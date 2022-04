(April 21, 2022) – LAKE ODESSA, Mi. (April 21, 2022) – The season opening event for the Great Lakes Super Sprints schedule for Friday at I-96 Speedway has been cancelled. Cold, wet weather throughout the week combined with more rain in the forecast forced I-96 Speedway and GLSS officials to forgo the attempt to race.

GLSS will now open their 2022 campaign Saturday at Crystal Motor Speedway in Crystal, Michigan. Gates open at 4:00 P.M. and hot laps scheduled to start at 6:00.