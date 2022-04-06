Attica Raceway Park Spring Nationals Postponed Until April 15-16

From Tyler Altmeyer

ATTICA, Ohio (April 6, 2022) – With extended forecasts predicting periods of off and on precipitation throughout the week, mixed in with colder temperatures over the weekend, Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Attica Raceway Park officials have been forced to postpone the Core & Main Spring Nationals until Friday and Saturday, April 15-16.

Officially kicking off the 2022 All Star points championship, as well as the Attica season, the two-day showcase will award a pair of $6,000 top prizes, simultaneously launching an action-packed April slate for “America’s Series” that includes eight events across three weekends.

For more information pertaining to Attica’s Spring Nationals, such as seating and ticket prices, fans should visit Attica Raceway Park online at www.atticaracewaypark.com.

Core & Main Spring Nationals

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, April 15

Gates: 3:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 PM

Racing: 7:45 PM

Saturday, April 16

Gates: 1:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 3:00 PM

Racing: 5:00 PM

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.