COLD TEMPS CANCEL LAWRENCEBURG

From USAC

Lawrenceburg, Indiana (April 1, 2022)……….The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event scheduled for this Saturday, April 2, at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway has been canceled.

Due to the forecast calling for less-than-ideal cold temperatures, Lawrenceburg Speedway and USAC officials will not conduct the event, which was to be the Midwest opener for the series at the 3/8-mile, high banked dirt oval.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season will now return to Lawrenceburg Speedway twice more in 2022, on Sunday night, July 24, for Indiana Sprint Week and on Saturday night, October 1, for the Fall Nationals.

Lawrenceburg Speedway resumes racing action next Saturday night, April 9, with the Kelsey Chevrolet Sprints, KOI Auto Parts Modifieds, Impact Sports Pure Stocks and the Bessler’s U Pull & Save Hornets. Pits open at 4pm Eastern with the front gates opening at 5pm, hot laps at 6pm and opening ceremonies at 7pm. Admission prices are $17 for adults, $7 for kids age 7-12 and free for children ages 6 and under. Pit passes are $32 for all ages.

Three races remain during the month of April for USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing, on Saturday, April 16, at Chillicothe, Ohio’s Atomic Speedway, on April 29 at Bloomington (Ind.) Speedway and on April 30 at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway.