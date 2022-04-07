High winds and low temperatures cancel USCS Sprints at Lavonia and Cherokee

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – April 6, 2022 – Due to the forecasted high winds with gusts as high as 35 MPH on Friday and unseasonably cold temperatures at race time each day throughout this Friday and Saturday, April 8th and 9th the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters has canceled this weekend’s scheduled USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour and USCS Southern Thunder Tour events scheduled at Lavonia Speedway and Cherokee Speedway.

No one is ever disappointed in decisions like this more than we are, but, it takes everyone to make special events work including track and USCS personnel, race teams and for sure race fans. With high winds making things colder for already unseasonably lower temperatures, it is just too uncomfortable for fans whether they be in the pits or grandstands to enjoy the event.

A second event at both Lavonia Speedway and Cherokee Speedway is scheduled later in the season. Additionally, we are looking for a double-header USCS Southern Thunder regional series event(s) to make up for these lost dates in the near future. That will be announced as soon as possible.

The next scheduled USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour, USCS Southern Thunder regional series and USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series events are on Friday and Saturday, April 22nd and 23 rd at historic Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama during the NASCAR Talladega 500 Weekend at Talladega Superspeedway located almost directly across the street from the historic one-third-mile dirt oval. For track info please go to www.talladegashorttrack.com

On the weekend following the Talladega event, the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour and the USCS Southern Thunder regional series and USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series are set to compete in the USCS vs. NRA North vs. South Shootout 2022 at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee. So, lots of racing left in April. Just be ready!

For schedules, rules and other info, please visit www.uscsracing.com

or call the USCS office at 77-865-6097.