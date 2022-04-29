Jacobs Chases Down Timms For Attica Victory

ATTICA, Ohio (April 29, 2022) — Trey Jacobs was victorious Friday at Attica Raceway Park after passing Ryan Timms in the closing stages of the main event for the winged 410 sprint cars. Jacobs ran down Timms in slower traffic for his third career victory at Attica. Timms, Cole Macedo, D.J. Foos, and Tyler Gunn rounded out the top five. Logan Riehl won the 305 main event.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, April 29, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs

2. 5R-Ryan Timms

3. 18-Cole Macedo

4. 16-D.J. Foos

5. 68G-Tyler Gunn

6. 5T-Travis Philo

7. 33W-Caleb Griffith

8. 12-Kyle Capodice

9. 35-Stuart Brubaker

10. 5-Byron Reed

11. 24D-Danny Sams

12. 14R-Sean Rayhall

13. 9Z-Duane Zablocki

14. 8M-TJ Michael

15. 16C-Tylar Rankin

16. 49I-John Ivy

17. 35H-Zach Hampton

18. 8-Zach Ames

19. 2C-Wayne Johnson

20. 2-Ricky Peterson

21. 23-Chris Andrews

22. 00-Jamie Miller

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 9R-Logan Riehl

2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr

3. 31-Paul Weaver

4. 26-Jamie Miller

5. 12F-Matt Foos

6. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek

7. 16-Zeth Sabo

8. 5-Kody Brewer

9. 7M-Brandon Moore

10. 19R-Steve Rando

11. 61-Tyler Shullick

12. X-Mike Keegan

13. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.

14. 15K-Creed Kemenah

15. X15-Kasey Ziebold

16. 3X-Brandon Riehl

17. 34-Jud Dickerson

18. 20I-Kelsey Ivy

19. 2-Brenden Torok

20. 22-Justin Lusk

21. 36-Seth Schneider

22. 32-Bryce Lucius