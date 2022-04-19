GLSS and NRA Join Forces for 2023 Season

(April 19, 2022) – The 360 sprint car landscape will change again throughout Michigan and Ohio for the 2023 season as the Great Lakes Super Sprints will take over the National Racing Alliance. GLSS teams were informed via an email to teams that went out on Friday and TJSlideways.com confirmed the news with NRA owner Ron Hammons.

Hammons indicated in that same conversation that he will continue to run NRA this season before turning over the reins to GLSS owner Barry Marlow. The plan is for both series to compete as scheduled for the 2022 season with no changes to either series schedules this year. Both groups plan on working together to further promote the 360 sprint car division in the tri-state area. Plans for 2023 could involve a north and south division with some combined races.

Both series begin their seasons on Friday with GLSS competing at I-96 Speedway on Friday before traveling north to Crystal Motor Speedway on Saturday while NRA appears Friday at Attica Raceway Park.