Rainouts from Saturday April 30, 2022

With inclement weather moving throughout the country below is a consolidated list of rain outs from Saturday, April 30, 2022.
* Updated 04/30/2022 at 1:30 P.M.*
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Caney Valley Speedway
|Caney, KS
|USA
|United Sprint League
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|USA
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|USA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Hermiston Raceway
|Hermiston, OR
|USA
|Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Pymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|USA
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|Sportsman Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Central Point, OR
|USA
|Sprint Cars
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sunset Speedway
|Banks, OR
|USA
|Wingless Sprint Series
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Car Series
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Not every track informs us of cancellations. Please check with the facility you plan on attending this evening to make sure they are still racing.