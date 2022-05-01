Logan Wagner Wins at the Port

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (April 30, 2022) — Logan Wagner won the sprint car feature Saturday at Port Royal Speedway. Wagner exchanged the lead with Dylan Cisney through the mid-stages of the 25-lap main event, taking the lead for good on lap 16. Cisney held on for second with Lucas Wolfe, Mike Wagner, and Michael Watler III rounding out the top five.

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 1-Logan Wagner

2. 5-Dylan Cisney

3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

4. 55-Mike Wagner

5. 33W-Michael Walter II

6. 45-Jeff Halligan

7. 33-Gerard McIntyre

8. 0-Rick Lafferty

9. 67-Justin Whittal

10. 47K-Kody Lehman

11. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer

12. 35-Tyler Reeser

13. 19-Curt Stroup

14. 11-TJ Stutts

15. 12-Blane Heimbach

16. 23-Ethan Stutts

17. 98-Jared Esh

18. 2-AJ Flick

19. 69K-Kassidy Kreitz

20. 2C-Cory Thornton