World of Outlaws Tickets on Sale for the Badger 40 at Wilmot Raceway on July 9

By Tony Veneziano

WILMOT, Wisc. — April 5, 2022 — Tickets are now on sale for the Badger 40, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 9 and can be purchased online at www.SLSPromotions.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Brad Sweet, the three-time and defending series champion, won for the first time in his career last year at Wilmot, taking the checkered flag over Logan Schuchart and Donny Schatz. Sweet took the lead on lap-23 and paced the reminder of the 40-lapper.

David Gravel added to his remarkable record at Wilmot Raceway in 2020, by winning for the fourth time in his career with the Outlaws at the track. The Connecticut native has finished fourth or better in all six of his starts with the series at Wilmot, with his worst finishing being a fourth. Along with his four wins, Gravel was runner-up at the track in 2019.

Schatz, the 10-time Outlaws champion earned his first Wilmot win in 2019. In nine starts at the track, the North Dakota native has nine top-10 finishes, including seven top-five showings.

Battling Sweet, Gravel, Schatz and Schuchart this season is another stout group of full-time competitors including Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, James McFadden, Kraig Kinser, Jacob Allen, Brock Zearfoss, Jason Sides and Bill Rose. Kasey Kahne, Spencer Bayston and Noah Gass are battling for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award.

