Friday’s Event at US-36 Raceway Cancelled Due to Temperatures

By Brian Walker

OSBORN, MO – April 8, 2022 – With near-freezing temperatures, intermittent sleet and snow, and a frigid wind chill, officials have made the call to cancel Friday’s World of Outlaws and Xtreme Outlaw race at US-36 Speedway in Osborn, MO.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Friday’s event at US-36 will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until May 8 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com if you have further questions. CLICK HERE for a refund request.

Up next for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is the fourth annual $15,000-to-win Jason Johnson Classic at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO on Saturday. The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation will also be in action.

Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE, or stream every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.