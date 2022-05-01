Logan Wagner Wins at the Port

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (April 30, 2022) — Logan Wagner won the sprint car feature Saturday at Port Royal Speedway. Wagner exchanged the lead with Dylan Cisney through the mid-stages of the 25-lap main event, taking the lead for good on lap 16. Cisney held on for second with Lucas Wolfe, Mike Wagner, and Michael Watler III rounding out the top five.
Port Royal Speedway
Port Royal, Pennsylvania
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 1-Logan Wagner
2. 5-Dylan Cisney
3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
4. 55-Mike Wagner
5. 33W-Michael Walter II
6. 45-Jeff Halligan
7. 33-Gerard McIntyre
8. 0-Rick Lafferty
9. 67-Justin Whittal
10. 47K-Kody Lehman
11. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer
12. 35-Tyler Reeser
13. 19-Curt Stroup
14. 11-TJ Stutts
15. 12-Blane Heimbach
16. 23-Ethan Stutts
17. 98-Jared Esh
18. 2-AJ Flick
19. 69K-Kassidy Kreitz
20. 2C-Cory Thornton