Tyler Kendall Wins Season Opening Feature at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (April 16, 2022) — Tyler Kendall won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. J.J. Hughes, Joss Moffatt, Sterling Cling, and Cole Bodine rounded out the top five.
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 20-Tyler Kendall
2. 76J-J.J. Hughes
3. 5J-Joss Moffatt
4. 34-Sterling Cling
5. 57-Cole Bodine
6. 10-Saban Bibent
7. 32-Garrett Abrams
8. 21B-Ryan Barr
9. 4-Michael Fischesser
10. 14C-Nathan Carle
11. 42-Dylan Woodling
12. 92-Jake Beck
13. 73-Zach Lamb
14. 17-Nick Bilbee
15. 4J-Justin Owen
16. 24L-Lee Underwood