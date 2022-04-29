May 7 ASCS Sooner Region Event at Humboldt Postponed Due to Lack of Tires

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (April 29, 2022) — The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products series event scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Humboldt Speedway has been postponed due to the ongoing racing tire shortage. Officials from the ASCS Sooner Region and Humboldt Speedway decided it would be prudent to postpone the race to a date that will be released later in the year so teams can be prepared for the two race weekend the following week Friday at Monett Motor Speedway and Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway.