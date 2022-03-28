POWRi National Midgets Join Xtreme Outlaw Midgets at Iconic Illini 100

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (3/28/22) Spending the first weekend of April in the Land of Lincoln, the fast-paced excitement of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midgets will look to Farmer City Raceway hosting two nights of action on Friday, April 1st, and Saturday, April 2nd in support of the Illini 100.

Competing in conjunction with the debut of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota Racing, the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midgets will test their quick times against the historic quarter-mile of Farmer City Raceway with $4000 to win each night.

Friday, April 1st | Farmer City Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Saturday, April 2nd | Farmer City Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Tickets for the 2022 Illini 100 are on sale now. Event Tickets can be purchased online at https://worldofoutlaws.com/schedule/event-info/?event=1237170.

More details for the Illini 100 and Farmer City Raceway including track location and camping details can be found online at www.farmercityracing.com.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.