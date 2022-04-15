Wet weather forces Easter Eggstravaganza cancelation at Placerville Speedway

From Placerville

Placerville, CA…Russell Motorsports Inc. has announced this Saturday’s “Easter Eggstravaganza” at Placerville Speedway has been canceled due to the wet weather.

With the rain that has fallen already and a threat of moisture continuing, coupled with the cost of travel for teams and fans, the decision was made in the best interest of everyone to call off tomorrows event.

“With the rain we’ve already had and more on the way there’s just no way we can get Saturday’s event in,” commented Promoter Scott Russell. “We know how much fuel and everything else is right now, so we wanted to give everyone as much notice as possible. We look forward to seeing everybody next week at the Tilford Tribute.”

