Cole Macedo Leads Wire-to-Wire at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (April 30, 2022) – Cole Macedo showed patience in lapped traffic and drove to his second 410 sprint car win in as many weeks, taking the checkers at Fremont Speedway Saturday, April 30 on Construction Equipment and Supply Night.

Macedo, from Lemoore, California, led all 30 laps of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints A-main that saw only one caution. The victory – worth $4,000 thanks to Big D’s Pizza of Clyde – is the second of the season for the driver of the Ray Brooks Racing sprint car as he won the previous week at Attica Raceway Park. Macedo also stretches out his lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group standings.

“Ultimately we made the decision this past week to run for AFCS points and try to get Steven and Mike and Stephanie (Linder) and Ray Brooks and everybody else a championship this year. I felt really good the majority of the race and then we got to lapped traffic and I was picking them off pretty quick and I thought we’re pretty good here. I got to Landon (LaLonde) there and I was really struggling. He was just fast enough I couldn’t get by him or get a run. I showed my nose one time and the next lap he moved out of the way so kudos to him. This car was really good. It was tough. I didn’t know what to do and I was moving around and every time I moved around the lapped cars got away from me,” said Macedo beside his Gill Construction, CK Mechanical, Fremont Auto Parts, CIC Club, Grant Decker Construction, Linder’s Speed Equipment, ML Graphics backed #18.

Vermilion, Ohio’s Tyler Shullick comes from a racing family that has seen huge success on asphalt, including Tyler who has won in super modifieds. However, in a very short couple of years in a 305 sprint car on dirt, he has shown he can compete. Saturday, he led all 25 laps of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 A-main that had only one caution, to claim his first ever Fremont Speedway victory. It wasn’t easy though, as defending track champion Matt Foos began pressuring Shullick late in the race and a caution with just four laps to go set up a shoot-out. Shullick was up to the task and drove away for the win.

With his second place finish, Matt Foos closed the game in the NAPA Auto Parts of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales standings.

“This is an incredible feeling…we finally did it. Traffic was a challenge and thank goodness for that late caution. It felt like my tire was going away but it came alive on that restart. I won some cool races at some cool venues but this is my favorite,” said Shullick beside his Pioneer Processing, Griff’s Engines backed #61.

In a whale of a 20-lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck A-main that saw Jeff Babcock, Jamie Miller and Dustin Keegan battling the entire distance, Miller would use a restart with seven laps to go to take the lead and then held off Babcock late for the victory. It is the 32nd feature win of Miller’s career at the track moving him to 15th on the all-time win list at “The Track That Action Built.”

“The truck just started getting better there after half way. I didn’t think I was ever going to get around Jeffrey (Babcock)…it was a pretty damn good race. I enjoyed racing with him. Good clean racing…we never touched. I want to thank Tim Baker and his family for building this truck, Ron Miller Race Cars, Fostoria Mod Shop, Crown Battery and everyone who helps out on this truck,” said Miller.

Macedo jumped into the lead at the drop of the green for the 410 A-main with Emerson Axson, Chris Andrews, DJ Foos and Craig Mintz giving chase. Axson quickly pressured Macedo before a caution flew on lap four. When the green flew Macedo pulled away slightly as Axson had his hands full trying to stave off Andrews with Foos and Ryan Timms closing.

The leaders found heavy lapped traffic by the 11th circuit and that allowed Andrews to close and then take the runner-up spot at the half-way point. Macedo methodically picked his way through traffic as Axson regained his footing to challenge Andrews for second. With two laps to go Andrews was within a couple of car lengths of Macedo. Macedo was able to dispose of a couple of lapped cars and took the win with Andrews earning his best finish so far in 2022 followed by Axson, Timms and Mintz.

After a caution on the start, Shullick grabbed the lead of the 305 A-main with Matt Foos, Mike Keegan, Logan Riehl, Dustin Stroup and Brandon Riehl in pursuit. Shullick began to pull away from the field and encountered lapped traffic by the sixth circuit. Foos maintained second while Keegan faced a challenge for third from Stroup.

Lapped traffic racing side by side allowed Foos to close on Shullick with 10 laps to go. Shullick held a couple of car length advantage when the only caution flew with four laps to go. On the restart Shullick pulled away for the win with Foos, Stroup, Keegan and Brandon Riehl rounding out the top five.

