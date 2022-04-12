Sanders Sweeps Weekend with Wins in Tulare, CA and Placerville, CA

PETERSEN MEDIA

Despite a change of plans due to weather, Justin and Sanders and the Works Limited team put together a strong weekend that resulted in two wins as the Aromas, CA driver picked up his first career win in Tulare, CA on Friday night before a surprise visit to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night resulted in his fourth career Tribute to Al Hinds win.

“I can’t say enough about this Works Limited team,” Justin Sanders said. “Getting together last Summer, it has been such a pleasure to driver and to get two more wins and sweep a weekend is pretty cool.”

Friday night Sanders and company checked in at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA for a Kings of Thunder 360ci event. Timing in third fastest in qualifying time trials, the Aromas, CA driver would race to a second-place finish in his heat race.

Transferring into the Dash, Sanders would finish second in the six-lap shootout and find himself on the front row of the feature event along with Dominic Scelzi.

When the race came to life, Sanders would get the initial jump before falling back to second the seventh lap as he jockeyed for position with Scelzi. Briefly falling back to third, Sanders would make his way back into second on the 17th lap as he worked the high side of the Thunderbowl.

On the 25th lap, Sanders let it all hang out as he continued to work the top and rode the momentum back into the race lead. Out front again, Sanders would not be denied on this night as he went on to score his third win of the season, and his first ever win at the storied Thunderbowl Raceway.

Slated to travel to Hanford, CA on Saturday night for KWS action, a cancelation of the event saw the Works Limited team make the trip to Placerville Speedway for the Tribute to Al Hinds.

Getting off to a red-hot start during time trials, Sanders paced the field as he earned quick time honors amidst the 37 cars checked into the pit area.

On a hooked-up Placerville Speedway surface in heat race competition, Sanders would advance from his fourth starting position to finish third and earn a spot in the nightly redraw as well as the transfer into the feature event.

Pulling the three, Sanders would line up in the second row of the feature event. When the race came to life, Sanders would make quick work of his Mittry Motorsports teammate, Max Mittry, to take over second and begin his relentless pursuit of leader Shane Golobic.

On the slick Placerville Speedway surface, Sanders would make a couple attempts for the lead only to see Golobic counter each move and keep him in second.

One final restart on the 17th lap saw Sanders make a daring move in turns three and four that allowed him to take the lead, and race his way on to the win and cap off his weekend sweep.

“We had a really good battle with Shane Golobic going, and that move on him was more aggressive than I wanted it to be,” Sanders said. “I tried to make something happen late in the race and really just got in on him too hard. I really do need to thank Kevin Kozlowski, Paul Silva, and everyone who works on this car for putting us in position to have the weekend we had.”

Justin and his team would like to thank Farmers Brewing, Mittry Construction, North County Plastering, Alkaline88, Andy’s Construction, Roadside 24hr Service, Wicked Cushion, Roger’s Diner, Factory Kahne, BG Labels and Tee’s, Walker Performance Filtration, Dixon and Son Tires, Ernie’s Service Center, East Lake Village, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., DMI, Keizer Wheels, Wings Unlimited, Ti64 Titanium, AIS Heating and Sheet Metal, Fred Lint and Family, JonSan Racing, Sandblast Service, G&N Construction, Steitz Towing, Durden Construction, Ernie’s Service Center, and Steve Duppman Racing for their continued support in 2021.

ON TAP: Sanders will be back in action on Friday night in Watsonville, CA before returning to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-10, Wins-4, Top 5’s-7, Top-10’s-9

