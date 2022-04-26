FAST Set To Open 2022 With First Ever At Muskingum County Speedway

By Aaron Fry

The battle for the 2022 Ti22 Performance Inc – FAST On Dirt championship kicks off this Saturday night at Muskingum County Speedway near Zanesville, Ohio. The overall tour champion will earn a record $15,000 at season’s end having raced across 4 states in 20 scheduled events. This exciting start to the tour brings a new track into the fold as this will be the first ever visit to the historic oval that has now been owned and operated by 3 generations of the famous late model Moran family.

The tour is set to kick off its fourth year of racing under the ownership of the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series banner. Pre-season registration has seen a record number of entries set to chase the 2022 crown. So far, 13 drivers and teams have committed to running the full tour which will pay purses and point money totaling over $400,000 on the year.

The site of Muskingum County Speedway has hosted auto racing for over 80 years now. The site was originally the quarter mile Zanesville Speedway built by Louie Morosco and opened in 1940 running midgets. It was paved it 1955, then back to dirt and enlarged to a 3/8 mile dirt track in 1970. The racing ended in 1981 on that configuration. Then enters Ron Moran in 1983, who leveled the facility and built an all-new track, the current 3/8 mile Muskingum County Speedway.

Pit gates will be open all day, but the pits will be cleared and pit passes will go on sale at 2 pm. General admission gates open at 3. Driver’s meeting for sprint cars only will be at 4:45 with engine heat to follow. Adult general admission is $25 with pit passes $40. As always, there is no membership fee or entry fee to race with FAST. In addition to the FAST 410 sprint cars, the super late models are also in action along with the regular support divisions.

For competing teams, mufflers are NOT required. Methanol is available at the track. The FAST series will have tires but teams are limited to one right rear and one other tire per car, per night, AT the track. Raceievers are mandatory at all times cars are on the track. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders and they will be available for rent for $10.

All cars must be on four Hoosier tires. Right rear can be a choice of the H15, Medium, or Racesaver spec tire. Left rears must be the H12 series. You do NOT have to run the same right rear all night. Wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wicker bill. The top 5 finishers will be paid by series check with the balance paid in cash. The full A-Main purse is as follows: 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350. Heat races will pay the top four finishers: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to our sponsors – NAPA of Fremont, Brave Breeds Dog Rescue, TheCushion.com, and Outsiders Merchandise & Apparel. Hard charger and hard luck awards of $50 will be paid by Kear’s Speed Shop and The Bridge Restaurant in Sidney, Ohio.

Who will win the inaugural FAST event at Muskingum? Make plans to join us as we embark on a new season. If you can’t make it out to the track, be sure to catch all the action live on TheCushion.com. All Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series events and nearly all of the FAST On Dirt events are live streamed.