Babcock grabbed the early lead of the truck A-main with Cory McCaughey, Miller and Dustin Keegan battling for second. A couple of yellows in the first 10 laps kept the field close with Babcock leading Miller, Keegan, Jim Holcomb, McCaughey and Ben Clapp. Following a lap 12 restart, Miller drove under Babcock and took the lead on lap 14 and pulled away until a caution with three laps remaining.

When the green flew Miller held off several challenges from both Babcock and Dustin Keegan to score the win. Keegan got by Babcock on the last lap for second with Holcomb and Dave Gumby rounding out the top five.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 7 on Level Performance/Gressman Powersports Night with the 410 and 305 sprints and USAC D2 midgets in action.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, April 30, 2022

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.47BC-Emerson Axson, 13.749; 2.35H-Zach Hampton, 13.750; 3.18-Cole Macedo, 13.888; 4.16-DJ Foos, 13.930; 5.5-Byron Reed, 13.943; 6.5R-Ryan Timms, 13.982; 7.09-Craig Mintz, 13.997; 8.49I-John Ivy, 14.144; 9.23A-Chris Andrews, 14.253; 10.8M-TJ Michael, 14.282; 11.2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.327; 12.3J-Trey Jacobs, 14.370; 13.35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.454; 14.14-Chad Wilson, 14.465; 15.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 14.483; 16.22M-Dan McCarron, 14.513; 17.33W-Caleb Griffith, 14.540; 18.17-Reece Saldana, 14.631; 19.12-Kyle Capodice, 14.643; 20.2+-Brian Smith, 14.653; 21.7N-Darin Naida, 14.771; 22.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 14.893; 23.68G-Tyler Gunn, 15.571; 24.2L-Landon Lalonde, 17.042;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 5R-Ryan Timms[2] ; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[1] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[3] ; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[6] ; 5. 8M-TJ Michael[5] ; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 7. 35H-Zach Hampton[4] ; 8. 2L-Landon Lalonde[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 23A-Chris Andrews[1] ; 2. 18-Cole Macedo[3] ; 3. 33W-Caleb Griffith[7] ; 4. 47BC-Emerson Axson[4] ; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5] ; 6. 14-Chad Wilson[6] ; 7. 17-Reece Saldana[8] ; 8. 49I-John Ivy[2]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 2. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[2] ; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron[1] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[5] ; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 6. 7N-Darin Naida[7] ; 7. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 8. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[8]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[1] ; 2. 23A-Chris Andrews[3] ; 3. 47BC-Emerson Axson[2] ; 4. 5R-Ryan Timms[7] ; 5. 09-Craig Mintz[6] ; 6. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5] ; 8. 2C-Wayne Johnson[11] ; 9. 33W-Caleb Griffith[9] ; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14] ; 11. 5-Byron Reed[8] ; 12. 22M-Dan McCarron[10] ; 13. 8M-TJ Michael[13] ; 14. 3J-Trey Jacobs[15] ; 15. 68G-Tyler Gunn[16] ; 16. 35H-Zach Hampton[19] ; 17. 12-Kyle Capodice[12] ; 18. 2L-Landon Lalonde[22] ; 19. 7N-Darin Naida[18] ; 20. 49I-John Ivy[23] ; 21. 14-Chad Wilson[17] ; 22. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[24] ; 23. 17-Reece Saldana[20] ; 24. 2+-Brian Smith[21]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.31-Paul Weaver, 14.790; 2.36-Seth Schneider, 14.798; 3.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.880; 4.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.919; 5.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.974; 6.26-Jamie Miller, 14.981; 7.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 14.983; 8.12F-Matt Foos, 14.986; 9.10X-Dustin Stroup, 15.058; 10.5-Kody Brewer, 15.090; 11.15k-Creed Kemenah, 15.145; 12.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 15.161; 13.7M-Brandon Moore, 15.165; 14.X-Mike Keegan, 15.193; 15.19R-Steve Rando, 15.252; 16.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 15.257; 17.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 15.279; 18.32-Bryce Lucius, 15.420; 19.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 15.609; 20.78-Austin Black , 15.636; 21.92-Kevin Hawk, 15.875; 22.21G-Roman Gephart, 15.899; 23.98-Robert Robenalt, 16.148; 24.51M-Haldon Miller, 16.164;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 2. 31-Paul Weaver[4] ; 3. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 4. 15k-Creed Kemenah[6] ; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[5] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7] ; 7. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 2. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[1] ; 4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[4] ; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius[5] ; 6. 78-Austin Black [7] ; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6] ; 8. 92-Kevin Hawk[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[1] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[2] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[4] ; 5. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[5] ; 6. 21G-Roman Gephart[7] ; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[6] ; 8. 51M-Haldon Miller[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 61-Tyler Shullick[2] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[4] ; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup[6] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 5. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5] ; 6. 31-Paul Weaver[8] ; 7. 26-Jamie Miller[11] ; 8. 9R-Logan Riehl[1] ; 9. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[9] ; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[13] ; 11. 15k-Creed Kemenah[12] ; 12. 7M-Brandon Moore[7] ; 13. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[10] ; 14. 32-Bryce Lucius[14] ; 15. 36-Seth Schneider[19] ; 16. 78-Austin Black [17] ; 17. X15-Kasey Ziebold[16] ; 18. 51M-Haldon Miller[24] ; 19. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[20] ; 20. 92-Kevin Hawk[23] ; 21. 98-Robert Robenalt[22] ; 22. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[15] ; 23. 19R-Steve Rando[21] ; 24. 21G-Roman Gephart[18]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Qualifying

1.25-Jeff Babcock, 18.244; 2.67-Ben Clapp, 18.343; 3.11H-Jim Holcomb, 18.389; 4.4M-Jamie Miller, 18.406; 5.8-Cory McCaughey, 18.429; 6.17x-Dustin Keegan, 18.469; 7.P51-Dave Gumby, 18.578; 8.28-Cody Laird, 18.595; 9.83-Butch Latte, 18.638; 10.23m-Brad Mitten, 18.705; 11.0-Jody Keegan, 18.748; 12.8KB-Kent Brewer, 18.793; 13.4s-Keith Sorg, 18.793; 14.73-Troy Aikman, 19.053; 15.16-Steve Sabo, 19.093; 16.8S-Brandon Stuckey, 19.260; 17.5s-Bradley Stuckey, 19.300; 18.7H-JT Horn, 19.421; 19.3-Devan McEwan, 19.591; 20.51-David Bankey, 19.757; 21.2-Jackson Sebetto, 19.795; 22.20T-Tanner Hackworth, 20.033; 23.7G-Jacob Tucker, 25.354; 24.7X-Dana Frey, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 25-Jeff Babcock[4] ; 2. 11H-Jim Holcomb[3] ; 3. 8-Cory McCaughey[2] ; 4. 83-Butch Latte[1] ; 5. 23m-Brad Mitten[5] ; 6. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[6] ; 7. 7G-Jacob Tucker[7] ; 8. 7X-Dana Frey[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[3] ; 2. 0-Jody Keegan[1] ; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5] ; 4. 67-Ben Clapp[4] ; 5. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[6] ; 6. 28-Cody Laird[2] ; 7. 7H-JT Horn[7] ; 8. 2-Jackson Sebetto[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 17x-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 2. P51-Dave Gumby[3] ; 3. 16-Steve Sabo[5] ; 4. 4s-Keith Sorg[2] ; 5. 73-Troy Aikman[1] ; 6. 51-David Bankey[7] ; 7. 3-Devan McEwan[6] ; 8. 20T-Tanner Hackworth[8]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[3] ; 2. 17x-Dustin Keegan[7] ; 3. 25-Jeff Babcock[2] ; 4. 11H-Jim Holcomb[8] ; 5. P51-Dave Gumby[6] ; 6. 67-Ben Clapp[5] ; 7. 8KB-Kent Brewer[9] ; 8. 8-Cory McCaughey[1] ; 9. 4s-Keith Sorg[12] ; 10. 16-Steve Sabo[10] ; 11. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[14] ; 12. 28-Cody Laird[17] ; 13. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[16] ; 14. 2-Jackson Sebetto[23] ; 15. 7H-JT Horn[20] ; 16. 73-Troy Aikman[15] ; 17. 23m-Brad Mitten[13] ; 18. 83-Butch Latte[11] ; 19. 51-David Bankey[18] ; 20. 0-Jody Keegan[4] ; 21. 20T-Tanner Hackworth[24] ; 22. 7X-Dana Frey[22] ; 23. 3-Devan McEwan[21] ; 24. 7G-Jacob Tucker[19]