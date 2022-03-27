Conn Becomes Fifth Different Winner with OCRS This Season

From John Rittenoure

LAWTON, Okla. (March 26, 2022) – Tanner Conn took advantage of his pole starting position to lead start-to-finish in Saturday’s AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car feature at Lawton Speedway.

Conn outran Jake Martens to become the seasons fifth different winner and pick up his second OCRS career victory.

Sheldon Barksdale earned D & G Contracting Hard Charger honors with his third place finish. Ross Moran finished in fourth and Whit Gastineau charged from 14th to finish 5th.

Terry Easum, Martens and Moran won heat races to earn top 6 feature starting positions.

Oil Capital Racing Series

Lawton Speedway

Lawton, OKlahoma

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Terry Easum[3]

2. 78-Tanner Conn[4]

3. 16-Conner Thomas[2]

4. 22J-John Carney II[5]

5. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[7]

6. 17E-Blake Edwards[8]

7. 50-Cody Whitworth[6]

8. 29B-Duane Baker[1]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17X-Jake Martens[2]

2. 5-Joe Bob Lee[1]

3. 16S-Steven Shebester[4]

4. 26M-Fred Mattox[3]

5. 2-Whit Gastineau[6]

6. 51-Ryan Dean[7]

7. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[5]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 22M-Rees Moran[1]

2. 17A-Jeremy Allen[4]

3. 98K-Dane Fields[2]

4. 13C-Brady Courtney[5]

5. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[3]

6. 22-Shane Redline[6]

7. 9-Taylor Hanson[7]

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 78-Tanner Conn[1]

2. 17X-Jake Martens[2]

3. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[12]

4. 22M-Rees Moran[6]

5. 2-Whit Gastineau[14]

6. 22J-John Carney II[10]

7. 17E-Blake Edwards[15]

8. 16S-Steven Shebester[7]

9. 26M-Fred Mattox[13]

10. 22-Shane Redline[18]

11. 98K-Dane Fields[9]

12. 50-Cody Whitworth[19]

13. 88-Terry Easum[4]

14. 29B-Duane Baker[20]

15. 17A-Jeremy Allen[3]

16. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[21]

17. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[17]

18. 9-Taylor Hanson[22]

19. 5-Joe Bob Lee[8]

20. 16-Conner Thomas[5]

21. 13C-Brady Courtney[11]

22. 51-Ryan Dean[16]