Jacobs Chases Down Timms For Attica Victory

ATTICA, Ohio (April 29, 2022) — Trey Jacobs was victorious Friday at Attica Raceway Park after passing Ryan Timms in the closing stages of the main event for the winged 410 sprint cars. Jacobs ran down Timms in slower traffic for his third career victory at Attica. Timms, Cole Macedo, D.J. Foos, and Tyler Gunn rounded out the top five. Logan Riehl won the 305 main event.
Attica Raceway Park
Attica, Ohio
Friday, April 29, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 3J-Trey Jacobs
2. 5R-Ryan Timms
3. 18-Cole Macedo
4. 16-D.J. Foos
5. 68G-Tyler Gunn
6. 5T-Travis Philo
7. 33W-Caleb Griffith
8. 12-Kyle Capodice
9. 35-Stuart Brubaker
10. 5-Byron Reed
11. 24D-Danny Sams
12. 14R-Sean Rayhall
13. 9Z-Duane Zablocki
14. 8M-TJ Michael
15. 16C-Tylar Rankin
16. 49I-John Ivy
17. 35H-Zach Hampton
18. 8-Zach Ames
19. 2C-Wayne Johnson
20. 2-Ricky Peterson
21. 23-Chris Andrews
22. 00-Jamie Miller
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 9R-Logan Riehl
2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr
3. 31-Paul Weaver
4. 26-Jamie Miller
5. 12F-Matt Foos
6. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek
7. 16-Zeth Sabo
8. 5-Kody Brewer
9. 7M-Brandon Moore
10. 19R-Steve Rando
11. 61-Tyler Shullick
12. X-Mike Keegan
13. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.
14. 15K-Creed Kemenah
15. X15-Kasey Ziebold
16. 3X-Brandon Riehl
17. 34-Jud Dickerson
18. 20I-Kelsey Ivy
19. 2-Brenden Torok
20. 22-Justin Lusk
21. 36-Seth Schneider
22. 32-Bryce Lucius