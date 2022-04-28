USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS HEADLINE PERRIS “SOKOLA SHOOTOUT” THIS SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 27, 2022… After a successful debut at Mohave Valley, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will return to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday, April 30th. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the “Sokola Shootout” will also showcase the PAS Senior Sprint Cars, PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars, and IMCA Modifieds. Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm and racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will start at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– Protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 234 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-two different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 50 “home track” wins, including the “So-Cal Showdown” on March 26th. Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012 and a complete USAC/CRA win list at Perris is at the end of this release.

The “Sokola Shootout” has been a popular race on the West Coast since “The Cowboy” Tony Jones won the inaugural show at Manzanita Speedway on March 17, 2001. Originally called the “Sokola Classic” to honor past CRA President and USAC Sprint Supervisor Gary Sokola, the event has grown to also honor former driver Mark Sokola and their contributions to racing. Last season, Gardner claimed his fourth “Sokola Shootout” over “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, and “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm. The win list for the “Sokola Shootout” is at the end of this release.

After winning the series debut at Mohave Valley Raceway, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) has a 136-point advantage over the competition. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner has also posted five feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, six heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 126 feature laps led to his credit. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has ninety-four series wins and will be looking to claim his fifth “Sokola Shootout.”

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Driving his #47 MP Environmental Services / Black Magic Bead Breaker DRC, Davis scored a fourteenth place finish at Mohave Valley Raceway. At press time, the 1993 CRA Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, five top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the season. The seven-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has four USAC/CRA triumphs and will have his sights on adding the “Sokola Shootout” to his resume.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) is tied with Davis for second in the championship standings. Racing the family owned #2 Digalert / Full Throttle Scissor Lift Rental DRC, Williams ran second to Gardner at Mohave Valley last Saturday night. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, and five top-10 finishes in the campaign. “The Big Game Hunter” has eleven series wins and will be looking to claim his first “Sokola Shootout.”

Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, California) sits fourth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing his #37 Roy Miller Freight Lines / Campbell Brothers Storage Maxim, Mitchell placed sixteenth last Saturday night. At press time, the former USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion has one semi-main win, two hard charger awards, and five top-10 finishes on the season. Matt has seven career USAC/CRA triumphs and will have his sights on another victory at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, California) is currently fifth in the championship standings. Piloting the family owned #51T Specialty Fasteners / DRC Chassis entry, Tafoya finished third last Saturday night at Mohave Valley Raceway. To date, the 2019 USAC/CRA and USAC SouthWest Rookie of the Year has one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award and four top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday, Eddie will be looking for his first career USAC/CRA win at Perris Auto Speedway.

Nate Schank (Santa Rosa, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors and ranks twelfth in the point chase. The pilot of the family owned #1$ Joe Hunt Magnetos / Industrial Machine Maxim will have his sights on his first win at the “Sokola Shootout.”

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Logan Williams, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, Matt McCarthy, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Chris Gansen, Verne Sweeney, “T-Dub” Trent Williams, Brody Roa, “Shugah” Shane Sexton, Austin Grabowski, Jeff Dyer, A.J. Bender, “Showtime” Danny Sheridan, Chris Bonneau, Jake Hodges, Steve Hix, Dan Taylor, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $30, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $25, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $5, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Fairgrounds charges $10 for parking. Advance tickets are available and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner

2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 5-Damion Gardner, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Austin Liggett.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 50-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Justin Grant, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 4-Brody Roa, 3-Brady Bacon, 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Charles Davis Jr., 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-C.J. Leary, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

SOKOLA CLASSIC / SHOOTOUT WINNERS: 2001-Tony Jones, 2002-Jeremy Sherman, 2003-Jeremy Sherman, 2004-Cory Kruseman, 2005-Mike Kirby, 2006-Mike Kirby, 2007-Not Held, 2008-Not Held, 2009-Rickie Gaunt, 2010-Damion Gardner, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Nic Faas, 2013-Bryan Clauson, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Richard Vander Weerd, 2016-Bryan Clauson, 2017-Richard Vander Weerd, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Richard Vander Weerd, 2020-Cancelled, 2021-Damion Gardner.

2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-562, 2. Charles Davis Jr.-426, -. Austin Williams-426, 4. Matt Mitchell-392, 5. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-359, 6. Logan Williams-350, 7. Chase Johnson-289, 8. Tommy Malcolm-285, -. Matt McCarthy-285, 10. Cody Williams-263, 11. Chris Gansen-253, 12. Nate Schank ®-252, 13. Ricky Lewis ®-235, 14. Verne Sweeney-229, 15. Mike Martin-213, 16. Trent Williams-209, 17. Brody Roa-195, 18. Shane Sexton-183, 19. Austin Grabowski-163, 20. Austin Liggett-135, 21. Jeff Dyer-114, –. Dustin Cormany-114, 23. Travis Buckley-109, 24. Ryan Bernal-106, 25. Danny Parrish-102, 26. A.J. Bender-100, 27. Logan Calderwood-99, 28. Tanner Boul-92, 29. Jess Beckett-87, 30. Dustin Burkhart-74, 31. Brody Fuson-66, 32. Danny Sheridan-61, –. Chris Bonneau-61, –. Shon Deskins-61, 35. Jake Hodges-58, 36. Jonas Reynolds-57, –. Randy Nelson-57, 38. Dawson Faria-53, 39. J.J. Yeley-47, 40. Steve Hix-44, 41. Richard McCormick-42, 42. Austin Ervine-37, 43. Stevie Sussex-35, –. Christopher Muraoka-35, 45. Dan Taylor-34, –. Andrew Sweeney-34, 47. Gary Marshall Jr.-33, 48. Kyle Edwards-30, –. Trent Carter-30, 50. Ikaika O’Brien-29, 51. Ryan Timmons-24, 52. Sterling Cling-13, 53. Tuesday Calderwood-10, –. Jim Vanzant-10, –. Camie Bell-10.