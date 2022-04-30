Rainouts from Saturday April 30, 2022

_Front Page News

With inclement weather moving throughout the country below is a consolidated list of rain outs from Saturday, April 30, 2022.

* Updated 04/30/2022 at 1:30 P.M.*

34 Raceway Burlington, IA USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH USA Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS USA United Sprint League
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI USA UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND USA Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA USA Winged Limited Sprints
Hermiston Raceway Hermiston, OR USA Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO USA ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO USA POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO USA POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN USA Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI USA Midwest Sprint Car Association
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Sportsman Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR USA Sprint Cars
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sunset Speedway Banks, OR USA Wingless Sprint Series
Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN USA USAC National Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Car Series
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI USA Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Not every track informs us of cancellations. Please check with the facility you plan on attending this evening to make sure they are still racing.