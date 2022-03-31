USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS SET FOR HANFORD AND TULARE RETURN

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 30, 2022… After a hard fought battle at Perris, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars are set for a rare doubleheader in Central California. Starting this Friday, April 1st, the non-winged 410 sprints will tackle the Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford for the fifth point race of the season. Promoted by Peter Murphy, the event will be the first of two appearances at the Kings County Fairgrounds after rain cancelled the March 5th date. The action packed card will also showcase the winged Western RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars. The Pit Gates open at 2:00pm, the Front Gates open at 4:00PM, Hot Laps at 6:15pm, with Time Trials and Racing to follow. For more event information, visit the track’s website at racekingsspeedway.com.

The following night, Saturday, April 2nd, the traditional 410s will head to the Thunderbowl Raceway in nearby Tulare. Promoted by Steve Faria, the “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial” will also feature the USAC Western States and Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) Midgets, winged Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Cars, and Western RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars. Located on the Tulare County Fairgrounds, the Spectator Gates will open at 4:00PM, Hot Laps at 5:00PM, Time Trials at 6:00PM, with Racing scheduled at 7:00PM. For more Tulare information, visit the track’s website at tularethunderbowl.com or call 559.688.0909.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– Protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The Keller Auto Speedway (formerly Kings Speedway and Giant Chevrolet Speedway) last hosted the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars on September 8, 2018 and Jace Vander Weerd took the checkered flags. In the previous eleven appearances at Hanford, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with three triumphs. Other winners were Ricci Faria, “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman, Bud Kaeding, Levi Jones, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. Bud Kaeding set the 1-lap track record of 14.793 on November 12, 2011.

Since May 27, 2007, the Thunderbowl Raceway has hosted nine USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and nine different drivers have claimed victory. Last season, Max Adams added his name to the winner’s list on March 26th over “The Demon” Damion Gardner, Austin Liggett, Matt Mitchell, and “The Cadillac” Cody Williams. Other drivers to have claimed victory at Tulare are “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman, Matt Mitchell, Garrett Hansen, Jon Stanbrough, “Bullet” Blake Miller, Bud Kaeding, Mike Spencer, and Austin Liggett. Bryan Clauson set the 1-lap track record of 14.646 on November 14, 2009.

After winning the first four races of the season, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) has a 54-point advantage over the competition. Last Saturday at Perris, the pilot of Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, was third quick in time trials, won his heat race, and scored his 50th “home track win” under the USAC/CRA banner. To date, the nine-time champion has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, and 87 feature laps led to his credit. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has ninety-three series wins and will be looking to sweep the races at Hanford and Tulare.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) ranks second in the championship point standings. Driving his #47 MP Environmental Services / Black Magic Bead Breaker DRC, Davis led the first eleven laps at Perris before scoring fifth. The 1993 CRA Rookie of the Year has posted one heat race victory and four top-10 finishes in the campaign. The seven-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has four USAC/CRA triumphs and will have his sights on his first wins in the Central Valley.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) ranks third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing the family owned #2 Digalert / Full Throttle Scissor Lift Rentals DRC, Williams charged from eleventh to fourth in last Saturday’s “So-Cal Showdown.” The 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, and three top-10 finishes on the season. “The Big Game Hunter” has eleven career triumphs and will be looking for his first wins at the Kings and Tulare County Fairgrounds.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) has climbed to fourth in the chase for the championship. Piloting John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams scored eleventh last Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. The 2014 Rookie of The Year has posted three top-10 finishes on the year and will have his sights on the first USAC/CRA win of his career.

Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, CA) sits fifth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing his #37 Roy Miller Freight Lines / Campbell Brothers Storage Maxim, Mitchell earned last Saturday’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and ran second to Gardner in the feature. To date, the former USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion has one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award and three top-10 finishes in the campaign. Matt has seven USAC/CRA wins to his credit and will be one of the favorites to watch at Hanford and Tulare.

Nate Schank (Santa Rosa, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Piloting the family owned #1$ Joe Hunt Magnetos / Industrial Machine Maxim, Schank is fourteenth in the point chase after finishing seventeenth at Perris Auto Speedway. Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, CA) is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Eddie Tafoya Jr., Chris Gansen, Brody Roa, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Verne Sweeney, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, Matt McCarthy, “Shugah” Shane Sexton, Austin Grabowski, “T-Dub” Trent Williams, Jeff Dyer, Austin Liggett, Ryan Bernal, Brody Fuson, Dawson Faria, and more.

Keller Auto Speedway is located at the Kings County Fairgrounds at 801 South 10th Avenue in Hanford, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $20, General Admission Senior (62 and older), Active Military (ID Required), and General Admission Junior tickets (7 to 17) are $15. Kids tickets (6 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit kellerautospeedway.com or the track’s social media.

Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California. Pit Passes are $45, Adult Grandstand tickets are $30, Adult Bleacher Tickets are $25, Senior Grandstand Tickets are $28, Senior Bleacher Tickets are $23, Kids (6-12) Grandstand Tickets are $15, Kids (6-12) Bleacher Tickets are $13, Kids tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at thunderbowlraceway.com or call 559.688.0909.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Bill’s Jerky, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Hoosier Racing Tire, Laser X Manufacturing, Woodland Auto Display, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Rod End Supply, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner

2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Damion Gardner

HANFORD AMSOIL USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Bud Kaeding – 14.793 (11/12/11)

HANFORD AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Damion Gardner, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Danny Faria Jr., 1-Ricci Faria, 1-Levi Jones, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Jace Vander Weerd.

TULARE AMSOIL USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Bryan Clauson – 14.646 (11/14/09)

TULARE AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Max Adams, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Blake Miller, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Mike Spencer, 1-Jon Stanbrough.

CHRIS AND BRIAN FARIA MEMORIAL WINNERS: 2009-Peter Murphy, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Bud Kaeding, 2012-Kyle Larson, 2013-No Race, 2014-Ryan Bernal, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Austin Liggett, 2017-Ryan Bernal, 2018-Tristan Guardino, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-Cancelled, 2021-Cancelled.

2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-328, 2. Charles Davis Jr.-274, 3. Austin Williams-242, 4. Logan Williams-222, 5. Matt Mitchell-219, 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-212, 7. Chris Gansen-200, 8. Brody Roa-195, 9. Cody Williams-193, 10. Verne Sweeney-183, 11. Tommy Malcolm-166, 12. Matt McCarthy-165, 13. Chase Johnson-163, 14. Nate Schank ®-159, 15. Ricky Lewis ®-151, 16. Mike Martin-147, 17. Shane Sexton-143, 18. Danny Parrish-102, 19. Dustin Cormany-89, 20. Jess Beckett-87, 21. Travis Buckley-75, 22. Dustin Burkhart-74, 23. Austin Grabowski-69, 24. Danny Sheridan-61, 25. Jonas Reynolds-57, 26. Trent Williams-51, 27. J.J. Yeley-47, 28. Jeff Dyer-40, 29. Austin Ervine-37, 30. Stevie Sussex-35, 31. Dan Taylor-34, 32. Gary Marshall Jr.-33, 33. Kyle Edwards-30, 34. Ikaika O’Brien-29, 35. Chris Bonneau-27, 36. Jake Hodges-26, 37. Sterling Cling-13.