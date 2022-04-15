410 SPRINT CARS WILL MAKE SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY SEASON DEBUT IN $5,088-TO-WIN RAY TILLEY CLASSIC SUNDAY, APRIL 24!

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will honor the memory of the track’s all-time career leading sprint car feature winner and four-time champion with the running of the Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes Ray Tilley Classic for the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

Joining the 410 sprint cars on the special Sunday night racing card will be the Selinsgrove Ford super late models and A&A Auto Stores roadrunners. Track gates will open at 4 p.m.

The 30-lap Tilley tribute race will pay $5,088 to win and $400 to start out of a total purse of $19,888. Time trials, heat races, and a B-main will be the qualifying format. The April 24 race will be the first of the season for the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars in which the series points champion will earn a $5,000 bonus at season’s end.

The super late models will compete in a 25-lap race paying $3,000 to win and $300 to start. Divisional sponsor Selinsgrove Ford has also posted a $5,000 bonus for the super late model series champion this season.

Tow money has been increased to $200 for both the 410 sprint car and super late model divisions for any driver taking at least one green flag during the night.

Rounding out the three-division racing card will be the A&A Auto Stores roadrunners in a 12-lap feature.

The late Ray Tilley of Pine Grove clinched four career sprint car titles (1965-66 and 1968-69) at Selinsgrove Speedway at the wheel of the Bud Grimm Special No. 88 and remains on top of the track’s all-time sprint car win list with 69 career victories. Tilley passed away on Aug. 9, 2011, from complications of a stroke at the age of 77.

The Tilley Classics in 2012, 2014, and 2019 were cancelled due to weather. The 2020 race fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Last year’s race was won by Brent Marks of Myerstown. Marks first won the race in 2013. The late Greg Hodnett of Thomasville was the 2015 winner and Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg scored the victory in the 2016 race. Lucas Wolfe of Mechanicsburg was the winner in 2017, with Mark Smith of Sunbury taking the checkers in 2018.

Members of the Tilley family are expected to be on hand to present this year’s winner with another one of the beautiful Tilley Classic crystal cups.

Title sponsor Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes is located adjacent to the speedway in Selinsgrove, where the company is transforming the systems-built, modular components industry. High-quality custom modular homes are delivered to customers from Maine to Florida. Visit iconlegacy.com for more information.

Rounding out the month on Saturday, April 30, the United Racing Club 360 sprint cars will be joined by the Selinsgrove Ford super late models and A&A Auto Stores roadrunners on Tom Diehl Excavating Night.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SUNDAY, APRIL 24, 2022:

RACING:

410 Sprint Cars (30-Lap A-Main)

Super Late Models (25-Lap A-Main)

Roadrunners (12-Lap A-Main)

ADMISSION:

Adults: $25

Students (12-17): $15

Kids 11 & Under: FREE GA

Pit Passes (All Ages): $35

GATES OPEN: 4PM

QUALIFYING: 6PM

Purse for 30-Lap 410 Sprint Car Ray Tilley Classic: 1) $5,088 2) $2,000 3) $1,500 4) $1,200

5) $1,000 6) $700 7) $675 8) $650 9) $625 10) $600 11) $500 12) $475 13) $450 14) $425

15-24) $400

TOW: $200

Purse for 25-Lap Super Late Model A-Main: 1) $3,000 2) $1,300 3) $1,000 4) $700 5) $600 6) $500 7) $475 8) $450 9) $425 10) $400 11) $375 12)$350 13) $325 14-24) $300

TOW: $200