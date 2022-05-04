OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY TEST & TUNE POSTPONED

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 2, 2022) – The practice sessions scheduled for the next two Fridays have been postponed until Tuesday, May 17 due to wet grounds at Ohsweken Speedway.

“The cold and wet weather have made things very difficult this spring,” said speedway owner Glenn Styres. “Everything is still too soft to get our big equipment out there.”

Practice has been rescheduled for Tuesday May 17, 2022. All cars competing at Ohsweken in 2022 are welcome to test on the lightning-fast 3/8-mile clay oval, including the track’s four weekly divisions, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

The pit gate will open at 5:00PM on Tuesday, May 17 for competitors at a cost of $25 per driver and $10 per crew member. Cars are scheduled to be on track beginning at 6:30PM. Practice will alternate for divisions until 9:00pm.

“We want to make it clear that this is not a construction delay; all major projects are near completion and we could race today if the grounds were dry enough,” said general manager Clinton Geoffrey. “With more rain in the forecast this week, we felt it was best to make the announcement early to take pressure off the teams and suppliers who are thrashing to be ready.”

Ohsweken Speedway’s 2022 Friday Night Excitement schedule kicks off on Friday, May 20 when Ackland Insurance presents the 25th Season Opening Night. The The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will all be in action for their season debut. Race time is 7:30PM for opening night and all season long. For the full 2022 schedule of events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile oval micro sprint and karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights. Several major events highlight the annual schedule including the track’s signature event – the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

