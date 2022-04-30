Rainouts from Saturday April 30, 2022

With inclement weather moving throughout the country below is a consolidated list of rain outs from Saturday, April 30, 2022.

* Updated 04/30/2022 at 1:30 P.M.*

34 Raceway Burlington, IA USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH USA Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS USA United Sprint League Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI USA UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND USA Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA USA Winged Limited Sprints Hermiston Raceway Hermiston, OR USA Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO USA ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO USA POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO USA POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN USA Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI USA Midwest Sprint Car Association Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Sportsman Sprints Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR USA Sprint Cars St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Sunset Speedway Banks, OR USA Wingless Sprint Series Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN USA USAC National Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Car Series Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI USA Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Not every track informs us of cancellations. Please check with the facility you plan on attending this evening to make sure they are still racing.