Tyler Kendall Wins Season Opening Feature at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (April 16, 2022) — Tyler Kendall won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. J.J. Hughes, Joss Moffatt, Sterling Cling, and Cole Bodine rounded out the top five.

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 20-Tyler Kendall

2. 76J-J.J. Hughes

3. 5J-Joss Moffatt

4. 34-Sterling Cling

5. 57-Cole Bodine

6. 10-Saban Bibent

7. 32-Garrett Abrams

8. 21B-Ryan Barr

9. 4-Michael Fischesser

10. 14C-Nathan Carle

11. 42-Dylan Woodling

12. 92-Jake Beck

13. 73-Zach Lamb

14. 17-Nick Bilbee

15. 4J-Justin Owen

16. 24L-Lee Underwood