All Star Circuit of Champions Event at Waynesfield Postponed

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (May 1, 2022) — The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions event scheduled for Sunday at Waynesfield Motorsports Park in Waynesfield, Ohio has been postponed due to inclement weather. All Star officials announced the event is rescheduled for May 15th, creating a three day swing for the All Stars starting at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan on May 13th for the Mace Thomas Classic paying $8,500 to win. The All Stars then had to Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio on Saturday prior to the event a Waynesfield on Sunday.