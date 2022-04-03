Danner Opens USAC East Coast Series Series in Victory Lane at Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, N.J. (April 2, 2022) — Briggs Danner won the first feature of the 2022 season for the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Saturday at Bridgeport Speedway. Danner charged from 9th starting position to take the lead from Alex Bright and held off a late race challenge from Steve Drevicki for the victory. Kenny Miller III, Ed Aiken, and Mike Thompson rounded out the top five.

USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Bridgeport Speedway

Bridgeport, New Jersey

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Heat Race #1

1. 19-Steven Drevicki[2]

2. 71-Chris Allen Jr[3]

3. 7-Ed Aikin[6]

4. 88J-Joey Amantea[5]

5. 62-Brian Spencer[4]

6. 96-Lee Kauffman[7]

7. 27C-Craig Pellegrini Jr[1]

Heat Race #2

1. 20-Alex Bright[2]

2. 5G-Briggs Danner[6]

3. 23M-Kenny Miller III[7]

4. 11-Mike Thompson[3]

5. 7B-Aidan Borden[5]

6. 67-Jason Cherry[1]

7. 7T-Dylan Hoch[4]

A-Main

1. 5G-Briggs Danner[9]

2. 19-Steven Drevicki[4]

3. 23M-Kenny Miller III[6]

4. 7-Ed Aikin[8]

5. 11-Mike Thompson[11]

6. 88J-Joey Amantea[10]

7. 71-Chris Allen Jr[7]

8. 17J-Jonathan Swanson[5]

9. 7B-Aidan Borden[14]

10. 62-Brian Spencer[13]

11. 56-Jermain Godshall[15]

12. 67-Jason Cherry[17]

13. 85-Lee Nardelli[18]

14. 96-Lee Kauffman[16]

15. 7T-Dylan Hoch[19]

16. 20-Alex Bright[3]

17. 21K-Tommy Kunsman[1]

18. 83-Bruce Buckwalter Jr[2]

19. 23B-Preston Lattomus[12]

20. 27C-Craig Pellegrini Jr[20]