessions when the track was hooked up and had some moisture in it early on and then we had a session at the end when it had slicked off and kind of moved up by the wall. We were all pretty pleased with the lap times we were turning compared to what the Outlaws were turning when they were there last in 2019.”

The thought of Roa getting to race with the World of Outlaws was nowhere on his radar two years ago. However, with the way things have happened in the world, times have changed.

“It is something I never thought I would have the opportunity to do,” Roa said from Disneyland where he was with his family on Wednesday night. “Before Covid, we bought a new car, and I asked my dad if he wanted to get something with wing tabs. He said I could call somebody else to drive if I wanted to do that. Then Covid happened. The King of the West was running up north and we did not know how long we were going to be off with the CRA stuff. Shawn Thomas had a couple of wings and he said to come pick them up. So now, here we are running a World of Outlaws show instead of a CRA show. It has kind of turned our world upside down.”

“We are just about ready to go for this week’s races,” Roa continued while standing in line to get on Space Mountain. “We have the car done. We really do not have any tires that are World of Outlaws legal. So when we get there (to Bakersfield on Friday) we will hit the tire truck and grab three or four tires just to make it through the first night.”

Roa has some living up to do when he hits the track this weekend.

“My dad won an Outlaw heat race one time, I think at Santa Maria,” Roa boasted. “That is something I am not expecting to live up to (this weekend). So, I want to give him credit for that. Somebody behind him said, ‘if you do not jump this start, I am driving through that tail tank.’ So my dad jumped on the gas, drove off, and won the heat race.”

After this week’s races, the wings will remain on the car for NARC King of the West shows at Stockton on April 2 and Keller Auto Speedway on April 9th. The next non-wing race for the #91R will be a USAC/CRA show at Perris on April 30th.

For fans who wish to attend this week’s races, the spectator gates will open at 5:00 on Friday in Bakersfield with racing at 7:00. The track is located at 5001 N. Chester Ext., in Bakersfield (93308). The track website is http://www.bakersfieldspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (661) 393-3373.

On Saturday at Perris, gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Perris Auto Speedway is located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Advance tickets for both shows are on sale now at https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars. For fans who cannot make it in person, both races will be live-streamed on the Dirt Vision racing site. For full details use the following link http://bit.ly/3u6w75e.

Brody Roa merchandise is available online. You can see it all in his store which is packed with great items including t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, beanies, baby onesies, plush blankets, jigsaw puzzles, stickers, notebooks, tote bags, wine tumblers, mugs, bandana pet collars, and more. To check it out, please visit the following website https://www.brodyroa.com/shop/.

In 2022, Roa will race USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition as a team partner throughout the 2022 racing season, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information on the top of this release.

Fans can learn more about Roa and the team at https://www.brodyroa.com/. Fans can also check out the team news at Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/.

To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

Brody Roa’s 2022 Schedule and Race Results

January 12 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl Nationals 15th A Main

January 15 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl Nationals 13th C Main

January 27 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 5th A Main

January 28 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 6th A Main

January 29 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 4th A Main

February 11 Central Arizona Speedway ASCS/CAS 360 5th A Main

February 12 Central Arizona Speedway ASCS/CAS 360 2nd A Main

February 26 Keller Auto Speedway King of Thunder 9th A Main

March 25 Bakersfield Speedway World of Outlaws

March 26 Perris Auto Speedway World of Outlaws

April 2 Stockton Dirt Track NARC King of the West

April 9 Keller Auto Speedway NARC King of the West

April 30 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA

May 21 TBA USAC West Coast 360

May 28 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA

June 11 Ventura Raceway USAC/CRA

June 25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA

July 2 TBA USAC/CRA

July 8 Huset’s Speedway USAC National – Brandon, SD

July 9 Huset’s Speedway USAC National – Brandon, SD

July 10 Huset’s Speedway USAC National – Brandon, SD

July 22 Gas City I69 Speedway ISW – USAC National – Gas City, IN

July 23 Kokomo Speedway ISW – USAC National – Kokomo, IN

July 24 Lawrenceburg Speedway ISW – USAC National – Lawrenceburg, IN

July 25 Circle City Raceway ISW – USAC National – Indianapolis, IN

July 27 Terre Haute Action Track ISW – USAC National – Terre Haute, IN

July 28 Lincoln Park Speedway ISW – USAC National – Putnamville, IN

July 29 Bloomington Speedway ISW – USAC National – Bloomington, IN

July 30 Tri State Speedway ISW – USAC National – Haubstadt, IN

August 13 TBA West Coast 360

August 20 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA

August 27 Ventura Raceway USAC West Coast 360

September 10 Bakersfield Speedway USAC West Coast 360

September 17 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA

September 24 Ventura Raceway USAC West Coast 360

October 1 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA

October 8 Keller Auto Speedway NARC King of the West – Twin 25s

October 15 Kern County Raceway USAC West Coast 360

October 28* TBA USAC National & CRA – Western World

October 29* TBA USAC National & CRA – Western World

October 29* Kern County Raceway NARC King of The West

November 3 Perris Auto Speedway USAC National & CRA – Oval Nationals

November 4 Perris Auto Speedway USAC National & CRA – Oval Nationals

November 5 Perris Auto Speedway USAC National & CRA – Oval Nationals

November 25 Ventura Raceway USAC West Coast 360 – Turkey Night GP

November 26 Ventura Raceway USAC West Coast 360 – Turkey Night GP

*Decision on which track/class to run is pending.

